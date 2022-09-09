In our Travelers Insurance review, we score the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and say that it has the Best Coverage Selection for 2022.
In this article, we summarize Travelers insurance reviews, costs, and coverage, detailing how the insurer compares to rivals. Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. Many factors can influence the prices you find, so comparison shopping is the way to find the best auto insurance for you.
Travelers Insurance Review
We give Travelers 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best Coverage Selection in 2022. The provider is highly regarded by industry experts and offers a broad selection of coverage beyond the legal minimums. However, coverage isn’t available in every state, and Travelers insurance reviews vary (though most report claims satisfaction). Coverage with Travelers is also generally more expensive than with many other companies.
An auto insurance policy with Travelers is worth consideration for those looking for car insurance for teens because of its good student and new driver policy discounts. Motorists who prefer to speak with insurance agents instead of filing insurance claims online will also appreciate the numerous in-person options. That said, it’s equally easy to file a claim online or via the Travelers mobile app if you prefer to do things digitally.
Below are the pros and cons of Travelers insurance:
Travelers Auto Insurance Costs
According to our rate estimates, 35-year-old good drivers pay an average of $1,669 per year for Travelers insurance, which is about $139 per month. This is a bit cheaper than the national average of $1,730 per year. However, Travelers isn’t the cheapest provider on average. Here’s how Travelers compares to other major providers:
Travelers Auto Insurance Cost Comparison: Estimates By Provider
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|The Hartford
|$2,135
|$178
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
Travelers Auto Insurance Rates
Travelers insurance rates are about 7 percent cheaper than the national average according to our estimates. So, Travelers is not an expensive company compared to what’s out there. However, other companies like USAA and Geico tend to be cheaper on average.
Car insurance prices change over time, and drivers can experience rate increases even without an obvious cause. We surveyed 1,000 insured drivers from a variety of companies. About 37 percent of Travelers drivers had experienced a rate increase without an obvious cause. Compared to other providers, this percentage was slightly less than average.
The cost of a policy with any insurance company varies from person to person, sometimes significantly. This is why you need to compare personalized quotes from companies to know what you’d pay. The factors that impact the cost of car insurance include:
- Age
- Driving record
- City
- Vehicle
- Marital status
- Credit score
- Gender
Travelers Car Insurance Cost By Driving Profile
Below, you can see how Travelers insurance costs can change for 35-year-olds depending on different driving histories compared to national averages. For most of these accidents or violations, Travelers is a bit cheaper than the national average.
|Driving Profile
|Travelers Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$2,006
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$2,269
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,332
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,032
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,193
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$2,935
|$3,761
|Poor credit
|$2,952
|$3,120
Travelers Minimum Coverage Cost
Getting the minimum coverage required in your state is the cheapest car insurance option. Our estimates show Travelers costs about $730 per year or $61 per month for a minimum coverage policy. This is slightly more expensive than the national average of $635 per year or $53 per month.
Travelers Auto Insurance Rates By Age
Below, you can see how annual and monthly rate estimates change based on a driver’s age.
|Age
|Annual Travelers Cost Estimate
|Monthly Travelers Cost Estimate
|16
|$7,206
|$600
|17
|$5,277
|$440
|18
|$4,429
|$369
|19
|$3,570
|$298
|21
|$2,513
|$209
|25
|$1,763
|$147
|30
|$1,695
|$141
|40
|$1,570
|$131
|45
|$1,550
|$129
|50
|$1,505
|$125
|55
|$1,398
|$117
|65
|$1,465
|$122
|75
|$1,754
|$146
Travelers Car Insurance Costs: Estimates By State
To provide readers with a general idea of how much Travelers auto insurance costs, the table below shows full coverage Travelers rate estimates for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit. These prices are compared with average rates by state for the same driver.
|State
|Travelers Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,344
|$1,479
|Arizona
|$1,532
|$1,754
|Delaware
|$1,490
|$1,169
|Florida
|$2,348
|$2,947
|Idaho
|$1,020
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,324
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$1,254
|$1,332
|Kansas
|$1,497
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,619
|$1,779
|Maine
|$865
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,404
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$3,452
|$2,647
|Minnesota
|$1,690
|$1,632
|Missouri
|$1,483
|$1,734
|Nebraska
|$2,030
|$2,149
|New Jersey
|$2,073
|$2,037
|New York
|$3,748
|$2,783
|Oregon
|$1,336
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,194
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,664
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,476
|$1,665
|Tennessee
|$1,452
|$1,281
|Virginia
|$1,184
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,570
|$1,438
While Travelers auto insurance is typically cheaper than the state average, it is rarely the cheapest coverage option, according to our cost data. Also, keep in mind that these numbers are intended to give you an idea of the cost. Your rates may vary.
