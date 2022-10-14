After a thorough Liberty Mutual insurance review, we rank the provider among our top 10 picks for 2022 and give it 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its wide variety of discounts and incentives for young drivers.
Our team took a look at Liberty Mutual insurance reviews from customers as well as the company’s industry reputation to learn how it compares to the best car insurance providers. We rank Liberty Mutual as one of our top 10 picks for coverage. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the company so you can decide if it’s right for you.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Review
We rate Liberty Mutual insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best for Teens in 2022. Its extensive car insurance coverage, nationwide availability, and financial strength make it a smart choice for drivers.
For customers who want a proven brand with great coverage options and benefits, it makes sense to go with Liberty Mutual car insurance. Plus, it’s simple to bundle policies, like auto and home insurance, to make life even easier.
Liberty Mutual Pros And Cons
|Liberty Mutual Pros
|Liberty Mutual Cons
|Many choices for coverage
|High premiums in some states
|Numerous discounts, especially for young drivers
|Average customer satisfaction
|Excellent financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB
|Nationwide availability
Liberty Mutual Insurance Rating
Liberty Mutual insurance has an A financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that it’s financially stable and can reliably pay claims. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB along with accreditation.
About Liberty Mutual
Based in Boston, Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest car insurance company in the country according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company wrote over $12.7 billion in premiums in 2021. Liberty Mutual was founded in 1912 and offers a vast array of insurance products and services.
In addition to car insurance, you can find:
- Homeowners insurance
- Additional living expense insurance
- Renters insurance
- Motorcycle insurance
- RV insurance
- Boat insurance
- Classic car insurance
- Umbrella policies
- Flood insurance
- Life insurance
- Accident insurance
- Pet insurance
- Identity theft protection
Liberty Mutual home insurance offers standard coverage for your personal property against damage from different hazards. It can cover living expenses if your home becomes unlivable for a time. You will also find some options for commercial accounts.
How Much Is Liberty Mutual Car Insurance?
How much Liberty Mutual auto insurance costs depends on a variety of factors. Below are some ways that Liberty Mutual determines your rates:
- Age: As you get older, you are generally less likely to be involved in a car accident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Liberty Mutual uses your age to determine an appropriate premium.
- Location: Where you live has a lot to do with your risk. From how many cars are on the road to the elements you might encounter, Liberty Mutual takes all of this into account.
- Type of car you drive: Some cars are more expensive to insure. The company looks at the cost of replacement parts, age, and safety features on your vehicle.
- Driving history: If you have a good driving record and no tickets, you can expect a lower premium.
On top of these personal criteria, some other factors increase auto policy premiums in general, including:
- Spike in distracted driving incidents
- More drivers on the roads
- Higher auto repair costs
- Higher medical costs
Of course, the coverage dictates the cost, too. Minimum liability coverage will be cheaper than having additional coverage like comprehensive and collision.
We surveyed 1,000 customers on their experiences with a variety of car insurance companies. About 28 percent of respondents said cost was the most important factor in choosing a company, and this was the most popular answer.
We also found that 41 percent of drivers have experienced a rate increase without an obvious cause across many companies. Only 38 percent of Liberty Mutual customers experienced this, which shows that prices may be less likely to rise with this provider.
Liberty Mutual Affordability
Our team ran a second car insurance consumer survey in 2022 and reached nearly 7,000 respondents. In this survey, we asked customers to rate the affordability of their car insurance company. Over 300 respondents gave Liberty Mutual a 3.8 out of 5.0 for affordability. That’s not a bad score, and it’s also higher than the industry average of 3.7 on the survey. This suggests Liberty Mutual may be more affordable than other options in the market.
Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Discounts
Liberty Mutual has a long list of policy discounts that can reduce what you pay for car insurance. Below is a breakdown of each discount it offers.
|Liberty Mutual Discount
|Details
|Homeowner
|If you are a homeowner, you receive additional savings.
|Military
|Active, retired, or reserved personnel with the United States military receive a discount.
|Early Shopper
|If you get a quote before your current policy expires, you can earn up to 45 percent off.
|Good Student
|Any full-time student with a B average or better gets rewarded.
|Student Away at School
|If a child is away at school and only occasionally drives the vehicle, premiums are lower.
|Claim-Free
|Liberty Mutual thanks those who haven’t been in an accident with lower premiums.
|Violation-Free
|If you haven’t received any violations, you can expect further discounts.
|RightTrack®
|If you enroll in the RightTrack safe driving program, you get a discount for participation and a final break of up to 30 percent.
|Multi-Policy
|If you have more than one policy with Liberty Mutual, you can expect to save more money.
|Multi-Car
|Families with multiple vehicles earn a lower premium.
|Preferred Payment
|Enroll in automatic payments to get a discount.
|Online Purchase
|When you get your free quote online and begin the policy, you get an additional discount.
|Paperless Policy
|Benefit the environment and get a discount when you receive your statements through email.
