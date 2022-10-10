Drivers often have a difficult time finding high-risk auto insurance from a reputable company at a good price. Viking auto insurance can be purchased through Dairyland Insurance since the 2005 company merger. Let’s take a look at its coverage, claims process, customer reviews, and more.
Viking Auto Insurance Review
Viking Insurance was founded in 1971 and purchased by Sentry Insurance Group in 2005. This is the year Viking merged with Dairyland Insurance and began to do business under a different name. So, customers no longer purchase insurance from Viking, but Dairyland instead.
Is Viking Auto Insurance The Same As Dairyland Insurance?
Yes, Dairyland Insurance acquired Viking Insurance, so the companies are now one and the same. Aspects of Viking car insurance policies remain the same. Because of the merger, the insurance agency can now serve clients in 43 states.
Viking originally functioned as an independent insurance agency. This means it represented multiple insurance providers to help customers find the best rates. Dairyland also follows this model. The company is staffed by experts with the knowledge to guide you through the insurance process.
Viking and Dairyland are known for supporting people who may have a difficult time obtaining car insurance, like high-risk drivers or those with low income. Agents help drivers fit car insurance into their budget so they can maintain coverage. It’s a good choice for people with DUI convictions, traffic tickets, or those who were involved in severe accidents. You can also find options for Dairyland motorcycle insurance coverage.
Viking Auto Insurance Coverage
You can purchase car insurance from Dairyland directly or through independent agents. The agency offers full coverage car insurance, so you have many options to protect yourself, your passengers, and your vehicle. Through Dairyland, you can also purchase extra types of Viking car insurance coverage, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.
Viking auto insurance services include:
- Liability car insurance
- Collision insurance
- Comprehensive car insurance
- Medical payments
- Personal injury protection
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection
- Towing
- Roadside assistance
- Rental reimbursement
SR-22 Insurance
The auto insurance agency supports drivers who require SR-22s for recently reinstated licenses or citations on record, as well as foreign operator licenses.
Cost Of Viking Auto Insurance And Discounts
Many factors impact your auto insurance premium. Your age, where you live, your driving history, and more can increase or decrease your rates. Viking and Dairyland are known for cheap car insurance options for drivers. If you’ve had issues in the past with keeping insurance coverage, you can negotiate a reasonable down payment or build a payment plan.
Some customers report increased rates with Dairyland for financed vehicles. So, Viking auto insurance may not be as great an option if you are insuring a new car.
Dairyland offers several discounts to help you save money:
- Multi-vehicle discount
- Defensive driving discount
- Discount for safety features in your vehicle
- Homeowners discount
Viking Auto Insurance Reviews And Ratings
When Viking Insurance was operating independently, the car insurance agency had an A+ rating on AM Best and an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, Dairyland’s customer review ratings today are lower than average.
Is Dairyland A Good Insurance Provider?
Customer reviews for Dairyland Insurance compliment friendly agents and dependable staff that provides help promptly. However, many negative reviews come from people who were involved in accidents with drivers insured by Dairyland and state that it took a long time to process and approve a claim.
Check out a few sample customer reviews about Viking auto insurance:
“Always helpful, great prices, and handle accident claims like masters! No stress with whatever is going on. Thank you Viking Insurance, you rock!”
-Kevin B. via Google
“Terrible customer service. I would not recommend buying insurance from this company and pray you don’t get into a car accident with someone they insure. Payment will drag and their favorite line is, “We [cannot] give you an exact date.” How hard is it for an insurance company to get a hold of the insurer?”
-Xuan H. via Google
Final Thoughts On Viking Auto Insurance
Viking auto insurance through Dairyland is a great option for drivers with a not-so-great driving record or a low budget for insurance. It’s a supportive company that’s dedicated to helping these drivers maintain the insurance coverage they need. It also provides quick SR-22 documentation to support drivers who have just had their license reinstated.
Our team rated Dairyland 3.9 out of 5.0 stars since it offers nonstandard auto insurance policies and is available in most states, but it does not have online claims filing and there are few local agents. Because Dairyland writes policies through third parties, this can mean the quality of coverage will vary based on the carrier you choose. However, it can also mean that you have access to more auto insurance quotes and can get a lower monthly premium.
When you shop for car insurance, make sure to explore all your options, paying close attention to customer reviews. Although Dairyland provides great rates, it suffers when it comes to customer service and claims processing. We recommend getting quotes from a few insurance providers and comparing coverage.
Here are two of our top choices for car insurance.
