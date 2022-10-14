Compared to competitors, Liberty Mutual ranks about average for customer service. Positive Liberty Mutual insurance reviews praise supportive representatives and a quick claims process, while negative ratings are given for poor communication and high prices.

Below are a few examples of both positive and negative Liberty Mutual insurance reviews.

Positive Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviews

Positive Liberty Mutual insurance reviews focus on good claims experiences and pleasant agents.

“My [agent] is the most friendly, resourceful insurance agent I have ever had the pleasure [of] working with. She’s always available to answer questions at mostly any time of the day (reasonable hours). She is also very informative on the policies and most other topics concerning insurance.” -Derrick J. via Google

“My son had a serious accident and Liberty Mutual handled our insurance issues quickly and the representatives we dealt with were supportive and helpful. I recommend this company highly.” – Jo T. via Yelp

Liberty Mutual Insurance Complaints

Some negative Liberty Mutual insurance reviews mention high prices, while others talk about a lack of communication with some agents or adjusters.

“I have had a very negative experience with this company. Simply put, they refuse to return your calls, texts, and emails. … I had several questions that were never answered, which made for a difficult, time-consuming, and frustrating case.” -Uta B. via BBB

“I had this insurance and my experience was horrible, and for car insurance and home insurance – would never recommend them – unless you want to pay too much for the company to not pay your claims and charge you a lot.” – Kathy G. via BBB

Liberty Mutual Insurance Ratings

J.D. Power collected Liberty Mutual insurance reviews through a few different studies. Liberty Mutual scored slightly below average on the 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM. The company also ranked below average on the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, showing that it has room to grow in claims servicing. It scored 870 out of 1,000 points.

Liberty Mutual Mobile App Reviews

Liberty Mutual’s mobile app has a 4.8-star rating from the App Store and 4.7 stars from Google Play. Overall, customers are satisfied with the app, although some report that the RightTrack safe driving feature can be difficult to use.

Liberty Mutual Reviews BBB

Liberty Mutual reviews on the BBB rate the company with 1.1 out of 5.0 stars overall. That sounds like a low rating, but there are only a few hundred Liberty Mutual insurance reviews in total. The vast majority of customers haven’t left a negative review or complaint.

Liberty Mutual Customer Service Reviews

In our car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 customers, Liberty Mutual customers rated the company 4.1 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction. This is a decent rating but it is also slightly below the average of 4.2. Below, you can see how customers rated Liberty Mutual on a variety of aspects.