To determine which discounts apply to you, you will need to reach out to the Liberty Mutual customer support team. When you get an online quote, you will also see a breakdown of what you are eligible for.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack Discount
Customers get a car insurance discount just for signing up and can earn up to 30 percent off by driving safely. These savings will stay on your policy as long as you are a member.
Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
Your age affects what you pay for car insurance. Young drivers are riskier to insure, so they generally pay more. After age 30, prices stay low until drivers age past 65 when the risk of an accident rises slightly. Below you can see industry car insurance estimates by age.
|Age
|Annual Cost Estimate
|Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$6,912
|$576
|17
|$5,612
|$468
|18
|$4,958
|$413
|19
|$3,708
|$309
|21
|$2,786
|$232
|25
|$2,019
|$168
|30
|$1,831
|$153
|40
|$1,755
|$146
|50
|$1,658
|$138
|65
|$1,648
|$137
|75
|$1,912
|$159
Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
The state where you live can affect what you pay for car insurance dramatically. Below, you can see how full coverage car insurance prices vary by state. These cost estimates apply to 35-year-old drivers with good credit scores and driving records.
|State
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$1,525
|California
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,903
|Florida
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$2,783
|Maine
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$2,647
|Michigan
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$1,734
|Montana
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$1,449
|New York
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,752
|Utah
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$1,767
What Does Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Cover?
Liberty Mutual offers the standard types of car insurance that you can find with most insurers, including:
- Liability auto insurance (bodily injury/property damage): Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision insurance: Covers damage to your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers theft and damage from fire, vandalism, and hitting stationary objects
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers damage to your car and medical bills if someone without enough auto insurance causes an accident
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical bills after an accident
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
Let’s look at a few of the unique options and endorsements offered with Liberty Mutual auto insurance policies.
|Add-On Coverage
|Details
|Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund
|This optional add-on works as a savings plan toward the deductible. Liberty Mutual also contributes to the deductible with this plan.
|Lifetime Repair Guarantee
|When your vehicle requires repairs, this coverage takes care of making the arrangements. The company works with over 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network facilities nationwide.
|Accident Forgiveness
|Accident forgiveness insurance optional coverage keeps your premiums from rising after an accident. To qualify, you must be accident-free for five years before signing up.
|New Car Replacement
|The new or better car replacement add-on ensures that your totaled vehicle will be replaced with a model one year newer. The plan works on all vehicles that are a year old or newer with 15,000 miles or less on the odometer.
|Roadside Assistance
|With this optional coverage, you have protection for towing, flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, and fuel delivery.
|Rental Car Reimbursement
|If your vehicle is in the repair shop because of an accident, Liberty Mutual reimburses you for your rental car.
|Original Parts Replacement
|This coverage ensures that your vehicle receives original parts during replacement following an accident.
|Auto Loan/Lease Gap
|If you owe more than your vehicle is worth, this plan ensures that the difference is covered in the event of a total loss.
What Does Liberty Mutual Full Coverage Cover?
Liberty Mutual’s full coverage insurance includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. It also might include uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage depending on your state. Full coverage doesn’t typically include additional medical coverage, but you can add that.
Non-Owner Car Insurance Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual’s non-owner car insurance is made for those that don’t have access to a household car. This type of insurance is best for customers who rent or borrow cars often or people who need to show proof of insurance for their state. Non-owner policy coverage varies by state but can include liability-only insurance, personal injury protection, MedPay, and uninsured motorist coverage.
Liberty Mutual Rental Car Insurance
A Liberty Mutual auto insurance policy should cover rental cars, but the company also has specific offerings for rental car insurance. A personal car insurance policy will typically cover rental cars, but if your coverage is spotty you may want to consider getting coverage. We recommend calling a Liberty Mutual agent to make sure rental car coverage is included in your policy.
Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Claims
Customers can file a claim on the Liberty Mutual Website or app, or you can call a customer agent at 800-225-2467. The process is fast and you can track the claim on their website or through the Liberty Mutual app.
How To Cancel Liberty Mutual Car Insurance
Canceling your Liberty Mutual car insurance is simple. You just have to call a customer service agent at 800-658-9857 and they can walk you through the process. Before calling make sure you have your policy number on hand and ask whether you will be charged a cancellation fee.
