As the biggest car insurance company in the nation, State Farm insures more drivers than any other provider. In this article, we’ll dive into State Farm insurance reviews, coverage options, and discounts to help you decide if the company is the right fit for your car and budget. We’ll also compare State Farm to other leading providers that made it onto our list of the best car insurance companies.
We recommend that you collect and compare car insurance quotes from several providers available in your state. This is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance coverage.
State Farm Insurance Review
We rate State Farm insurance 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best Overall in 2022. Positive State Farm auto insurance reviews and the provider’s many discount opportunities, ability to quickly handle claims, and A++ financial strength rating from AM Best make it a great choice for most drivers. The bottom line? State Farm is in our top three picks overall.
About State Farm Insurance
Company name: State Farm Insurance Company
Headquarters: Bloomington, Ill.
Founded: 1922
Availability: Nationwide, though the company no longer accepts new auto customers in Massachusetts or Rhode Island
Policies and accounts: Over 83 million
Market share: 15.9 percent in 2021 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
AM Best financial strength rating: A++ (Superior)
Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A+
State Farm Insurance Rating
In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ State Farm was rated very well, placing above average in most regions and number one in the Southwest. This information measured customer satisfaction with auto insurance in 11 geographic regions across the United States. State Farm also has an A+ rating from the BBB.
State Farm Car Insurance Cost
Our rate estimates show State Farm to be affordable for other liability policies. Basic coverage from State Farm costs about $543 per year or $45 per month. These average rates are about 14 percent cheaper than the national average of $635 per year.
State Farm Average Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Provider
Below, you can see how State Farm’s average costs compare to rates from other companies. The estimates below apply to 35-year-old drivers with good credit and driving records.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
According to our rate estimates, good drivers can find full coverage policies for about $1,481 per year or $123 per month. That’s about 14 percent cheaper than the national average of $1,730 per year or $144 per month. Of course, not everyone has a clean driving record or a perfect credit score, and these factors can affect your rates.
State Farm Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Driving Profile
Here’s how State Farm premiums can change according to different driving profiles. Spoiler alert: State Farm is reasonably affordable even if you have an accident or DUI, but it’s expensive for those with poor credit scores.
|Driving Profile
|State Farm Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$1,726
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$1,794
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,180
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$1,749
|$2,280
|One accident
|$1,882
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$2,084
|$3,761
|Poor credit
|$3,616
|$3,120
State Farm Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
Of course, car insurance costs depend on a variety of factors, with one of the biggest being the state where you live. Below, you can see how State Farm car insurance estimates compare to each state’s average. According to our estimates, State Farm insurance rates are usually cheaper than the statewide averages.
|State
|State Farm Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,555
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,244
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,549
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$1,223
|$1,525
|California
|$2,653
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,536
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$1,473
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$1,265
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,699
|$1,903
|Florida
|$1,974
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,777
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$3,979
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$679
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,201
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$983
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$843
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$1,300
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,267
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$2,099
|$2,783
|Maine
|$862
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,915
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|Data not available
|$2,647
|Michigan
|$4,013
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$1,228
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,270
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$1,339
|$1,734
|Montana
|$1,247
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$1,635
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$1,520
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$851
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$2,070
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$1,152
|$1,449
|New York
|$2,947
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$1,176
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$1,109
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$917
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,251
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,000
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,349
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|Data not available
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,430
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$1,311
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,042
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,351
|$1,752
|Utah
|$1,593
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$757
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,076
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,408
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$1,139
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$982
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$1,448
|$1,767
State Farm Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
Car insurance costs vary greatly by age. Teens are much more likely to get into car accidents and fender benders, so they pay more for insurance. Below, you can see the average full coverage rate estimates for State Farm insurance for each different age group. Of course, many parents choose to add their teens to family policies to save money.
|Age
|State Farm Annual Cost Estimate
|State Farm Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$4,146
|$346
|17
|$3,714
|$310
|18
|$3,340
|$278
|19
|$2,924
|$244
|21
|$2,322
|$194
|25
|$1,686
|$141
|30
|$1,515
|$126
|40
|$1,478
|$123
|50
|$1,439
|$120
|65
|$1,353
|$113
|75
|$1,520
|$127
State Farm Car Insurance Rates: Estimates For Young Drivers
Compared to other companies, State Farm is an affordable car insurance company for young drivers. Below, you can see how State Farm stacks up against other popular providers.
