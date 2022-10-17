In our Nationwide insurance review, we give the company 4.4 out of 5.0 stars as we compare its average costs to competitors in the market.
Founded in 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide started out as a small mutual insurance company supported by local farm bureaus. Today, it’s one of the largest auto insurance companies in the United States. We’ll take a close look at Nationwide insurance reviews, coverage options, and costs to see how it compares to competitors.
We recently ranked the country’s best car insurance providers and gave our score for Nationwide. If you’re on the fence about Nationwide auto insurance, read on to learn everything you need to know before signing up.
Nationwide Insurance Review
We offer Nationwide 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and name it the insurer that’s Best for Seniors based on its extensive auto insurance coverage, strong ratings from industry experts, and highly rated usage-based insurance program. We also took into account Nationwide insurance reviews from customers when giving our overall score.
Nationwide Pros And Cons
Nationwide Insurance Rating
Nationwide has a positive industry reputation with A+ ratings from both the BBB and AM Best. However, it doesn’t stand out when it comes to customer service. Nationwide received below-average satisfaction scores across multiple regions in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.
According to Nationwide insurance reviews, customer care can vary greatly depending on your location. Be sure to read local reviews if you’re considering a Nationwide car insurance policy.
Is Nationwide A Good Insurance Company?
If local Nationwide insurance reviews are good, a policy for Nationwide auto insurance is well worth consideration. We found that certain types of drivers typically find Nationwide’s prices to be lower than the U.S. average.
The following motorists may find their best coverage through Nationwide car insurance:
- Tech-savvy drivers: Nationwide has an extensive online portal for everything from getting quotes to paying your bills, filing claims, and requesting roadside assistance.
- Drivers in the Southeast: Nationwide performs relatively well in this region in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction poll.
- Safe drivers: Nationwide has several discount programs for drivers who go years without accidents or violations, as well as for those who take defensive driving courses. Nationwide’s SmartRide® program also gives drivers a discount if they allow the company to track their driving practices for a set period of time.
When you’re shopping for auto insurance, we recommend that you compare car insurance rates from at least three providers.
Nationwide Car Insurance Cost
Our rate estimates show that minimum coverage from Nationwide costs about $613 per year or $51 per month. This is slightly cheaper than the national average of $635 per year or $53 per month for minimum coverage.
Here’s how the Nationwide’s full coverage car insurance costs stack up against other leading auto insurance providers.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|American Family
|$1,537
|$128
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
According to our rate estimates, good drivers pay an average of $1,281 per year for full coverage with Nationwide. This is much cheaper than the market average of $1,730 per year. While some Nationwide insurance reviews mention the company’s cheap premiums, others believe that the company charges more than the competition.
What Factors Affect Car Insurance Rates?
As with every car insurance company, rates from Nationwide depend on the driver. Nationwide insurance reviews attest to this, with each type of driver having a separate opinion on the company’s pricing structure.
In addition to the level of coverage that you choose, auto insurance payments will likely be affected by:
- Your age, gender, and marital status
- The year, make, and model of your car
- Your location
- Driving record
- Credit score
- Your chosen deductible
We surveyed 1,000 car insurance customers on a variety of topics, including cost. Overall, 33 percent of Nationwide customers said they experienced rate increases without an obvious cause. This was the lowest percentage of any auto insurance provider we studied.
Nationwide Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Driving Profile
Your driving history plays a major role in setting car insurance rates. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents almost always increase your prices for coverage. Here’s how Nationwide insurance costs compare to national rates for those of different driving backgrounds:
|Driving Profile
|Nationwide Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph over limit
|$1,620
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph over limit
|$1,656
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,867
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$1,650
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,063
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$2,797
|$3,761
Nationwide Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
The table below shows Nationwide quote estimates in spots across the U.S. While Nationwide is rarely a state’s cheapest provider, rates are usually competitive or below average.
These estimates are for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit. Keep in mind that your rates will vary since these numbers may not reflect your own driving profile.
|State
|Nationwide Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,108
|$1,479
|Colorado
|$1,611
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$1,586
|$2,999
|District of Columbia
|$2,483
|$1,903
|Iowa
|$983
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$961
|$1,471
|Maryland
|$2,087
|$1,818
|Mississippi
|$1,168
|$1,434
|Montana
|$1,447
|$1,938
|New Mexico
|$1,176
|$1,449
|North Carolina
|$968
|$1,368
|Ohio
|$748
|$1,027
|Pennsylvania
|$1,107
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,945
|$1,848
|Texas
|$1,535
|$1,752
|Vermont
|$905
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$949
|$1,142
|West Virginia
|$1,031
|$1,537
Nationwide Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
Below, you’ll see how Nationwide costs can vary depending on the age of the driver. Be aware that these estimates apply to single drivers and that teens are more likely to be listed on their parents’ insurance plans.
|Age
|Nationwide Annual Cost Estimate
|Nationwide Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$4,567
|$381
|17
|$4,238
|$353
|18
|$4,132
|$344
|19
|$3,552
|$296
|21
|$2,147
|$179
|25
|$1,556
|$130
|30
|$1,415
|$118
|40
|$1,368
|$114
|50
|$1,279
|$107
|65
|$1,263
|$105
|75
|$1,479
|$123
Nationwide Auto Insurance Discounts
According to Nationwide insurance reviews, most drivers qualify for at least one of the company’s discount plans. Here are some ways for policyholders to save money:
- Multi-policy: Save if you bundle two types of Nationwide insurance with your auto policy. Your options include identity theft insurance, renters insurance, flood insurance, and Nationwide home insurance.
