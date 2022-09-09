Considering Progressive insurance reviews from customers, average cost data, and industry standing, we rate the company 4.4 out of 5.0 stars overall and name it Best for High-Risk Drivers in 2023.
Progressive is the nation’s third-largest automobile insurer and covers millions of drivers each year. However, Progressive insurance reviews range from extremely positive to poor. Our research shows that coverage can be a good option for drivers in their 20s and for motorists with DUIs on their driving records.
To see how Progressive measures up to the best car insurance companies, we’ve combed through Progressive insurance reviews and investigated the company’s financial health and coverage options. We recommend comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the top choice for your needs.
Progressive Insurance Review
We give Progressive 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its high-quality car insurance coverage, valuable add-ons, and long history. If you find a good rate, Progressive is a reliable choice with a reputation that’s backed up by countless Progressive insurance reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Progressive Insurance
About Progressive Insurance
Progressive is one of the top auto insurers in the United States and wrote over $35.8 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Progressive has been around since 1937, but it continues to evolve with the times. In 1997, Progressive became the first insurer to offer car coverage to customers online, and it also rolled out the first usage-based insurance option in 2008.
As one of the industry’s largest auto insurance providers, Progressive offers a broad range of coverage options. On the other hand, Progressive insurance reviews tell us that the company’s claims process is about average.
Progressive Insurance Rating
AM Best gives Progressive an A+ rating for financial strength, meaning it has a superior financial ability to meet car insurance claims. According to our survey of 1,000 car insurance customers, 74 percent of Progressive customers were satisfied with the company’s services.
Progressive Car Insurance Cost
According to our rate estimates, good drivers pay about $134 per month or $1,611 per year for full coverage car insurance from Progressive. That’s about 7 percent cheaper than the average rate across the U.S.
Progressive Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Driving Profile
Your driving history can have a large impact on car insurance premiums. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents will almost always increase how much you’ll pay. Below, you’ll see how Progressive’s rate estimates compare to the national average.
|Driving Profile
|Progressive Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph over limit
|$2,299
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph over limit
|$2,311
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,328
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,477
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,822
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$3,977
|$3,761
Progressive Car Insurance Rates: Estimates By Provider
While some Progressive insurance reviews speak highly of the company’s rates, our estimates tell a different story. Progressive ranks as one of the more expensive auto insurance providers across the U.S.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,280
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|American Family
|$1,537
|$128
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
Progressive Car Insurance Rates: Estimates By State
Your state of residence can dramatically affect how much you’ll pay for Progressive insurance. This is due to state regulations on pricing, car insurance requirements, and population density. The full coverage estimates below apply to 35-year-old drivers with good credit scores and clean driving records.
|State
|Geico Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,181
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,084
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,071
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$1,446
|$1,525
|California
|$1,570
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,119
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$891
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$1,519
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$939
|$1,903
|Florida
|$1,937
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,238
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,419
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$764
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,073
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$806
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$1,171
|$1,181
|Kansas
|Data not available
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,127
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$2,306
|$2,783
|Maine
|$757
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,100
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$2,203
|$2,647
|Michigan
|Data not available
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$1,275
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,358
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$2,227
|$1,734
|Montana
|$1,471
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|Data not available
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$1,243
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$855
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$1,359
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$973
|$1,449
|New York
|$1,835
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$1,169
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|Data not available
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$753
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,388
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,104
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$2,306
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,429
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,163
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$1,302
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,166
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,639
|$1,752
|Utah
|$978
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$1,005
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,079
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,385
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$1,129
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$738
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$2,180
|$1,767
Progressive Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
Progressive insurance reviews say that the amount you’ll pay for car insurance coverage varies based on age. Below are some cost estimates for Progressive that are broken down by different age groups.
|Age
|Progressive Annual Cost Estimate
|Progressive Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$11,174
|$931
|17
|$9,457
|$788
|18
|$7,812
|$651
|19
|$4,258
|$355
|21
|$2,872
|$239
|25
|$1,934
|$161
|30
|$1,787
|$149
|40
|$1,695
|$141
|50
|$1,551
|$129
|65
|$1,566
|$131
|75
|$1,872
|$156
Progressive Liability Insurance Cost
According to our rate estimates, basic liability coverage from Progressive costs about $687 per year or $57 per month. This is slightly more expensive than the national average of $635 annually or $53 per month for minimum coverage.