Travelers Auto Insurance Discounts
While Travelers auto insurance may initially seem more expensive than competitors, the insurance company offers several discounts that can help you to save money:
- Multi-policy discount: Save up to 13 percent when you bundle your car insurance with a Travelers home insurance policy.
- Multi-car discount: Save up to 8 percent if you insure two or more cars through the same Travelers insurance policy.
- Homeownership discount: Save up to 5 percent on your car insurance if you own a home or condo, even if you insure it elsewhere.
- Safe driver discount: Save up to 10 percent if you have no accidents, minor violations, or major comprehensive claims for the past three years. The safe driving discount can also award up to 23 percent off if you have been accident-free for the past five years.
- Continuous insurance discount: Save up to 15 percent if you have no gaps in your coverage.
- Hybrid/electric vehicle discount: Save if you own or lease a hybrid car.
- New car discount: Save up to 10 percent when you purchase or own a car that’s less than three years old.
- Early quote discount: Save 3-10 percent on your new Travelers insurance policy if you get an auto insurance quote before your current policy expires.
- Good student discount: Save up to 8 percent if one of the drivers on the policy is fully enrolled in high school or college, and maintains a B average or better.
- Student away at school discount: Save up to 7 percent if one of the dependents on the policy goes to school at least 100 miles away and won’t be driving your car.
- Driver training discount: Save up to 8 percent if you have successfully completed an approved driver education course.
- EFT, paid in full, and good payer discounts: Save up to 7.5 percent if you pay your policy in full, 2 to 3 percent by paying through electronic funds transfer (EFT) or payroll deduction, or up to 15 percent for consistently paying your premium on time.
The only way to find the cheapest car insurance company for you is to compare personalized quotes from various insurers.
Travelers Auto Insurance Coverage
Like most car insurance companies, Travelers offers the following types of auto insurance:
- Liability coverage (bodily injury and property damage): Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision coverage: Covers your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from collisions with stationary objects
- Personal injury protection: Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Medical payments: Covers your medical bills
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Covers your vehicle and medical bills if someone without enough auto insurance causes an accident
The amount of coverage you are legally required to carry varies by state. It’s important to note that these car insurance policies have payout limits and may not always cover the entirety of expenses incurred.
Besides standard coverage, Travelers car insurance offers the following coverage add-ons:
|Travelers Car Insurance
|Coverage Details
|Loan/lease gap insurance
|This covers you in the event that your vehicle is totaled before the loan or lease is paid off.
|Rental coverage
|This provides rental reimbursement if your car isn’t drivable for more than 24 hours and you need to use a rental car.
|Roadside assistance
|Travelers provides roadside assistance and towing, which could give you peace of mind in case of a breakdown or similar circumstance.
|New car replacement
|If you total a new car within five years of purchase, Travelers will cover the replacement cost for a brand-new car of the same make and model.
|Accident forgiveness insurance
|With the Responsible Driver PlanSM, Travelers will forgive one accident and minor traffic violation every 36 months. With the Premier Responsible Driver Plan®, Travelers will apply a $50 credit to your deductible for every six months that all drivers on the plan are free of accidents or major traffic violations, up to $500.
|Ridesharing
|This covers drivers who work for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. Coverage is only available in Colorado and Illinois.
|Named non-owner
|This type of coverage is appropriate for those who don't regularly own vehicles but frequently rent or borrow them and/or use car-sharing services.
Travelers Rental Car Insurance
Travelers’ rental car insurance is typically included in your auto insurance policy but is also offered as an add-on through rental car reimbursement. Rental car coverage through your policy will be limited by the same terms. Travelers’ rental car reimbursement will pay a fixed amount per day toward the cost of your rental, up to a maximum per-claim limit. Rental reimbursement coverage typically costs between $2 and $15 per month but can differ from person to person.
Travelers Usage-Based Insurance
Travelers’ usage-based insurance program IntelliDrive® is a 90-day program that uses a smartphone app to capture driving data. The app then scores how safely you drive based on your driving habits. You can earn discounts on your policy simply by enrolling in the program. When you renew your auto insurance policy, the data can lead to extra savings or an increased premium depending on your driving behaviors.
