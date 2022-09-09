While some people find affordable premiums, Progressive insurance reviews are mixed at best in terms of customer satisfaction. Progressive currently holds an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for not responding to customer complaints. Below are some positive reviews along with some complaints relating to Progressive’s services.

Positive Progressive Insurance Reviews

Pleased Progressive customers mention patient and helpful agents and a quick claims process. Here are a couple of positive Progressive insurance reviews.

“I was in car accident and was treated with great care and respect. I got the coverage I was due in a timely manner. And I can’t say enough about the representative, who was incredibly kind and helpful.” – Karen G. via BBB

“After our car was totaled in a hail storm, the company appraiser and settlement people were very helpful and patient when walking us through a fairly complex procedure while making the process less stressful for us. There was a minor error with getting the correct address information for our bank, which was quickly adjusted.” – Sandy Z. via BBB

Negative Progressive Insurance Reviews

Some Progressive customers complain about Progressive insurance costs, while other mention being overcharged. While mistakes are inevitable with large car insurance companies, the best providers resolve such issues as soon as possible.

“I had a policy for Progressive. It was overpriced, and [the company’s] customer service was awful and unprofessional. I found a different company that offered more and better coverage with amazing customer service for a fraction of the cost.” – Stephanie S. via BBB

“Progressive took out payment from my bank account after I had already made a payment. After I called and explained that the money they took was my rent money and I would need it back as soon as possible, they told me that there was nothing they could do and I would have to wait 12 business days for a refund and offered no apology.” – Jennifer T. via BBB

Progressive has closed over 1,000 complaints posted to its BBB page in the past year. While this may sound like a lot of issues, keep in mind that the insurer manages millions of policies. The number of complaints filed with the BBB is less than 0.1 percent of Progressive’s total customer count.

Progressive Snapshot Reviews

The Progressive Snapshot mobile app has a 4.5- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store based on more than 4,300 reviews. On Google Play, the app has a rating of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 11,000 reviews. These are high Progressive insurance review scores compared to those for similar apps offered by other insurers.

Progressive Customer Service

Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 customers on experiences with their auto insurers and 1,161 respondents had purchased Progressive insurance. Progressive earned 4.1 out of 5.0 stars for customer satisfaction and ranked 12th out of 15 companies in our survey. Here are a few more scores from our survey: