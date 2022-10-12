The Hartford has a number of coverage choices and lifetime renewability, but you need to be an AARP member to qualify.
The Hartford has more than 200 years of experience and offers a wide variety of coverage, specifically for AARP members. In our review of The Hartford auto insurance, we will take a look at Hartford insurance reviews, coverage, costs, and discounts.
To make sure that you get the best coverage for your car, we also encourage you to take a look at our ranking of the best car insurance companies. Whenever you shop for car insurance, you should get quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the auto insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
The Hartford Insurance Overview
The Hartford is officially known as The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. This company is based out of Hartford, Connecticut, and has been in business since 1810. With more than 200 years under its belt, it’s become a leader in the industry.
The company sits in 160th place on the Fortune 500 List. The Hartford focuses on selling various programs and plans to AARP members only.
The insurance products that The Hartford offers include:
- Car insurance
- Classic car insurance
- Homeowners insurance
- Renters insurance
- Condo insurance
- Flood insurance
- Umbrella policies
- Life insurance
- Business insurance
- General liability auto insurance
- Workers compensation insurance
- Various employee benefits
The Hartford Auto Insurance Coverage
Otherwise known as the AARP auto insurance program, The Hartford has several options when it comes to coverage. Plans are available in all 50 states and only to AARP members. You will find the standard selection of liability and comprehensive options, some of which are mandated by your state. For details about each type of insurance, read our full article on the different types of auto insurance.
The Hartford auto insurance policies automatically include the following:
|The Hartford Coverages
|Details
|Lifetime Renewability
|Once your auto insurance policy is in place, The Hartford promises never to deny you coverage. You must continue paying all premiums, maintain a valid driver’s license, and meet other requirements. This perk isn’t available in all states.
|RecoverCare
|This plan covers transportation, cleaning, cooking, or other costs that you need help with after a car accident that causes an injury not covered by your health insurance or Medicare.
|New Car Replacement
|If your vehicle is totaled within 15 months or 15,000 miles of purchase, The Hartford writes you a check for the price of a newer model with the same equipment.
In addition, you can receive the following optional features:
- First accident forgiveness: Your premium doesn’t increase after the first car accident. To qualify, you must be accident-free for five years. This plan isn’t available in California.
- Disappearing deductible: Every year that you maintain a clean driving record, the collision deductible on your plan goes down $50, until it reaches $0. In New York, the minimum deductible is $100.
- One deductible: If your claim involves two vehicles covered by The Hartford, you only pay the higher deductible. The same applies if you file a claim for your vehicle and home covered by plans with the company.
- Deductible waiver: If you aren’t at fault for an auto accident, you won’t have to pay the deductible.
- $100 collision deductible reduction: If you use a Hartford-authorized repair facility, you only have to pay a $100 deductible. Terms for this plan vary by state.
The Hartford Auto Insurance Plans and Benefits
The Hartford car insurance includes either the Advantage Program or Advantage Plus. Here are some of the highlights of each:
|The Hartford Benefits
|Advantage Program
|Advantage Plus
|24-Hour Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|Legal Representation for Accidents
|✔
|✔
|Customer Repair Service Program (CRSP) with Life of Vehicle Guarantee
|✔
|✔
|No-Deductible Windshield Repair Service
|✔
|✔
|Emergency Expense Coverage
|✔
|One Deductible
|✔
|$100 Collision Deductible Reduction with CRSP
|✔
|Disappearing Collision Deductible
|✔
|Accident Forgiveness
|✔
|Deductible Waiver
|✔
The Hartford Auto Insurance Cost And Discounts
The Hartford focuses heavily on offering car insurance discounts to drivers over the age of 50. That’s part of the reason for the partnership to offer AARP auto insurance. Because of this, it’s easy to get lower car insurance rates if you are in that age bracket.
The trouble comes if you put younger drivers on your policy, according to Hartford insurance reviews. For example, if you have a teenage driver in the home, you can expect to pay significantly more through this company in comparison to one of our best car insurance providers for teens.
Thankfully, The Hartford car insurance does provide a variety of discounts you might qualify for. Here are a few examples:
|The Hartford Discounts
|Details
|Bundled Insurance
|If you have multiple insurance policies through The Hartford, such as home and auto insurance, you might qualify for a bundling discount.
|Pay in Full
|You can receive a discount for paying for the entire policy at once.
|Anti-Theft Devices
|If your vehicle has a locator or alarm, you might get a lower premium.
|Defensive Driver
|Send in your completed defensive driving course certificate to get a discount. These classes are great for all drivers, even with plenty of experience.
|Vehicle Fuel Type
|If you drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, there are additional discounts available.
|Driver Training
|If you have a young driver on your policy, you will want to have them take an approved driver course to help keep the costs to a minimum.
The average annual premium rate estimate for car insurance, based on the profile of a 35-year-old person with good credit and a clean driving record, ranged from $1,000 to $3,000, according to the data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services. But the only way to know for sure what your car insurance premium will be is to receive a quote from the provider.
Factors That Affect The Cost Of Car Insurance
It doesn’t take long to get a car insurance quote from The Hartford. You can do it online or call a customer service representative, and The Hartford insurance reviews show many customers are happy with the quotes process. The company bases insurance rates on the following criteria:
- Driving record: A safe driving record helps lower your premiums. You can expect to pay more if you have auto accidents or moving violations on your record.
- Driving frequency: The Hartford auto insurance takes into consideration how much time you spend on the road to figure out your risk. If you have a long commute or do a lot of traveling, you will likely pay more. However, this evaluation benefits people that don’t drive often.
- Vehicle type: Modestly priced cars cost less to insure. In addition, the insurance company looks at safety features and ratings. Some vehicles are notoriously expensive to insure because of how much the parts cost or what type of vehicle it is.
