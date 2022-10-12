The first thing to know about Mercer Insurance Associates is that the company is not an insurance provider. Mercer is an insurance agency, which means that it helps customers find insurance policies by working with a handful of different auto insurance providers.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Mercer auto insurance coverage, plus discounts and customer reviews. Then, we’ll see how Mercer stacks up to some of the best car insurance companies in the nation.
About Mercer Insurance Associates
Based in Princeton, West Virginia, Mercer Insurance Associates has been in the insurance business since 1995. The agency has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. Because it is an insurance agency, Mercer does not sell its own policies. Instead, it sells coverage through the following insurance providers:
- Dairyland Auto
- Dairyland Cycle
- Erie Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of West Virginia
- Municipal Mutual of West Virginia
- Progressive
- West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company
- Farmers Mutual Insurance Company
Why use an insurance agency instead of contacting providers directly? Many consumers appreciate working with an agent who can help navigate coverage options. Agents may also be helpful in finding the lowest rates based on your driver profile. However, there are a number of pros and cons to consider when working with an insurance agency.
Mercer auto insurance is just one of the personal insurance products offered by Mercer Insurance Associates. You can get coverage including personal umbrella insurance to take care of legal expenses if you are sued and high net worth insurance, which covers things like secondary residences and even ransom fees if you are kidnapped.
- ATV insurance
- Auto insurance
- Boat and marine insurance
- Collector car insurance
- Condominium insurance
- Earthquake insurance
- Flood insurance
- High net worth coverage
- Homeowners insurance
- Life insurance
- Motor home/RV insurance
- Motorcycle insurance
- Personal umbrella insurance
- Personal watercraft insurance
- Rental property insurance
- Renters insurance
- Snowmobile insurance
- Valuable items insurance
Mercer Auto Insurance Coverage
With Mercer auto insurance, you can get the following standard types of car insurance coverage:
- Liability auto insurance: Covers injuries and property damage for other drivers in accidents that you cause
- Collision insurance: Covers your vehicle no matter who is at fault
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers your vehicle from environmental factors such as floods, fires, and fallen tree branches, as well as things like theft and vandalism
- Medical payments: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers you when you are in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance
Depending on the auto insurance company that underwrites your policy, you may be able to purchase additional coverage like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Erie Insurance appears to be Mercer’s provider of choice, as the agency claims to specialize in Erie.
Mercer Auto Insurance Rates And Discounts
How much you pay for auto insurance depends on a number of factors, including information about yourself and your vehicle. The Insurance Information Institute found that drivers in West Virginia paid an average of $913.39 for car insurance in 2017. Some drivers purchased only the minimum requirements, while others had more comprehensive policies.
Common factors that impact car insurance rates include:
- Age
- Gender
- Marital status
- Location
- Vehicle make and model
- Driving record
- Credit score
Mercer auto insurance agents are familiar with the average cost and discounts of insurance providers that Mercer partners with, so they should be able to match you with a provider that fits your budget. Common discounts offered by providers include savings for safe drivers and good students, but this varies.
Mercer Insurance Associates Reviews
At the time of publication, Mercer Insurance had only 18 reviews on Google for an average 4.6-star rating. Typically, we look to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to get an idea of a company’s reputation. However, Mercer Insurance Associates does not have a BBB profile, likely due to its size.
Reviews on Google and Facebook are mostly positive, with some negative reviews from customers who complained about claims payouts. It’s important to note, though, that claims could be handled by the auto insurance providers that Mercer partners with rather than the agency itself. All negative reviews received a response from Mercer.
Our Take On Mercer Auto Insurance: 3.0 Stars
Mercer Insurance Associates offers standard car insurance coverage in West Virginia with mostly positive customer reviews. Compared to other insurance agencies, Mercer isn’t partnered with many providers, so your options will be limited when you get a quote. But Mercer auto insurance could be a great choice if you find a good policy with one of the providers.
If you live in another part of the United States or if you prefer to work directly with a car insurance provider, we recommend considering other options. You may be able to find cheaper rates yourself by reaching out for several auto insurance quotes and comparing prices.
Frequently Asked Questions