- Usage-based policy: Join SmartRide®, the company’s usage-based program.
- No accidents: Go accident-free for a set amount of time.
- Good student: A good student discount is offered to those between the ages of 16 and 24 who maintain at least a “B” grade point average.
- Safe driver: Prove safe driving habits by going at least five years without an at-fault accident or a major traffic violation.
- Low mileage: Pay a flexible monthly rate based on miles driven if you sign up for the SmartMiles® program.
- Defensive driver: Complete a defensive driving course.
- Vehicle features: Install anti-theft devices, airbags, or anti-lock brakes.
- Autopay: Sign up for automatic payments.
- Paperless: Choose electronic documents.
Nationwide auto insurance comes with an annual On Your Side® review. This service has an insurance agent check in with you once a year to make sure you understand your policy and ask if you want to make changes.
Nationwide Car Insurance Coverage
Nationwide offers the following types of car insurance coverage:
- Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Property damage liability (PD): Covers auto repairs for other people’s vehicles in accidents you cause
- Collision coverage: Covers your own vehicle repairs after you cause an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from accidents with stationary objects
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers your medical payments in accidents you cause
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers your medical payments plus lost wages and funeral costs
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection: Covers you when a driver without enough insurance causes an accident
In addition to the full coverage options listed above, you can get the following types of coverage and policy add-ons with Nationwide:
- Roadside assistance: Nationwide offers two levels of this program, with options for towing, battery jump-starts, lockouts, and other scenarios.
- Rental car reimbursement: If your car is in the shop for an approved repair, this coverage contributes to the cost of a rental vehicle. Determine the limit and number of days for this benefit when you set your policy up.
- Gap insurance coverage: This pays the difference between the value of your car and the amount you owe on your auto loan after a total loss claim.
- Accident forgiveness insurance: This policy add-on keeps your rate from going up after your first at-fault incident.
- Vanishing deductible: Nationwide’s vanishing deductible program cuts your deductible down by $100 per year of safe driving, up to $500.
- Total loss deductible waiver: Pay no deductible for total loss claims.
The benefits provided by each of these add-ons depends on the person. While some Nationwide insurance reviews state that these coverages are unnecessary, they’ll add value to those who want extra peace of mind on the road.
Nationwide Non-Owner Car Insurance
Nationwide does offer non-owner car insurance for those without access to a household car. This is a particularly good investment if you regularly rent or borrow a vehicle. Non-owner policies typically cost around $677 a year and can be used as proof of insurance if you need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form.
Nationwide Rental Car Insurance
Your Nationwide car insurance policy covers most rental cars, but coverage is limited by the terms of your personal auto insurance policy. This means that the coverage you get for your personal vehicle will be the same as that for a car rental. To see if you need additional coverage, we recommend that you look at the limits of your policy or speak with an agent.
Nationwide Classic Car Insurance
If you have a classic car, you can also get Hagerty classic car insurance through Nationwide. Coverage includes flexible mileage, guaranteed replacement value, spare parts, and more.
How To Cancel Nationwide Insurance
To cancel a Nationwide insurance policy, contact your agent. If you don’t have an agent, call the company at 877-669-6877. You can cancel your policy effective immediately or schedule a cancellation for the future. Make sure you have other insurance in place if you still own a car.
Nationwide Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
Along with car coverage, Nationwide also offers homeowners and life insurance policies. Below is a breakdown of the offerings provided by each.
Nationwide Homeowners Insurance
According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Nationwide is one of the country’s 10 most popular homeowners insurance companies. The provider offers a discount of up to 20 percent for bundling home and auto. You can find all the standard home insurance options from Nationwide to cover physical damage, personal belongings, loss of use, and liability.
Nationwide Life Insurance
Nationwide can cover all the life insurance bases with whole, term, universal, and variable life insurance. Each of these can apply to different life situations, like leaving an inheritance for heirs or providing security while raising children. Other related coverages include pet insurance, travel insurance, and specialty liability insurance.
Nationwide Insurance Customer Reviews
Reading firsthand reviews of insurance providers is a great way to look into the experience of working with the company after the quotes process.
We looked into what Nationwide insurance reviews left by customers indicate about the company. Positive comments highlight exemplary customer service agents, while negative Nationwide insurance reviews discuss rate increases and issues with the claims process.
Positive Nationwide Insurance Reviews
Positive Nationwide insurance reviews often center around pleasant experiences with agents. Here are some examples.
