Pros Multiple policy discounts Cheaper auto insurance rates for safe, experienced drivers Local independent agents Cons Not available on the West Coast Expensive car insurance for young drivers Limited vehicle equipment discounts

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto Insurance was established by Robert Pein in 1921. Frustrated by high rates and unfair claim settlements, Pein vowed his company would offer reasonable rates and prompt, fair claim services. This has been the company’s hallmark ever since. State Auto now provides services in 33 states including Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Minnesota.

According to the company, it writes $2 billion in premiums to clients. Reports from credit rating agency AM Best further confirm the company’s excellent financial strength. The company scored an A (Excellent), which indicates its strong operating performance, long-standing market presence, and diversified product offerings.

State Auto Insurance Accolades

What makes State Auto Insurance stand out is its dedication to incorporating information technology (IT) to offer customers flexibility when finding a local agent or filing claims. The company’s efforts were recognized earlier in 2019 when it received a CIO 100 award from IDG’s CIO. The award program recognizes and honors organizations that achieved the highest operational and strategic excellence in IT.

State Auto: Other Insurance Products

While State Auto Insurance does not offer life insurance, it does offers the following insurance products: