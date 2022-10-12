Many things can affect your car insurance rates. but according to our rate estimates, the average annual rate for Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance was $1,336. This is nearly $400 lower than the national average rate of $1,732 annually.

You should be aware that there are certain factors that can affect the cost of your car insurance premium. For example, a 19-year-old could pay almost twice as much as a 40-year-old, even if the two people had very similar situations otherwise. That’s because car insurance companies give you a price based on the likelihood that you will cause an accident.

You, in particular, could be the safest driver in the world, but your rate could be high because of things that are out of your control. Zip code, age, credit score, insurance history, driving record, and more can all affect your rates. That’s why it’s good to know what discounts you can get from a car insurance company.

Discounts

Here are the discounts you have access to with Missouri Farm Bureau insurance:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Good student

Passive restraint

Accident-free

Preferred driver

Occupational discount

Hybrid discount

The occupational discount applies to occupations like law enforcement, county agents, conservation officials, and retired Missouri Farm Bureau employees.

So far, we’ve talked about discounts on your car insurance. However, there’s another type of discount that you can get with Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. You can get discounts on a number of products and services just by being a Farm Bureau member:

Travel : Farm Bureau members can get discounted rates on hotels, rental cars, and more.

: Farm Bureau members can get discounted rates on hotels, rental cars, and more. Entertainment : Get discounts to family attractions, sporting events, and theme parks.

: Get discounts to family attractions, sporting events, and theme parks. Auto : Farm Bureau members can get discounts when purchasing new vehicles from partner brands and discounts on other farm and ranch equipment.

: Farm Bureau members can get discounts when purchasing new vehicles from partner brands and discounts on other farm and ranch equipment. Home: This includes discounts on pharmacy products and office supplies.

Getting A Quote

Some Farm Bureaus in other states provide insurance quotes online, but not Missouri. You have to contact an agent to get Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance coverage. The good thing is that there are agents in every county. It’s nice to talk to someone local instead of somebody in a call center in another state or even another country.

To make the process go smoothly with Missouri Farm Bureau, you should have a few pieces of information ready to give to your agent:

Contact information

Driving history for you and any other driver on the policy

Make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) for any car you want to insure

Your current coverage limits

Your desired coverage levels, if different

The insurance agent will probably want information on whether you own or rent your home as well. When you call, make sure to ask the agent to double-check your eligibility for discounts on Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. It’s possible that not all discounts are listed online.

If you want an easier way to get a cheap quote, use our easy tool to compare the best options in your area.