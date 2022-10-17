Reading firsthand reviews of insurance providers is a great way to look into the experience of working with the company after the quotes process.

We looked into what Nationwide insurance reviews left by customers indicate about the company. Positive comments highlight exemplary customer service agents, while negative Nationwide insurance reviews discuss rate increases and issues with the claims process.

Positive Nationwide Insurance Reviews

Positive Nationwide insurance reviews often center around pleasant experiences with agents. Here are some examples.

“The customer service is very personal. I was able to get the plan and [coverage] I wished. Gerry was amazing and worked with me even when I wasn’t able to commit right away. Staff and company looked nice and performed professionally.” – Vanessa B. via Google

“[My agent] even calls me to inform me that there are some items that [need] review. And the review usually saves me money. He is always prompt to return calls and answers all questions very clearly. I feel that I am in the best hands with Abe and Nationwide.” – Craig I. via Google

Negative Nationwide Insurance Reviews

Not all Nationwide insurance reviews are positive. Here are a couple of examples from customers who were disappointed with the company.

“My rates went up significantly after receiving my first bill. I was baited and switched. Be [wary] of this company, as they did not honor a refund of the amount and had promised my rate would not change. They made an error in the application, and I ended up paying for it.” – Reviewer in Plano, Texas, via Google

“This company has to be the [worst] to deal with! I was not [asked] to be hit by their customer, and all I want is my car to be fixed. They have been no help in dealing with the body shop. They also are denying fixing my car the way it should be. I should not have to get a lawyer involved for a simple accident.” – Rebecca V. via BBB

Nationwide Insurance Claims Complaints

Nationwide has received about 100 complaints in the past three years on the BBB website, with the majority having to do with the claims process. According to drivers, the process to get a damage appraisal can be slow. Some people also experience a lack of communication with insurance agents.

Nationwide Insurance Claims Reviews

Nationwide claims satisfaction is mixed, and reviewers on the BBB website report both positive and negative experiences. Negative claims service reviews mention unresponsive or rude adjusters. Some customers also say that each agent gives out different information. On the other hand, some Nationwide insurance reviews speak of good customer service from friendly agents.

Nationwide SmartRide Reviews

Several reviews that we examined complain about the SmartRide app. Drivers are often frustrated that the app penalizes them for idling their cars. Most top insurers offer usage-based discount programs that are managed through smartphone apps, though few seem to have worked out the issues.

Nationwide’s app is middle-of-the-road based on Nationwide insurance reviews. SmartRide is rated higher than Geico’s DriveEasy app but lower than State Farm’s Drive Safe & SaveTM program.

Nationwide Customer Satisfaction

Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers in 2022, and 225 of them had Nationwide. These customers rated their overall satisfaction with Nationwide as 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. It’s an OK score, but slightly lower than the average on the survey, which was 4.2. Below, you can see how customers rated Nationwide on a variety of factors.