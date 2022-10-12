Some of the most important factors when evaluating insurance companies are reputation and customer satisfaction. The Hartford auto insurance is clearly established and isn’t going anywhere in the near future. In fact, the organization has an A rating from AM Best. This ranking proves that the company has the financial strength and stability to pay out claims.

In addition, The Hartford has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While it doesn’t have accreditation, the provider clearly cares about policyholders and their satisfaction. In general, the amount of complaints is relatively low compared with other insurance companies.

The Hartford ranked in a few top spots in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, although the provider didn’t show up for every region of the country.

Positive Hartford Insurance Customer Reviews

Unlike many auto insurance providers, The Hartford allows customers to leave reviews directly on the website. We think this level of transparency is refreshing and further proves that the company cares. Here are a couple of recent Hartford insurance reviews:

“My accident claim was handled quickly and with compassion. The questions were direct and to-the-point, which made the [claims] process very easy to complete. A check was issued within two days of my conversation with the agent. I highly recommend using The Hartford for all your insurance needs.” – Savoy 747 from Shreveport

“The staff at Hartford was knowledgeable and efficient. They processed my claim fast. I am so happy I have them as my insurance company. They are easy to deal with during a very stressful time after an accident.” – Annie from Green Valley

Negative Hartford Insurance Customer Reviews

Before you assume that the website only allows positive reviews, it’s important to note that negative reviews are also included. In the first few pages of great Hartford reviews, we only found one serious complaint. There were also a couple of negative Hartford insurance reviews on the BBB:

“Terrible experience from claim handler, wouldn’t respond to my emails. Would send me standard letters as if a new claim instead of an existing one.” – Red from San Antonio

“Trying to get them to return a call or give me the OK to bring my car in. Impossible. They now don’t answer the phone when I call. I’ve been passed off to three different adjusters to deal with, each time starting over. Awful company to deal with.” – JN via BBB

Despite the occasional negative Hartford insurance reviews, customers can’t seem to say enough good things about The Hartford auto insurance. With nearly 39,000 reviews on its website, The Hartford holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars, which continues to affirm its value.