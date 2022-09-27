Overall, most customer reviews were positive about State Farm insurance, but keep in mind that customer service may vary depending on your local agent. Below are a few sample reviews for State Farm.

Positive State Farm Insurance Reviews

The vast majority of State Farm customers have positive experiences. State Farm insurance reviews often mention agents who make personal connections and offer help quickly.

“I have been with this agent now for more than 20 years. I have never had an issue with anyone at this office and have stayed with them because of the wonderful customer service all of the staff at this location has provided me. I would refer anyone to them in a heartbeat. They have always been good for peace of mind, and I have never worried about them not being there for me or my family.” – Mickey via BBB

“I had a flat tire [and] needed to be towed an hour away on a Sunday. I called my agent first thing Monday morning. Check in the mail to reimburse me on same day. Great customer service.” – Jeri C. via BBB

State Farm Insurance Complaints

Not everyone has the best experience with State Farm. Some State Farm insurance complaints talk about poor customer service or miscommunication in the billing department.

“My family has been with State Farm for over 20 years and due to numerous issues, we canceled our insurance and went with another company. However, State Farm made an auto withdraw from our account the next month and when we called to complain, we were told it would take three months for a refund … totally unacceptable.” – Lisa S. via BBB

“Horrible company. We were with State Farm for three years paying $300+ per month for each car, got into an accident, and they told us that my last month automatic payment didn’t go through so they wouldn’t cover the accident.” – Natalie K. via BBB

State Farm Car Insurance Rating

State Farm regularly ranks among the top car insurance companies in the nation. It has high ratings from experts, although customer ratings on websites such as the BBB and Trustpilot are mixed. State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB.

State Farm App Review

State Farm’s insurance app has a 4.6-star rating out of 5.0 on Google Play and 4.8 stars out of 5.0 on the App Store. The provider’s other apps – Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear – have similar ratings from thousands of State Farm auto insurance reviews.

State Farm Customer Service Survey

In 2022 our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers. Out of the group, 1,334 people had State Farm insurance. These customers rated their overall satisfaction with State Farm at an average of 4.2 out of 5.0. This lined up with the average satisfaction score for the survey. Below, you can see how customers rated State Farm in a variety of aspects.