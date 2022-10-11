If you search for TruStage auto insurance reviews, you’ll soon discover that the company does not actually offer its own car insurance. TruStage is a life insurance company that offers discounts to credit union members. However, it is able to provide auto insurance coverage via its partnership with Liberty Mutual. Check out our full Liberty Mutual insurance review for more information on this provider.
TruStage advertises significant car insurance savings for its customers. In this guide, we’ll put that promise to the test, taking a look into TruStage auto insurance coverage options, pricing, customer satisfaction ratings, and more.
TruStage Auto Insurance: Overview
TruStage Insurance is a subsidiary of CUNA Mutual Group, a financial company that has been in business since 1935. It is primarily a life insurance company, but it has recently added auto insurance to its roster of coverage offerings.
However, TruStage auto insurance doesn’t come directly from the provider. Instead, TruStage acts as a sort of insurance broker, connecting interested motorists to its partner company, Liberty Mutual. One of the main draws of choosing TruStage auto insurance is its discounts for credit union members.
TruStage Car Insurance Coverage Options
TruStage does not offer any auto insurance policies on its own. Instead, the TruStage Auto & Home Insurance Program provides coverage through Liberty Mutual.
Liberty Mutual provides standard coverage and a few additional options that stand out among other insurers. The standard types of auto insurance include:
- Bodily injury and property liability coverage (BI/PD): This covers damage you cause to other people and their property. In the event of an accident, liability auto insurance will cover the car repairs, medical expenses, and legal fees.
- Collision coverage: This covers the cost of damages to your own vehicle in the case that you get into a collision with another car or an object.
Comprehensive coverage: This protects you from any other damages to your vehicle that aren’t due to a collision, including theft, vandalism, natural disasters, civil disturbances, and more.
- Medical payments coverage (MedPay): This covers the costs of vehicle-related medical treatments for both yourself and your passengers, regardless of whether you or another driver is at fault in an accident. Unfortunately, this type of insurance is not available in all states.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): This covers medical treatment and other injury-related losses such as lost wages from days you were unable to work.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UI/UIM): This protects you in the case that you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have enough insurance and consequently can’t cover your expenses.
Additional Coverage Options
Additionally, Liberty Mutual offers the following special coverages:
- Loan/lease guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance
- Towing and labor coverage
- Rental car reimbursement
- New car replacement coverage
- Accident forgiveness insurance
Specialty Coverage Options
Liberty Mutual auto insurance also provides several very unique policies:
- Mexico car insurance: Covers you if you’re driving to Mexico
- Teacher’s car insurance: Protects teachers from damage that may occur on school grounds
- Original parts replacement: Covers the cost of original manufacturer parts if your vehicle needs repairs
- Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Gradually lowers and eventually eliminates your collision deductible
- Lifetime repair guarantee: Guarantees repairs on your car made by an approved repair facility
- Better car replacement: If your car is totaled, you can replace it with a car that’s one model year newer and has 15,000 fewer miles on it
TruStage Auto Insurance Cost And Discounts
TruStage auto insurance policies are offered through Liberty Mutual and follow the partner company’s pricing. Based on our cost research, the average annual premium from Liberty Mutual is higher than the national average for most auto insurers. Our team was quoted $2,768 annually from Liberty Mutual for comprehensive coverage, which is above the national average of $1,732.
To provide you with a better sense of insurance premium costs, we’ve compiled a table below showing average cost estimates from leading car insurance providers. The data is based on the profile of a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and a good credit score.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,013
|Erie
|$1,113
|Auto-Owners
|$1,229
|State Farm
|$1,339
|Geico
|$1,352
|Progressive
|$1,397
|Nationwide
|$1,533
|Travelers
|$1,617
|Farmers
|$2,032
|The Hartford
|$2,166
TruState Auto Insurance Discounts
A perk of getting auto insurance through TruStage is that you may get a discount for being a credit union member. In addition, the Liberty Mutual insurance company also offers a few discounts, such as:
- New driver discount of 30 percent
- Multiple vehicle discount
- Good student discount
- Home and auto insurance bundle discount for homeowners
TruStage Auto Insurance Reviews
TruStage has a B rating from the BBB with an average of three customer reviews. On Trustpilot, the company has 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and over 5,500 reviews. Customers are generally very happy with the service they’ve received, which is promising that any issues with TruStage auto insurance will be resolved by the company quickly.
TruStage Reviews
Customers tend to praise TruStage for its knowledgeable staff and superior customer service. One Trustpilot reviewer wrote:
“Everything was very simple and easy … [TruStage] is truly the best option for anyone who is searching for additional insurance without having to feel like [it’s] a negotiation process.”
– Kenneth Evans via Trustpilot
However, although in the minority, some TruStage policyholders are unhappy with TruStage auto insurance through Liberty Mutual. Here’s one example:
“I received a letter in the mail from my credit union for TruStage [that said I] could possibly save $500 on auto insurance. So I got a quote, and it was $70 a month higher than my current policy and has a higher deductible. Was very disappointed.”
