In this guide, we’ll explore if Navy Federal auto insurance is the best bet for your wallet and your peace of mind. We will discuss Navy Federal reviews, coverage options, and cost.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Navy Federal Credit Union Overview
Navy Federal was founded in 1933 and has been partnered with Geico since 2016. The aim of the partnership, according to a press release in Business Wire, was to provide affordable, Geico-backed Navy Federal auto insurance to Navy Federal’s eight million members. Both Navy Federal Credit Union and Geico have earned national accolades and top ratings from industry leaders.
Navy Federal Eligibility
While Navy Federal car insurance offers its coverage and discounts through Geico, the company does have restrictions on eligibility. The following people may be eligible for Navy Federal:
- Active duty, retired, or veteran members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Air National Guard
- Members of the Delayed Entry Program (DEP)
- Department of Defense (DOD) reservists, officer candidates/ROTC, civilian employees, US government employees of DOD, civilian retirees, and annuitants
- Family members of service members listed above including parents, grandparents, spouses, children, siblings, grandchildren, and household members
Aside from auto insurance, Navy Federal Credit Union also offers savings accounts, cash rewards credit cards, personal loans, certificates, auto loans, and private student loans.
Coverage Options With Navy Federal
Navy Federal auto insurance offers all the standard types of auto coverage through Geico, plus a few extras.
|Insurance Coverage
|Details
|Liability Coverage (BI/PD)
|Liability coverage takes care of any injuries or damage that you cause in an accident. You’ll spot this coverage is described in a format like this: 25/50/15. This breaks down to $25,000 in bodily injury per person, $50,000 in bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 in property damage.
|Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UM/UIM)
|This type of coverage is highly recommended, even when it’s not required. Let’s say you get into an accident with a driver that has little to no insurance of their own, and they are at fault. You can get coverage when their insurance is not high enough or nonexistent.
|Comprehensive Coverage
|Accidents don’t always involve other vehicles. Comprehensive car insurance pays for damage from weather-related incidents, animals, vandalism, and theft. Your specific plan will lay out limits and restrictions.
|Collision Coverage
|This type of coverage comes into play when you’re at fault in an accident with a car or other solid object. Typically after paying a deductible, insurance will cover part of the cost to fix your own vehicle. This is also a good choice if you want to go through Geico when the other driver is at fault. Geico will seek reimbursement from the other driver’s insurance later on.
|Medical Payments (MedPay)
|MedPay is a smart add-on to your car insurance, even when you already have strong health insurance. Many plans will offer coverage for up to $10,000 in medical costs in the event of an accident, without a deductible.
|Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
|If you live in a no-fault state, PIP is required for all car owners. In addition to medical costs, PIP may cover things like lost wages, household services, or in event of a death, funeral costs. Coverage applies no matter who is at fault in the accident.
Before signing up for coverage, check your state’s financial responsibility laws, which dictate how much and what form of coverage you are required to have to drive legally in your state. We recommend purchasing more than your state’s minimum to ensure you are financially protected in case of an accident.
Additional Coverage
While most companies offer the six basic types of car insurance listed above, what sets companies apart are the add-ons that they offer. Navy Federal offers the following additional coverage through Geico:
|Additional Coverage
|Details
|Emergency Road Service
|Geico offers emergency roadside care to customers for as little as $14 per year, including those with the Navy Federal auto insurance option. Emergency service can be called through the Geico mobile app 24/7. The built-in GPS locator simplifies the process of getting help to you faster. This service typically covers battery jump-starts, flat tire services, and up to $100 of lockout services.
|Rental Reimbursement
|This optional coverage is helpful for renting a car when your own vehicle is in the shop after a covered claim. You can also rent a car if your car has been totaled, but only within certain time limits. Rental reimbursement generally has a limit on per-day and per-incident claims, such as $25 a day up to $750. Additionally, Geico has a partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Rentals with Enterprise directly bill Geico so you don’t have to pay upfront.
|Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
|Geico insurance offers an alternative to an extended warranty on your new car. Mechanical breakdown insurance covers mechanical issues that are not due to maintenance or standard wear and tear for a $250 deductible.
Navy Federal Auto Insurance Cost
How much do you save when signing up for Navy Federal auto insurance? As is the case with most insurance plans, this is completely dependent on your driver profile. As a result of our analysis of data obtained from Quadrant Information Services, premium rate estimates for a 35-year-old with good credit and a spotless driving record ranged from $1,000 to $3,000.
Geico, and thereby Navy Federal, is more transparent about its process than many companies, however. The insurer’s actuaries use an extensive set of data based on an evaluation of your personal factors and driving history to determine coverage risk – and therefore your premium and deductible. These factors include:
- Your location
- Your driving record
- Vehicle’s safety features
- Factors that change over time, such as discounts for loyalty and having a good driving record
Driver Discounts
Navy Federal offers an extensive list of discounts. The majority of customers fit into at least one of the cost-saving categories below:
|Discount
|Details
|Vehicle Equipment
|Save on your premiums when your car has things like airbags, anti-lock brakes, an anti-theft system, and daytime running lights, or falls into the “new vehicle” category.
|Driver History and Habits
|Hit simple milestones like going five years without an accident or proving that you wear your seatbelt for between 15 and 25 percent off different portions of your policy.
|Education
|Earn a range of discounts by taking a defensive driving course, a driver’s educational course, or by being a good student.
|Affiliation
|Geico offers affiliation discounts, just like with Navy Federal auto insurance. Other discounts cover emergency deployment and federal employees.
|Multi-Plan
|Save money when your purchase coverages for multiple cars or plans.