How To Cancel Travelers Auto Insurance
Canceling an auto insurance policy for Travelers can be done by calling a representative at 800-842-5075, by writing a cancellation letter, or by going to a local Travelers office. When preparing to cancel your policy make sure to have your Travelers policy number, the cancellation date of the policy, and details for your replacement policy if applicable.
Travelers Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
Aside from auto insurance, Travelers offers the following insurance products:
- Homeowners insurance
- Renters insurance
- Condo insurance
- Personal property coverage (for items such as furniture, clothing, and electronics)
- Boat and yacht insurance
- Landlord insurance
- Umbrella insurance
- Jewelry and valuable items coverage
- Wedding and events insurance
According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Travelers homeowners insurance is the fourth-most popular in the country. Standard coverage options include personal property, liability, loss of use, and more. If you have an environmentally friendly home, Travelers can cover the cost to use specific green materials in repairs after a loss.
Travelers Insurance Customer Reviews
Overall, most customers have positive experiences with Travelers insurance. We’ll break down Travelers’ ratings and reputation here. While the company has a good track record, some Travelers insurance reviews are not so positive. This can be seen through its BBB customer rating of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars.
It’s not uncommon for an insurer to have both positive and negative reviews about the claims process. Especially with a larger insurance company like Travelers, there are bound to be complaints. To judge an insurer, we look at individual complaints as well as NAIC complaint reports.
Positive Travelers Insurance Reviews
There are many Travelers insurance reviews that mention helpful agents and a smooth claims process. Comments like the one below are common:
“Been with Travelers for probably 30 years for auto insurance. Have made three claims for totaled cars. They have been excellent to deal with, responsive, informative, and fair. So far, I’m very happy with them.”
– David A. via BBB
Travelers Insurance Complaints
Negative Travelers insurance reviews typically mention a frustrating claims process.
“My family has been Travelers customers for over 18 years. Now, it is becoming time for me to move onto my own car insurance plan. Today I have been on hold for over two hours to get any kind of help … As a note to possible clients of Travelers, please don’t waste your time.”
– Matt via BBB
Travelers receives fewer complaints than most companies of the same size and market share. According to the NAIC, the company has fewer complaints than the industry average for its size. However, Travelers insurance reviews are not the best in the industry. Because the company relies on local agents, experiences may vary by location.
According to our car insurance survey, 34 percent of Travelers customers were very dissatisfied with the company overall. However, fewer than 50 respondents on the survey were Travelers customers, so the sample size was not large enough to draw broad conclusions from.
Travelers Insurance Rating
Travelers has an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best and an A rating from the BBB. The insurance company has a long track record of customer satisfaction.
Travelers IntelliDrive Reviews
Travelers IntelliDrive has a 4.2- out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play and a 4.6-star rating on the App Store, which are good scores for this type of app. Even several of the top insurers like Geico typically receive lower scores for their usage-based apps. Sometimes these apps report inaccurate driving data. Most IntelliDrive users appear to appreciate the service and were able to get their insurance premiums reduced because of safe driving habits.
Travelers NAIC Number
The NAIC number for Travelers is 25674. This number can be used to look up Travelers on the NAIC website to read reports about complaint trends and the insurer’s financial outlook.
Travelers Customer Service
In 2022 our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on their experiences with different companies. Out of the total, 105 people had Travelers insurance. Those customers rated Travelers 4.2 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction, which was also the average rating on the survey.
Notably, Travelers received a better score for claims service than the survey average. Below, you can see how Travelers performed on a variety of questions on the customer service survey.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Travelers Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.2
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.2
|4
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.4
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Travelers Insurance App
The Travelers mobile app allows customers to manage their policies, make payments, display auto insurance cards, request roadside assistance, and file claims. Many of the best insurers have mobile apps with similar features. Travelers Mobile has a 3.7- out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play and a 4.7- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store.
Travelers IntelliDrive
The Travelers IntelliDrive® program can be used by policyholders in several states to monitor their driving habits in exchange for reduced premiums. IntelliDrive is a 90-day program that tracks things like time of day, speed, acceleration, and braking while you drive. This tracking is done through the Travelers IntelliDrive app.
Travelers Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rate Travelers insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its large number of discounts and strong customer service. Travelers offers a wide selection of coverage options and can be great for new drivers. However, coverage tends to be more expensive on average and insurance policies are not available in every state. We encourage you to get multiple quotes from insurance providers and compare your options so that you get the best deal.