Progressive Insurance Discounts
Progressive claims that 99 percent of policyholders are eligible for at least one of the provider’s discounts. Among other savings opportunities, Progressive has offers for students, good drivers, and young drivers.
|Progressive Discount
|Details
|Multi-Policy
|Get a nearly 5% policy discount for bundling home and auto insurance or another of Progressive's insurance products, such as renters insurance.
|Multi-Car
|Save about 12% if you have more than one car listed on your Progressive policy.
|Continuous Insurance
|Earn a discount if you are consistently insured with no gaps or cancellations.
|Teen Driver
|Receive a discount if you add a driver who is 18 or younger to your policy.
|Good Student
|Save if you have a student on your policy who maintains a "B" average or better.
|Distant Student
|Get a lower premium if the full-time student on your policy lives more than 100 miles from home and does not have a vehicle while away.
|Homeowners
|Earn 10% off if you are a homeowner.
|Online Quote
|Save about 4% if you get an online Progressive quote.
|Sign Online
|Save about 8.5% if you sign your documents online.
|Paperless
|Lower your payment by choosing to receive documents via email (only applicable in combination with the sign online discount).
|Pay In Full
|Save on car insurance by paying your six-month policy upfront.
|Automatic Payment
|Get a lower rate by setting up automatic payments from your checking account. This discount cannot be combined with the pay-in-full discount.
Availability of each discount opportunity varies by state. While some car insurance providers offer savings to military members and their families, there is no Progressive military discount.
Beyond these potential savings, Progressive has other ways for customers to reduce their monthly payments.
Progressive Snapshot Discount
The Snapshot® safe driving program tailors the price of your auto insurance policy to the way you drive. Progressive says most people with good driving habits receive an average discount of $156 by using Snapshot. While good drivers often get discounts, bad drivers could see their rates rise instead.
Progressive Accident Forgiveness
Accident forgiveness will prevent your rates from rising after one accident. Progressive offers a few accident forgiveness choices.
- Small accident forgiveness: This option gets praised in many Progressive insurance reviews for forgiving accidents with claim values of under $500. New Progressive customers automatically get this program added to their policies in most states and can use it once.
- Large accident forgiveness: This program forgives one at-fault accident with a claim value of over $500. It is included automatically for customers who have been with Progressive for at least five years haven’t filed a claim.
- Accident forgiveness benefit: You can also purchase accident forgiveness for an additional fee at any time. This benefit applies once per period and will be used only after your loyalty-based forgiveness benefits have been used up.
Progressive Deductible Savings Bank
The Progressive Deductible Savings Bank® is a policy add-on that you can select when purchasing coverage. This benefit earns you a $50 reduction in your deductible over the next six-month period if you go without an accident or a speeding ticket. The reduced deductible will apply at the beginning of each new policy period and can reach zero for safe drivers. Those with policies on other vehicles such as motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), or boats can use the add-on to get 25% lower deductibles for each year they go without making a claim.
Progressive Auto Insurance Coverage
These are the main types of auto insurance you’ll find with Progressive or almost any other major provider:
- Bodily injury liability and property damage liability (BI/PD): Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision insurance: Covers your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from collisions with stationary objects
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers your medical bills
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage (UIM/UM): Covers both your vehicle and your medical bills if someone without enough car insurance causes an accident
Progressive Insurance Coverage Add-Ons
Below are some extra types of coverage that are mentioned in many Progressive insurance reviews.
|Progressive Add-On
|Coverage Details
|Roadside assistance
|This includes towing, lockout services, flat-tire changes, and fuel delivery.
|Loan/lease payoff
|This coverage option will pay for the difference between your totaled car’s market price and the amount you have left on your loan. However, unlike gap insurance, it will only cover up to 25% of the current value of your car.
|Rental car reimbursement
|This covers about $30 to $50 per day for a rental car if your car has been in a covered accident.
|Custom parts and equipment value
|This coverage option will pay for replacement items you’ve added to your car. For example, if you installed a $1,000 subwoofer and then got into an accident, this option would repair or replace it.
|Rideshare insurance
|Many rideshare apps only offer extended coverage when you’re actually on a pickup or drop-off route, not when you’re waiting around on the app to get a trip. This Progressive auto insurance option extends your rideshare coverage for that period of time.
Does Progressive Cover Rental Cars?
Your Progressive auto insurance policy covers rental cars at the same limits as your personal car insurance policy. This can be an issue if your car is old since coverage might be less than what’s best for a new car rental. Progressive offers supplemental liability protection, personal accident insurance, and personal effects coverage which can help cover rental car damages. Depending on your situation, you may want to opt into a collision damage waiver when you’re renting a car.
Progressive Non-Owner Car Insurance
Progressive offers non-owner car insurance and it can be good for those who don’t have access to a household car or for people who borrow or rent cars often. Non-owner policies typically cost $576 a year and these policies can be used as proof of insurance for SR-22 or FR-44 forms for your state.
Temporary Car Insurance From Progressive
Temporary car insurance is not offered by Progressive since reputable insurance companies don’t offer policies with terms of less than six months. Progressive, like most insurance providers, offers policies at six- to 12-month intervals.
Full Coverage Car Insurance From Progressive
Progressive full coverage car insurance includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision coverage, and comprehensive insurance. Full coverage could also include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage (MedPay), or personal injury protection depending on your state.
How Long Does A Progressive Claim Take?
