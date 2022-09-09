USAA consistently earns high customer satisfaction ratings, which is one reason it’s the best car insurance for veterans, active military, and their families. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ lists USAA insurance as the highest-rated choice in every region of the U.S. except one where it took second place. Below we explore some positive reviews and complaints regarding USAA’s insurance services.

Positive USAA Insurance Reviews

USAA auto insurance reviews typically mention expedient claims service and reliable agents. The majority of USAA insurance reviews indicate high customer satisfaction.

“I’ve had USAA insurance, home and auto, for over 20 years [with] no problems. Last accident [I received] forgiveness. They were very courteous and no problems at all.” – D. Thomas via BBB

“I’ve been a USAA customer since 1980. My premiums appear to be less than most other companies (even though I carry a great deal of liability coverage) and, what’s more important, I’ve had several claims. USAA’s claims department is without peer in the industry. They are, without question, exceptional.” – Jim T. via Quora

USAA Insurance Complaints

As with any insurance company, there are some complaints about USAA. A few customers felt that their premiums were especially high. It may be the case that some see higher rates with USAA, though our cost data indicates this is not the case for most drivers.

“My service keeps getting worse and my bill keeps going up. … Currently, my yearly insurance is more than my car’s total worth.” – Ryan A. via BBB

“Overpriced insurance with manipulative advertising. Find better elsewhere.” – Ian via Trustpilot

USAA has a complaint index of 0.98, according to the NAIC. This means USAA’s complaint rate is slightly lower than average for its size. On the BBB website, USAA customer service agents respond to complaints and resolve them in a timely manner.

USAA SafePilot Reviews

The SafePilot app has a 4.3-star rating out of 5.0 in the App Store. In the past, some customers left reviews saying the app gave them lower scores for behaviors they did not consider to be unsafe. USAA has since addressed some of these bugs.

USAA Insurance Claims Reviews

Most customers have positive experiences with USAA’s claims department. The company scored 909 out of 1,000 on the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, which was higher than the scores of all other providers.

USAA Customer Service

Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers in 2022. Of this total, 388 people had USAA car insurance. Those customers rated their overall satisfaction with USAA 4.3 out of 5.0. The average rating between all companies was 4.2, so this suggests USAA has better-than-average customer service.

Below, you can see how USAA scored in multiple areas of our survey. Overall, USAA had higher-than-average ratings in many areas.