– Jennifer Sepanski via Trustpilot
Remember that TruStage itself is a life insurance company, not an auto insurance company. Let’s take a look at Liberty Mutual’s customer reviews.
Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Reviews
Liberty Mutual has an A+ on the Better Business Bureau and a 1.11 out of 5-star customer rating with over 700 reviews. The provider also has 1.4 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot with 120 reviews.
Here are a few examples of customer reviews.
“I have been with Liberty Mutual for four years. I originally switched for the new car replacement coverage, since my car was newer. From the begining with two cars and a house insured I saved $100 a month compared with [the provider] that I had previously.”
– Maria N. via BBB
“Impossible to cancel [the] policy. Can only call by phone. [Over] 60-minute wait time limit, but my call always drops before 20 minutes elapses. Offer a callback number or fix your sketchy business practices where I can’t cancel an account.”
– Justin K. via BBB
TruStage Apps And Technology
Again, TruStage auto insurance policies are serviced through Liberty Mutual, so there is no TruStage car insurance app. Liberty Mutual does have a mobile app that allows customers to access insurance ID cards, file accident reports, and check claims. This app has a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating on the Google Play store.
Liberty Mutual also has two money-saving apps: ByMileTM and RightTrack®. The ByMile phone app tracks mileage data and can help low-mileage drivers find reduced rates. The RightTrack phone app works in conjunction with the Liberty Mutual RightTrack tag device to automatically record trips. Driving habits are captured and safe drivers are offered lower premium rates. Customers can save up to 30 percent through the RightTrack app.
TruStage Auto Insurance: 4.0 Stars
TruStage is a reputable company that excels at providing great customer service for its life insurance policies. It may be worth getting a quote for TruStage auto insurance through Liberty Mutual if you’re a credit union member, but you may be able to find cheaper rates and better service with another insurer.
TruStage Auto Insurance: Recommended Competitors
It’s always wise to get quotes from several insurance companies when making your decision. We’ve researched the top car insurance companies in the industry, and below, we’ve rounded up some great alternatives to TruStage auto insurance.
State Farm Auto Insurance
State Farm is the No. 1 auto insurance provider in the United States based on market share, and we have given it favorable ratings due to its low premiums and satisfactory coverage. The company is financially strong and able to fulfill claims.
Reputation And Financial Strength
AM Best awarded State Farm an A++ financial strength rating, which is the highest rating possible. This indicates that State Farm has the financial capabilities to fulfill claims and that customers should have an easier time getting their claims fulfilled than with other insurance companies.
State Farm was founded in 1922 and has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy insurance provider over its near-century in business.
Coverage Options
State Farm offers standard coverage as well as a few optional add-ons such as sports car coverage, antique car coverage, and travel and rental insurance.
We were particularly pleased with State Farm’s travel and rental insurance, which not only reimburses motorists for the cost of a rental car but also covers the cost of lodging and food if the driver is stranded more than 50 miles from home.
Discounts And Rewards
State Farm auto insurance offers multiple discounts such as:
- Good student discount
- Discount for drivers under age 25 who complete a State Farm driving safety course
- Multiple vehicle discount
- Car and home insurance bundle discount
Unfortunately, State Farm does not offer an accident forgiveness program, which you can get if you purchase TruStage auto insurance through Liberty Mutual.
Customer Satisfaction
State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB. Customers are generally satisfied with their policies. State Farm has fewer than the median number of complaints for an insurance company its size.
Our Verdict
State Farm’s low insurance premiums, along with its strong reputation and financial standing, make it one of our top recommendations for auto insurance. Although accident forgiveness is not an option with State Farm, we believe its other good features make up for it. Learn more in our detailed review of State Farm auto insurance.
Geico Auto Insurance
After State Farm, Geico has the largest market share of the U.S. insurance industry. The company has a strong focus on integrating technology into its products for added convenience, and its rates are quite reasonable, albeit slightly higher than State Farm’s.
Reputation and Financial Strength
Geico has also received an A++ rating from AM Best. It is a generally well-regarded auto insurance company, largely due to its famous TV ads. However, customers seem to be satisfied with their policies, and the company has received fewer than the median number of complaints for a company of its size.
Coverage Options
Geico focuses on providing a strong yet standard insurance product. It offers standard insurance and a few other upgrades such as rental reimbursement.
Discounts And Rewards
Geico has a long roster of discounts and reward programs. These include the following and more:
- Senior discount
- Student discount
- Military personnel discount
- Anti-theft system discount
- Multi-vehicle discount
Customer Satisfaction
Geico’s focus on technology has made it a very easy company to file claims with and get quotes from. Its app is highly rated, with a 4.7 out of 5.0 on Google Play, indicating that customers find it easy to use and helpful.
In addition to filing claims via phone calls, online, or through the app, customers can also meet with a local representative in person to discuss their claims.
Our Verdict
Geico makes car insurance convenient – both procedurally and financially. Between its no-hassle filing and quotes processes and its reasonable rates, Geico has an insurance product that we highly recommend. Learn more in our review of Geico auto insurance.
TruStage Auto Insurance: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.
*Data accurate at time of publication.