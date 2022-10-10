Viking Insurance was founded in 1971 and purchased by Sentry Insurance Group in 2005. This is the year Viking merged with Dairyland Insurance and began to do business under a different name. So, customers no longer purchase insurance from Viking, but Dairyland instead.

Is Viking Auto Insurance The Same As Dairyland Insurance?

Yes, Dairyland Insurance acquired Viking Insurance, so the companies are now one and the same. Aspects of Viking car insurance policies remain the same. Because of the merger, the insurance agency can now serve clients in 43 states.

Viking originally functioned as an independent insurance agency. This means it represented multiple insurance providers to help customers find the best rates. Dairyland also follows this model. The company is staffed by experts with the knowledge to guide you through the insurance process.

Viking and Dairyland are known for supporting people who may have a difficult time obtaining car insurance, like high-risk drivers or those with low income. Agents help drivers fit car insurance into their budget so they can maintain coverage. It’s a good choice for people with DUI convictions, traffic tickets, or those who were involved in severe accidents. You can also find options for Dairyland motorcycle insurance coverage.