State Farm Rate Comparison: Car Insurance Estimates For 16-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|Erie Insurance
|$3,410
|$284
|Auto-Owners
|$3,533
|$294
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$600
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
State Farm Rate Comparison: Car Insurance Estimates For 21-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Auto-Owners
|$2,074
|$173
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$175
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
State Farm Cheapest Auto Insurance
Minimum coverage is the cheapest option from State Farm. Because State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the market, it has a huge variety of drivers who contribute to its insurance pool. This helps keep auto insurance rates lower for everyone.
State Farm Auto Insurance Discounts
Drivers insured by State Farm can get a number of insurance discounts. This is a huge draw for budget-conscious drivers, according to State Farm reviews. State Farm offers three types of discounts: safe driving discounts, safe vehicle discounts, and loyalty discounts. These auto discounts can be broken down even further, per the table below (discounts vary by state).
|State Farm Discount
|Eligibility Details
|Accident-Free
|Save money by staying accident-free for three continuous years while being insured by State Farm.
|Defensive Driving Course
|Save 10% to 15% by taking an approved defensive driving course.
|Good Student Discount
|Save up to 25% by maintaining a GPA of at least 3.0 or ranking in the top 20% of your class (only available to students).
|Good Driving Discount
|Save money by going three years or more without moving violations or at-fault accidents (only available to new customers).
|Driver Training Discount
|Save money by taking a driver training course (only available for drivers under the age of 21).
|Student Away at School
|Save money when a State Farm-insured student under 25 years old moves away to school and only drives the vehicle while at home for vacations or holidays.
|Vehicle Safety
|Save up to 40% on MedPay coverage if your car was made after 1994 (depending on the make and model).
|Passive Restraint
|Save up to 40% on MedPay coverage if your car was made after 1993 and has factory-installed air bags, seat belts, and other passive restraint systems.
|Anti-Theft
|Save money if your car is equipped with an alarm or other approved anti-theft device.
|Multiple Auto
|Save up to 20% if two or more cars in your household are insured by State Farm and owned by related individuals.
|Multi-Policy
|Save up to 17% by bundling your car insurance with one of State Farm's other insurance products, such as life, homeowners, condo, or renters insurance.
Accident forgiveness may be available for State Farm auto insurance customers who have been accident-free for nine years. However, you can’t purchase accident forgiveness for your State Farm auto insurance policy.
State Farm Auto Insurance Quotes Online
The online quotes system handles coverage for standard vehicles, but if you want insurance for a classic car or an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), you’ll have to contact a State Farm agent instead. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠, State Farm’s quotes and shopping experiences are among the best for large insurers. In our research, we found the online quotes process to be easy to navigate.
State Farm Steer Clear® Discount
State Farm’s Steer Clear discount can save students up to 15% on their premiums to encourage them to be safe drivers. The discount is given when you complete the company’s safe driver discount program in six months. However, to keep the discount you need to continue to meet your state’s eligibility requirements. Also, the Steer Clear discount isn’t available in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, North Carolina, or Rhode Island.
State Farm Drive Safe & Save Discount
Using State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save app could save you up to 30% if you practice safe driving habits. However, the Drive Safe & Save program only results in a discount on your State Farm auto insurance and it won’t raise your rates. However, if you were already receiving a low-mileage discount and the data shows you no longer qualify, you can lose that discount.
Is State Farm Worth The Money?
Overall, State Farm is worth the money for many drivers because its rates tend to be more affordable than the industry average. State Farm also offers attractive discounts for good students, good drivers, and more that make it a cheap option for many drivers.
