Overall, most customers have positive experiences with Travelers insurance. We’ll break down Travelers’ ratings and reputation here. While the company has a good track record, some Travelers insurance reviews are not so positive. This can be seen through its BBB customer rating of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars.

It’s not uncommon for an insurer to have both positive and negative reviews about the claims process. Especially with a larger insurance company like Travelers, there are bound to be complaints. To judge an insurer, we look at individual complaints as well as NAIC complaint reports.

Positive Travelers Insurance Reviews

There are many Travelers insurance reviews that mention helpful agents and a smooth claims process. Comments like the one below are common:

“Been with Travelers for probably 30 years for auto insurance. Have made three claims for totaled cars. They have been excellent to deal with, responsive, informative, and fair. So far, I’m very happy with them.” – David A. via BBB

Travelers Insurance Complaints

Negative Travelers insurance reviews typically mention a frustrating claims process.

“My family has been Travelers customers for over 18 years. Now, it is becoming time for me to move onto my own car insurance plan. Today I have been on hold for over two hours to get any kind of help … As a note to possible clients of Travelers, please don’t waste your time.” – Matt via BBB

Travelers receives fewer complaints than most companies of the same size and market share. According to the NAIC, the company has fewer complaints than the industry average for its size. However, Travelers insurance reviews are not the best in the industry. Because the company relies on local agents, experiences may vary by location.

According to our car insurance survey, 34 percent of Travelers customers were very dissatisfied with the company overall. However, fewer than 50 respondents on the survey were Travelers customers, so the sample size was not large enough to draw broad conclusions from.

Travelers Insurance Rating

Travelers has an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best and an A rating from the BBB. The insurance company has a long track record of customer satisfaction.

Travelers IntelliDrive Reviews

Travelers IntelliDrive has a 4.2- out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play and a 4.6-star rating on the App Store, which are good scores for this type of app. Even several of the top insurers like Geico typically receive lower scores for their usage-based apps. Sometimes these apps report inaccurate driving data. Most IntelliDrive users appear to appreciate the service and were able to get their insurance premiums reduced because of safe driving habits.

Travelers NAIC Number

The NAIC number for Travelers is 25674. This number can be used to look up Travelers on the NAIC website to read reports about complaint trends and the insurer’s financial outlook.

Travelers Customer Service

In 2022 our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on their experiences with different companies. Out of the total, 105 people had Travelers insurance. Those customers rated Travelers 4.2 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction, which was also the average rating on the survey.

Notably, Travelers received a better score for claims service than the survey average. Below, you can see how Travelers performed on a variety of questions on the customer service survey.