“The customer service is very personal. I was able to get the plan and [coverage] I wished. Gerry was amazing and worked with me even when I wasn’t able to commit right away. Staff and company looked nice and performed professionally.”
– Vanessa B. via Google
“[My agent] even calls me to inform me that there are some items that [need] review. And the review usually saves me money. He is always prompt to return calls and answers all questions very clearly. I feel that I am in the best hands with Abe and Nationwide.”
– Craig I. via Google
Negative Nationwide Insurance Reviews
Not all Nationwide insurance reviews are positive. Here are a couple of examples from customers who were disappointed with the company.
“My rates went up significantly after receiving my first bill. I was baited and switched. Be [wary] of this company, as they did not honor a refund of the amount and had promised my rate would not change. They made an error in the application, and I ended up paying for it.”
– Reviewer in Plano, Texas, via Google
“This company has to be the [worst] to deal with! I was not [asked] to be hit by their customer, and all I want is my car to be fixed. They have been no help in dealing with the body shop. They also are denying fixing my car the way it should be. I should not have to get a lawyer involved for a simple accident.”
– Rebecca V. via BBB
Nationwide Insurance Claims Complaints
Nationwide has received about 100 complaints in the past three years on the BBB website, with the majority having to do with the claims process. According to drivers, the process to get a damage appraisal can be slow. Some people also experience a lack of communication with insurance agents.
Nationwide Insurance Claims Reviews
Nationwide claims satisfaction is mixed, and reviewers on the BBB website report both positive and negative experiences. Negative claims service reviews mention unresponsive or rude adjusters. Some customers also say that each agent gives out different information. On the other hand, some Nationwide insurance reviews speak of good customer service from friendly agents.
Nationwide SmartRide Reviews
Several reviews that we examined complain about the SmartRide app. Drivers are often frustrated that the app penalizes them for idling their cars. Most top insurers offer usage-based discount programs that are managed through smartphone apps, though few seem to have worked out the issues.
Nationwide’s app is middle-of-the-road based on Nationwide insurance reviews. SmartRide is rated higher than Geico’s DriveEasy app but lower than State Farm’s Drive Safe & SaveTM program.
Nationwide Customer Satisfaction
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers in 2022, and 225 of them had Nationwide. These customers rated their overall satisfaction with Nationwide as 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. It’s an OK score, but slightly lower than the average on the survey, which was 4.2. Below, you can see how customers rated Nationwide on a variety of factors.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Nationwide Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.2
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.7
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|3.9
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Nationwide Mobile App
Like most auto insurers, Nationwide offers its customers a smartphone app called Nationwide Mobile that can be used to view policy details, manage payments, and file insurance claims. The app has a 4.4- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store from over 11,000 reviews. Similarly, over 7,000 Nationwide insurance reviews on Google Play give the app an average of 4.1 stars.
Nationwide SmartRide
In addition to Nationwide Mobile, Nationwide has SmartRide®, an app that tracks driving habits and offers discounts. SmartRide has a 4.5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.3-star rating on Google Play. This program is available across the U.S. except for in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Nationwide Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rate Nationwide insurance as 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its great auto insurance coverage, high ratings, and strong usage-based insurance program. Our team also named the company the “Best for Seniors” in 2022.
Nationwide offers cheap car insurance compared to many competitors and has various discount opportunities that can help to get you the best deal. However, Nationwide insurance reviews regularly complain that the claims process is too slow and lacks communication. While Nationwide can be good option, we recommend that you look around and compare quotes in order to get the best possible insurance coverage.
Nationwide Car Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
If Nationwide insurance reviews have you wondering whether the company is the right choice, you may want to shop around. When we researched the 12 best auto insurance companies for 2022, a few providers emerged at the head of the pack.
Two companies commonly compared to Nationwide are Geico and Progressive. Based on our research, Geico came out slightly ahead with 4.6 out of 5.0 stars while Progressive had a score of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars. We recommend reaching out for quotes to see what your policy coverage and costs would look like from these choices.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Comparing Geico and Nationwide, Geico is much larger, holding an impressive 14.3 percent market share in the car insurance industry. Here are some of the things we like about Geico:
- A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest possible rating
- Some of the cheapest car insurance premiums in the country
- Numerous discounts including a usage-based program
- Positive customer service reviews
- Coverage options include mechanical breakdown insurance, rideshare insurance, and roadside assistance
For more information, check out our full Geico insurance review.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive auto insurance also ranked highly in our review, earning 4.4 stars overall. It offers many similar programs to Nationwide auto insurance, including a device that tracks your driving habits and an online program that helps you find the best prices for your lifestyle. Other notable perks include:
- A+ financial strength rating from AM Best
- Low rates for high-risk drivers
- Powerful website and mobile app capabilities
- Coverage options include custom parts and equipment value, loan/lease payoff, and rental car reimbursement
For more information, check out our Progressive insurance review.
It’s easy to get free quotes from many car insurance companies before making your final choice. Consider multiple coverage options before choosing the company that’s best for you.
Nationwide Insurance FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.