Liberty Mutual Customer Reviews
Compared to competitors, Liberty Mutual ranks about average for customer service. Positive Liberty Mutual insurance reviews praise supportive representatives and a quick claims process, while negative ratings are given for poor communication and high prices.
Below are a few examples of both positive and negative Liberty Mutual insurance reviews.
Positive Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviews
Positive Liberty Mutual insurance reviews focus on good claims experiences and pleasant agents.
“My [agent] is the most friendly, resourceful insurance agent I have ever had the pleasure [of] working with. She’s always available to answer questions at mostly any time of the day (reasonable hours). She is also very informative on the policies and most other topics concerning insurance.”
-Derrick J. via Google
“My son had a serious accident and Liberty Mutual handled our insurance issues quickly and the representatives we dealt with were supportive and helpful. I recommend this company highly.”
– Jo T. via Yelp
Liberty Mutual Insurance Complaints
Some negative Liberty Mutual insurance reviews mention high prices, while others talk about a lack of communication with some agents or adjusters.
“I have had a very negative experience with this company. Simply put, they refuse to return your calls, texts, and emails. … I had several questions that were never answered, which made for a difficult, time-consuming, and frustrating case.”
-Uta B. via BBB
“I had this insurance and my experience was horrible, and for car insurance and home insurance – would never recommend them – unless you want to pay too much for the company to not pay your claims and charge you a lot.”
– Kathy G. via BBB
Liberty Mutual Insurance Ratings
J.D. Power collected Liberty Mutual insurance reviews through a few different studies. Liberty Mutual scored slightly below average on the 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM. The company also ranked below average on the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, showing that it has room to grow in claims servicing. It scored 870 out of 1,000 points.
Liberty Mutual Mobile App Reviews
Liberty Mutual’s mobile app has a 4.8-star rating from the App Store and 4.7 stars from Google Play. Overall, customers are satisfied with the app, although some report that the RightTrack safe driving feature can be difficult to use.
Liberty Mutual Reviews BBB
Liberty Mutual reviews on the BBB rate the company with 1.1 out of 5.0 stars overall. That sounds like a low rating, but there are only a few hundred Liberty Mutual insurance reviews in total. The vast majority of customers haven’t left a negative review or complaint.
Liberty Mutual Customer Service Reviews
In our car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 customers, Liberty Mutual customers rated the company 4.1 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction. This is a decent rating but it is also slightly below the average of 4.2. Below, you can see how customers rated Liberty Mutual on a variety of aspects.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Liberty Mutual Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4
|4
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.1
|4.2
Liberty Mutual RightTrack App
Liberty Mutual RightTrack is a telematics program that can observe driving habits that include braking, acceleration, nighttime driving, and mileage. The RightTrack app can also generate significant premium discounts for policyholders.
How Does Liberty Mutual RightTrack Work?
Using a plugin within your car, Liberty Mutual RightTrack monitors your driving habits and calculates a score on the RightTrack app based on your driving. All Liberty Mutual customers are able to sign up and you can activate the program by downloading the app, signing up, and putting the plugin sent through the mail into your car.
The RightTrack app monitors the following information:
- Hard braking
- Rapid acceleration
- Nighttime driving
- Miles driven
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rated Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and have named it “Best for Teens”. Its nationwide availability, financial strength as a company, and comprehensive coverage options make it a great choice. Liberty Mutual customer reviews reinforce this with high ratings of the provider’s customer service and insurance processes. We recommend getting multiple insurance quotes to determine the best coverage for your needs.
Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend comparing multiple providers to find the best car insurance rates and coverage. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, credit score, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Whether you decide to go with Liberty Mutual auto insurance or not, investing a short amount of time whenever your policy is up for renewal can put more money back into your pocket and make you rest easy knowing you have the coverage you need.
USAA: Best For Military
Not only has USAA received top marks from AM Best for its financial strength, but the company scored above average for customer satisfaction in all regions in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.
Of course, USAA is only available to military personnel, retired vets, and their families, so not everyone will qualify.
For more information, check out our USAA auto insurance review.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
You can expect superior coverage from one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. We find Geico’s plans to be ideal for students and military personnel in particular. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and is one of the leaders in the industry.
For more information, check out our Geico auto insurance review.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive is known for its price comparison tool that allows you to get multiple quotes, even from competitors. If you’re in a hurry, you might prefer this option over other ways to shop for auto insurance.
For more information, check out our Progressive auto insurance review.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Review: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.