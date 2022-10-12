Based in North Carolina, Williamson Insurance provides a variety of coverages by working with well-known insurers like Progressive and The Hartford. The car insurance broker acts as a middleman between customers and insurance providers to give drivers the best rates.
Read on to learn about Williamson Insurance coverage options, costs, and customer reviews. Once we have a complete picture of Williamson Insurance, we’ll compare it to some of the best auto insurance companies in the industry.
Enter your zip code below or simply call our team at (844) 246-8209 to start comparing free car insurance quotes in your area. When you get quotes from multiple providers, you can ensure that you’re getting the best coverage and price for auto insurance.
Williamson Insurance Overview
Williamson Insurance is an independent insurance agency located in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The agency provides auto insurance, homeowners insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and business insurance to the greater Raleigh area and other cities in North Carolina.
Some car insurance partners of Williamson Insurance include:
Williamson Insurance Auto Coverage
Williamson Insurance has coverage for cars, trucks, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, recreational vehicles, and mobile homes. When it comes to automobiles, you can get standard insurance that will meet North Carolina state minimums or a more comprehensive policy. These are the types of policies Williamson Insurance brokers:
-
- Liability auto insurance: This type of car insurance policy satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements for bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) protection to help you pay for injuries or damages that you cause to another party.
- Collision insurance: This insurance helps you pay for damages to your own vehicle after a collision, regardless of which party was at fault.
- Comprehensive car insurance: Comprehensive helps you pay for damages to your own car after non-collision events like floods, hail storms, fallen trees, vandalism, and animal damage.
- Medical payments (MedPay): This type of coverage pays for medical expenses for you and the passengers in your car.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP pays for your injuries after an accident, regardless of whether or not you were at fault. It is required in most no-fault states.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection (UM/UIM): UM/UIM covers you after you’ve been hit by a motorist that doesn’t have sufficient liability limits.
Additionally, some providers in Williamson Insurance’s auto insurance network offer optional coverage add-ons such as roadside assistance, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, rental car reimbursement, coverage for classic cars, and other types of vehicle insurance.
Williamson Insurance Cost And Discounts
Car insurance rates vary depending on many factors, including where you are located, your driving history, which company you choose to underwrite your policy, and the discounts you qualify for.
According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), the average annual car insurance expenditure in North Carolina was $705.56 in 2017. Residents in the Tar Heel State spent an average of $371.51 on liability coverage, $333.60 on collision coverage, and $133.49 on comprehensive coverage.
With Williamson Insurance, you have access to a number of money-saving opportunities depending on the car insurance company that underwrites your policy. You could qualify for one or more of the following discounts:
- Multi-policy discount
- Multi-vehicle discount
- Good student discount
- Safe driver discount
- Discount for having vehicle safety features
To get a quote from Williamson Insurance, you can submit an online form or call the insurance agency during business hours. For a simpler process, use our quote tool or call (844) 246-8209 to compare rates from multiple providers.
Williamson Insurance Reviews And Ratings
Williamson Insurance has a good reputation among industry experts such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which gives the agency an A+ rating. The location in Fuquay-Varina has a perfect 5.0-star customer rating based on Google reviews, and other locations are rated positively, too.
Here’s an example of what one customer had to say about Williamson Insurance:
“Questions were addressed in a timely manner, and we were treated with respect. [The cost Williamson Insurance quoted us] for better insurance with more coverage was less than what we were paying by several hundred dollars.”
-James P. via Google
The Verdict On Williamson Insurance: 3.5 Stars
We rate Williamson Insurance 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. Although only available in select North Carolina cities, Williamson Insurance is partnered with big-name auto insurance providers and can offer a variety of coverage and price points. You can’t get a car insurance quote entirely online, and Williamson Insurance doesn’t have a mobile app. Customer reviews, though, are very positive.
Overall, we recommend Williamson Insurance if you live in one of the areas it serves and you enjoy working with an insurance broker. For those who prefer to work directly with car insurance providers, you will find better options elsewhere.
Our Recommended Car Insurance Providers
We recommend getting multiple car insurance quotes before deciding on a provider. In addition to the company you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, meaning means that not all drivers will find the best coverage with the same provider. Use our free quote tool below or call our team at (844) 246-8209 to get started.
During your search, we recommend looking into USAA and Geico. These are the car insurance companies that performed best in our industry review.
USAA: 4.8 Stars
If you or an immediate family member is an active-duty service member or retired veteran, USAA car insurance is likely the best option for you. USAA has an excellent reputation and has topped many J.D. Power studies for customer service. Standard car insurance coverage is available, along with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness. Plus, USAA offers unique discounts, like up to 20 percent off if you park your car on a military base.
Read our USAA auto insurance review to learn more.
Geico: 4.6 Stars
Although USAA earned the highest rating in our study, we think Geico is the best overall choice for most drivers, as not everyone qualifies for USAA. Geico offers a range of car insurance options for customers looking to meet state minimum liability limits or get a full coverage, low-cost car insurance plan. The company earned an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ from the BBB. Geico also offers discounts for safe drivers, good students, and loyal customers.
Find out more about coverage in our Geico auto insurance review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.