Navy Federal Auto Insurance Claims
One of the perks of Navy Federal auto insurance running through Geico is the company’s history with a straightforward claims process. In J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Geico ranked above average with a score of 874 out of a possible 1,000.
You can submit a claim in three ways:
- By phone
- Online
- On Geico’s mobile app
There are a few extra perks to reporting your claim through Geico’s mobile app, such as roadside assistance, reimbursement estimates based on photographs, scheduling an appointment with the estimator, and an easy claim tracker.
What To Report When Filing A Claim
When you get into an accident, it is recommended to report the following details to help you when filing your claim:
- State where it happened
- Date and time of the accident
- Overview of the event
- Contact information for involved parties
- Police report details
- Vehicle locations
If the accident has just occurred and you’ve yet to gather all the details, begin your claim by reporting everything you know. You can fill in the remaining details when you have them.
Navy Federal Auto Insurance Reviews
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website is a trustworthy site to visit for detailed complaints and a look into how a company handles them. Navy Federal Credit Union is not BBB accredited and is currently not rated. Comments and complaints on the page mainly focused on Navy Federal’s banking services.
In our August 2022 nationwide survey of nearly 7,000 respondents, over 1,000 Geico policyholders gave the company 4.1 stars out of 5.0 for overall customer satisfaction. The provider also received industry-average ratings for coverage options and affordability.
To review Navy Federal auto insurance it makes more sense to take a look at Geico, since it is the company to actually provide the quotes and claims services to customers.
Positive Auto Insurance Reviews
Positive reviews often focus on customer service and how specific representatives guided customers through the process. Others mentioned how much they were able to save on car insurance through Geico.
“I’ve used Geico for the last 7 years and they have done a great job for me. No issues with claims. No reactive rate hikes after claims. Great communication. I’d recommend this company.”
– Mark C. via BBB
“Absolutely hands down the best customer service in the market. Simple billing and policy changes. Common sense, fantastic company.”
– Emily O. via BBB
Negative Auto Insurance Reviews
Though Geico received an A+ rating from the BBB, it does have nearly 2,500 complaints in the last three years. That’s fairly standard for a large insurance company, though, and almost 700 complaints were resolved by Geico representatives in the past year.
Overall, complaints stem from complicated claims processing issues or receiving payment in a timely manner. According to reviews, customers occasionally must jump through time-consuming and complicated hoops to get a straight answer about claims.
Been with Geico for about 5 years. Multiple policies. In the end they are overpriced and have sub par customer service. Shop around, there are better companies out there folks.
– Chris Carson via Trustpilot
Our Take On Navy Federal Auto Insurance: 4.6 Stars
With great coverage and discounts backed by Geico, Navy Federal auto insurance is a great option to both save money and get a solid plan. Through their Geico partnership, Navy Federal shines when it comes to comprehensive services and transparency about its quotes and claims processes. Even if you qualify for coverage, it’s still a good idea to get quotes from other providers to compare rates and coverage.
Navy Federal: Recommended Competitors
Geico – whether offered as Navy Federal auto insurance or on its own – sits near the top of our list of the nation’s best car insurance companies. It has the same rating as USAA, another agency that serves military members and their families.
USAA: 4.6 Stars
So which is better, USAA car insurance or Navy Federal car insurance? Geico and USAA were nearly neck-and-neck in our survey, with only a few differences:
USAA is a smaller company compared to Geico and correspondingly receives fewer complaints overall. It earned some of the highest scores in industry studies by J.D. Power and offers additional coverage for things like gap insurance and car replacement.
That being said, the Navy Federal Credit Union casts a wider net when it comes to eligibility. You must be a member of the military, veteran, or family member to qualify for USAA. If you do not qualify, we think the Navy Federal auto insurance discount for Geico is a great second choice. For more information, read our full USAA auto insurance review.
Progressive: 4.4 Stars
Need one more alternative to Navy Federal car insurance that’s great for the military? Progressive car insurance also performed well in our study. Progressive has been rolling with the times, adding unique services like cost-comparison tools and rideshare coverage for its customers. Other top features and benefits include:
- A unique program called Snapshot can get you a personalized quote based on driving habits
- The Name Your Price® tool to help you find plans that fit your budget
- Lower-than-average customer complaints
- Extensive discounts
Veterans, military members, and their families have a lot of great options for car insurance. Always remember to compare your options so you can partner up with the right business to keep you and your vehicle safe and covered. For more, read our full Progressive auto insurance review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.
*Data accurate at time of publication