State Farm Auto Insurance Coverage
With State Farm, you can get all the standard types of car insurance offered by most companies. These include:
- Liability auto insurance (bodily injury/property damage liability): Covers other people’s vehicle repairs and medical bills when you cause an accident
- Collision insurance: Covers your car if you cause an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers your car from environmental damage, thefts, vandalism, and collisions with stationary objects
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical bills after an accident
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers your vehicle and medical bills if someone without enough auto insurance causes an accident
It should be noted that bodily injury and property damage liability coverage are required by almost all states. Some states also require medical coverage or UM/UIM. No-fault states require PIP since it covers the driver no matter who is at fault.
State Farm Auto Insurance Benefits
You can get a number of add-ons with State Farm, which is one reason why State Farm insurance reviews are so strong. These add-ons include:
- Rental and travel expense coverage: With car rental expense coverage, State Farm will pay for a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered claim (up to the limits you choose). With travel expenses, State Farm will pay for meals, lodging, and transportation (up to $500) if you get in an accident more than 50 miles from home and can’t get back. Finally, State Farm auto insurance can pay up to $500 toward a deductible after you have an accident in a rental car.
- Rideshare insurance coverage: If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you should add this option to your auto policy. That’s because a standard auto insurance policy doesn’t cover the commercial use of your vehicle. You are usually covered by the rideshare company when you are driving to pick up a person or drop them off, but you aren’t covered when you are waiting to accept a trip off the app.
- State Farm roadside assistance: State Farm offers emergency road service that includes one hour of labor at the breakdown site, towing to the nearest repair shop, fluid delivery, battery jump-starts, spare tire installation, and lockout services.
State Farm Usage-Based Insurance
Drive Safe & Save™ is State Farm’s usage-based insurance option. You can get a basic discount for having low annual mileage without the mobile app. You can also get the app and save more based on other data.
State Farm Car Insurance Claim
If you need to file a claim with your State Farm auto insurance policy, you can call 800-732-5246 (800-SF-CLAIM). You can also file claims online or through the State Farm mobile app.
Cancel State Farm Auto Insurance
To cancel your State Farm auto insurance policy you need to call customer service at 800-782-8332, cancel with a State Farm agent in person, or send a formal notice through the mail. Any auto insurance cancellations can be done immediately or at a set time. However, State Farm policy cancellations cannot be done online.
State Farm Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
State Farm offers many types of insurance beyond auto insurance. Below, we go into more detail about State Farm’s homeowners and life insurance options.
State Farm Homeowners Insurance
Just like with car insurance, State Farm is the largest provider of home insurance in the country. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or you own multiple properties, you can probably find what you need with State Farm. State Farm home insurance coverage includes options like property damage, personal property, liability, and more. According to State Farm’s website, policyholders can save up to $1,127 by bundling home and auto.
State Farm Life Insurance
With State Farm, you can also choose from a variety of life insurance policy options. State Farm offers whole, term, and universal life insurance plus options for small business owners and more. State Farm offers a discount for bundling life and auto, while some other providers don’t.
State Farm Insurance Customer Reviews
Overall, most customer reviews were positive about State Farm insurance, but keep in mind that customer service may vary depending on your local agent. Below are a few sample reviews for State Farm.
Positive State Farm Insurance Reviews
The vast majority of State Farm customers have positive experiences. State Farm insurance reviews often mention agents who make personal connections and offer help quickly.
“I have been with this agent now for more than 20 years. I have never had an issue with anyone at this office and have stayed with them because of the wonderful customer service all of the staff at this location has provided me. I would refer anyone to them in a heartbeat. They have always been good for peace of mind, and I have never worried about them not being there for me or my family.”
– Mickey via BBB
“I had a flat tire [and] needed to be towed an hour away on a Sunday. I called my agent first thing Monday morning. Check in the mail to reimburse me on same day. Great customer service.”
– Jeri C. via BBB
State Farm Insurance Complaints
Not everyone has the best experience with State Farm. Some State Farm insurance complaints talk about poor customer service or miscommunication in the billing department.