- Coverage history: It’s crucial that you maintain continuous auto insurance coverage. This track record proves that you are responsible. If you allow your insurance to lapse, you will pay more.
- Location: The population density of your neighborhood will factor into the cost of your premiums. If you live in a heavily populated area, your chance of an accident rises.
To see how a quote from The Hartford auto insurance compares to other insurers, use the tool below.
The Hartford Car Insurance Claims
It isn’t difficult to file an insurance claim with The Hartford. You can reach the claims department online or by phone. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Among the options available, you can report a claim on:
- Your auto policy
- A glass-only incident
- Another person’s car insurance policy
Once you report the event, you will have a claims representative assigned to the case. This rep documents all of the details and receives clarification on the damage, witnesses, and injuries. If you have questions throughout the process, you will want to speak with this rep. You can also track and check the status of your claim online.
To make the claims processing as simple as possible, keep the following in mind:
- Auto repair network: Use preferred repair shops, and receive a guarantee on the work for as long as you own the vehicle.
- Rental car services: If you require a rental car, the representative will help you secure a vehicle while reporting your claim.
- RESCUE 1-800®: Roadside assistance is available 24/7, 365 days a year.
The Hartford Auto Insurance Industry Ratings
Some of the most important factors when evaluating insurance companies are reputation and customer satisfaction. The Hartford auto insurance is clearly established and isn’t going anywhere in the near future. In fact, the organization has an A rating from AM Best. This ranking proves that the company has the financial strength and stability to pay out claims.
In addition, The Hartford has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While it doesn’t have accreditation, the provider clearly cares about policyholders and their satisfaction. In general, the amount of complaints is relatively low compared with other insurance companies.
The Hartford ranked in a few top spots in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, although the provider didn’t show up for every region of the country.
Positive Hartford Insurance Customer Reviews
Unlike many auto insurance providers, The Hartford allows customers to leave reviews directly on the website. We think this level of transparency is refreshing and further proves that the company cares. Here are a couple of recent Hartford insurance reviews:
“My accident claim was handled quickly and with compassion. The questions were direct and to-the-point, which made the [claims] process very easy to complete. A check was issued within two days of my conversation with the agent. I highly recommend using The Hartford for all your insurance needs.”
– Savoy 747 from Shreveport
“The staff at Hartford was knowledgeable and efficient. They processed my claim fast. I am so happy I have them as my insurance company. They are easy to deal with during a very stressful time after an accident.”
– Annie from Green Valley
Negative Hartford Insurance Customer Reviews
Before you assume that the website only allows positive reviews, it’s important to note that negative reviews are also included. In the first few pages of great Hartford reviews, we only found one serious complaint. There were also a couple of negative Hartford insurance reviews on the BBB:
“Terrible experience from claim handler, wouldn’t respond to my emails. Would send me standard letters as if a new claim instead of an existing one.”
– Red from San Antonio
“Trying to get them to return a call or give me the OK to bring my car in. Impossible. They now don’t answer the phone when I call. I’ve been passed off to three different adjusters to deal with, each time starting over. Awful company to deal with.”
– JN via BBB
Despite the occasional negative Hartford insurance reviews, customers can’t seem to say enough good things about The Hartford auto insurance. With nearly 39,000 reviews on its website, The Hartford holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars, which continues to affirm its value.
The Hartford Auto Insurance Rating: 3.9 Stars
We rate The Hartford 3.9 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best for AARP Members in our industry-wide review. Its variety of plan options, nationwide availability, discounted rates for people over 50, positive Hartford insurance reviews, and an A+ rating from AM Best make it a smart choice for eligible drivers.
The Hartford perks that stood out specifically include:
- Locked-in rate
- Lifetime renewability
- Classic car coverage
- Help with household tasks after an accident
- Guaranteed repairs with select facilities
- Mobile access for policy management
The bottom line is that, while we recommend The Hartford for auto insurance, it isn’t available for all drivers. If you don’t have an AARP membership, you won’t get coverage. Additionally, if you want to insure any teenage drivers through your policy, you might pay more than you would somewhere else. That being said, we think The Hartford auto insurance is a great option for drivers that qualify, and Hartford insurance reviews agree with us.
Top Recommendations For Auto Insurance
While we are fond of the coverage offered by The Hartford car insurance, we always recommend receiving multiple quotes to compare coverage for yourself. After reviewing each of the top auto insurers in the industry, we found several other companies you might get better rates from.
USAA: Best For Military
If you are a military member, veteran, or family member of someone in the armed services, you might get the best rates from USAA car insurance. In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, USAA is listed as a top choice in every region surveyed. It also maintains high customer reviews and has a strong financial backing.
Learn more in our complete USAA insurance review.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
If the rate you receive for The Hartford car insurance seems too high, try out the Progressive price comparison tool to see what else is available. The company is known for providing low rates and competitive plans. Progressive is another company that scored well in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study.
Read more about coverage in our full Progressive insurance review.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Another option for affordable plans is Geico auto insurance. It ranks highly in the customer service department, earning an A+ rating from the BBB, and has proven itself as a leader in the insurance industry. We also like its specialty coverages like mechanical breakdown insurance and rideshare insurance.
Read our Geico auto insurance review to learn more.
State Farm: Best Overall
While State Farm auto insurance has higher rates, we think the customer service and coverage options are top-of-the-line and worth the cost. You may also be eligible for a variety of discounts to keep the rates to a minimum. State Farm even allows you to get a discount by letting the company monitor your driving habits. Both its A+ BBB rating and high ranking in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study further justify the value of using this insurance provider.
Read our State Farm insurance review to learn more.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.