According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, auto claims take about 10 days on average to resolve. Progressive came in 16th place out of 21 companies in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, so claims may take longer than average. Our consumer survey found that 29 percent of Progressive claims took longer than four weeks to be resolved.
How To Cancel Progressive Car Insurance
To cancel a Progressive car insurance policy, you need to contact an insurance agent or a customer service representative by phone, email, or mail. You can cancel your policy effective on that same day or can schedule a cancellation in the future.
Progressive Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
Progressive insurance reviews routinely mention the company’s policies and coverage choices for home and life insurance. Below, we’ll go into more detail about each category and your various coverage options.
Progressive Homeowners Insurance
According to the NAIC, Progressive is the 10th-largest home insurance provider in the country. Progressive home insurance offers dwelling coverage that can pay for damages from severe weather, fires, falling trees, and more. Loss of use coverage can pay for living expenses after a covered event. Other options include liability and personal property coverage.
Progressive Life Insurance
Progressive also offers a variety of life insurance options to cover different situations. You can get term and whole life insurance policies plus other options like short-term life insurance or final expense insurance.
Other Types Of Progressive Insurance
Additional coverage options referred to in Progressive insurance reviews include:
- Business insurance
- Motorcycle insurance
- Condo insurance
- Renters insurance
- Travel insurance
Progressive Insurance Customer Reviews
While some people find affordable premiums, Progressive insurance reviews are mixed at best in terms of customer satisfaction. Progressive currently holds an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for not responding to customer complaints. Below are some positive reviews along with some complaints relating to Progressive’s services.
Positive Progressive Insurance Reviews
Pleased Progressive customers mention patient and helpful agents and a quick claims process. Here are a couple of positive Progressive insurance reviews.
“I was in car accident and was treated with great care and respect. I got the coverage I was due in a timely manner. And I can’t say enough about the representative, who was incredibly kind and helpful.”
– Karen G. via BBB
“After our car was totaled in a hail storm, the company appraiser and settlement people were very helpful and patient when walking us through a fairly complex procedure while making the process less stressful for us. There was a minor error with getting the correct address information for our bank, which was quickly adjusted.”
– Sandy Z. via BBB
Negative Progressive Insurance Reviews
Some Progressive customers complain about Progressive insurance costs, while other mention being overcharged. While mistakes are inevitable with large car insurance companies, the best providers resolve such issues as soon as possible.
“I had a policy for Progressive. It was overpriced, and [the company’s] customer service was awful and unprofessional. I found a different company that offered more and better coverage with amazing customer service for a fraction of the cost.”
– Stephanie S. via BBB
“Progressive took out payment from my bank account after I had already made a payment. After I called and explained that the money they took was my rent money and I would need it back as soon as possible, they told me that there was nothing they could do and I would have to wait 12 business days for a refund and offered no apology.”
– Jennifer T. via BBB
Progressive has closed over 1,000 complaints posted to its BBB page in the past year. While this may sound like a lot of issues, keep in mind that the insurer manages millions of policies. The number of complaints filed with the BBB is less than 0.1 percent of Progressive’s total customer count.
Progressive Snapshot Reviews
The Progressive Snapshot mobile app has a 4.5- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store based on more than 4,300 reviews. On Google Play, the app has a rating of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 11,000 reviews. These are high Progressive insurance review scores compared to those for similar apps offered by other insurers.
Progressive Customer Service
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 customers on experiences with their auto insurers and 1,161 respondents had purchased Progressive insurance. Progressive earned 4.1 out of 5.0 stars for customer satisfaction and ranked 12th out of 15 companies in our survey. Here are a few more scores from our survey:
|Aspect Surveyed
|Progressive Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.0
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.7
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Progressive Insurance Apps
Progressive’s website has the helpful Name Your Price® tool, which allows for price comparisons between insurance plans. Name Your Price doesn’t necessarily save you money, but it lets you quickly find a plan configuration that fits your budget. When you input your desired payment, you’ll receive coverage recommendations that suit your budget.
Progressive Snapshot App
With Snapshot, you can download a mobile app that tracks your driving habits and adjusts your rates accordingly. Depending on your driving skills, there’s a chance that your car insurance rates could go down. However, some people who left Progressive insurance reviews said their rates went up after opting for Snapshot.
Progressive Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
Our team rated Progressive insurance as 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its many insurance options, valuable add-ons, and extensive company history. It also has an easy quote process and is available across the entire U.S. While Progressive insurance reviews make clear that it’s a good option, we urge you to compare providers to find the best deal for you.
Progressive Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
We recommend Progressive, but it’s always smart to get auto insurance quotes from a couple providers before signing up for a policy.
We recently compared the industry’s most popular car insurance companies and found that Progressive, USAA, Geico, and State Farm provide excellent values. USAA offers compelling auto insurance for military members and veterans, Geico has low prices, and State Farm provides a positive customer service experience during quotes and claims.
Read our comprehensive auto insurance reviews below to compare these companies with our Progressive insurance review.
Progressive Insurance Reviews: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.