“My family has been with State Farm for over 20 years and due to numerous issues, we canceled our insurance and went with another company. However, State Farm made an auto withdraw from our account the next month and when we called to complain, we were told it would take three months for a refund … totally unacceptable.”
– Lisa S. via BBB
“Horrible company. We were with State Farm for three years paying $300+ per month for each car, got into an accident, and they told us that my last month automatic payment didn’t go through so they wouldn’t cover the accident.”
– Natalie K. via BBB
State Farm Car Insurance Rating
State Farm regularly ranks among the top car insurance companies in the nation. It has high ratings from experts, although customer ratings on websites such as the BBB and Trustpilot are mixed. State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB.
State Farm App Review
State Farm’s insurance app has a 4.6-star rating out of 5.0 on Google Play and 4.8 stars out of 5.0 on the App Store. The provider’s other apps – Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear – have similar ratings from thousands of State Farm auto insurance reviews.
State Farm Customer Service Survey
In 2022 our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers. Out of the group, 1,334 people had State Farm insurance. These customers rated their overall satisfaction with State Farm at an average of 4.2 out of 5.0. This lined up with the average satisfaction score for the survey. Below, you can see how customers rated State Farm in a variety of aspects.
|Aspect Surveyed
|State Farm Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.2
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.1
|4
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.2
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
State Farm Insurance Apps
State farm has many different apps including the State Farm mobile app, Drive Safe & Save, and Steer Clear. In the sections below we will go into more detail about each of these apps and how they work.
State Farm Mobile App
The State Farm mobile app gives members access to insurance and financial information and provides the ability to manage their policies and accounts. Overall, customers are very satisfied with the app and have shown this through high ratings on both the App Store and Google Play.
State Farm Drive Safe & Save
The State Farm Drive Safe & Save app uses phone Bluetooth sensors to pick up your driving habits. Bluetooth sensors are supplied to you when you download the app and sign up with your State Farm account information. State Farm then uses the data it picks up to determine how safe of a driver you are.
The information that your phone monitors includes:
- Acceleration
- Braking
- Cornering
- Speed
- Phone use
- Time of day
- Time traveled
State Farm Steer Clear App
The State Farm Steer Clear app is focused on driver education and involves the following:
- Course training: Drivers complete five training modules in the app, which include videos, quizzes, and driving scenarios.
- Mentoring: Drivers’ friends and family can provide feedback and log progress in the app.
- Driving practice: Drivers need to complete at least five hours of driving over 10 trips.
- Certification: Upon successful completion of the program, drivers get an in-app certification they can send to State Farm for a discount.
State Farm’s Steer Clear Program is available for young drivers under the age of 25 who have clean three-year driving records. It provides car insurance discounts and is one of the reasons why State Farm is a smart choice for students.
State Farm Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rated State Farm auto insurance 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and named it Best Overall. State Farm has many cheap car insurance options and special programs to give you the most affordable prices. It also has high customer satisfaction overall and high ratings from J.D. Power and the BBB. Although State Farm is a great option, we urge you to shop around and compare options before committing.
State Farm Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
If you’re shopping for cheap car insurance, you don’t have to go with the first quote you get. It’s always a good idea to add others into the mix to see which company gives you the best value. In our review of the industry’s best car insurance companies, a few others performed as well as State Farm or better in certain areas:
- USAA: This insurance provider offers the best prices and customer service for military members and their families. We rated USAA with 4.6 out of 5.0 stars. Learn more in our complete USAA auto insurance review.
- Geico: This insurance provider is one of the best options for car insurance overall if you don’t qualify for USAA. Our Geico auto insurance review found that many people find comprehensive coverage and cheap rates through Geico.
- Progressive: This insurance company also offers competitive prices and a number of discounts, and it’s great for tech-savvy shoppers. Read our full Progressive auto insurance review or check out our Progressive vs. State Farm comparison to see how these two stand up to each other.