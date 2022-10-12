If you own a classic car, Grundy insurance could be a great choice for you. Grundy is rated highly for financial strength but does have mixed customer reviews.
Is Grundy the right insurer for your classic car? In this article, we’ll carefully examine Grundy insurance reviews, coverage details, and more to help you decide.
From restoration to the auto show, you’ve put a lot of time and thought into caring for your classic car. Make sure to just as thoughtfully consider which is the best car insurance provider to protect your vehicle.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Grundy Insurance Overview
Grundy was founded in 1947 to specifically cover antique and collector automobiles that don’t depreciate in value as they age. Today, the company has expanded to include regular-use automobiles as well as collector boats, valuable collections, and fine homes.
The definition of a “classic car” varies depending on who you talk to. Some sources will define antique cars as those made before a certain year, while others say that classic cars are vehicles older than 20 years. Grundy provides antique auto insurance for cars 25 years or older.
An important thing to keep in mind about Grundy insurance is that it is not a direct insurance provider. Grundy auto insurance policies are underwritten by partners such as Philadelphia Insurance Company, AIG, Safeco, Travelers, Chubb Insurance Group, and Pure Insurance.
Grundy Car Insurance Coverage
The equivalent of one low liability payment can cover all of your cars under a Grundy auto insurance plan. Grundy’s “The Olde Original” plan includes the following:
|Grundy Car Insurance Coverage
|Details
|Agreed value guaranteed
|Agreed value insurance involves you and your insurance company assessing your car to determine its worth. In the event of a total loss, that price will be reimbursed to you in full.
|No deductibles
|There is no deductible for Grundy classic car insurance in most states.
|Comprehensive and collision insurance
|Comprehensive car insurance covers non-collision damage to your car, such as from a fire, flood, or theft. Collision insurance covers your vehicle after it's damaged in an accident.
|Liability limits up to $1 million
|Liability limits refer to the highest amount of money your insurer will pay out after an accident you cause. Liability auto insurance covers other parties' medical expenses and property damage.
|Protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists (UM/UIM insurance)
|UI/UM insurance will pay the costs of repairing your car after a collision with a motorist who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the cost of the damages.
|Personal injury protection (PIP)
|Many states require drivers to carry personal injury protection insurance, which covers any injuries sustained by you or your passengers in the event of a collision.
|Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500
|This insurance covers spare parts, repair parts, service parts, or replacement parts up to $500. These parts are kept in an inventory to be used in the event of a repair.
|Trip interruption up to $600
|If you're in an accident far from home and need to stay overnight while your car is repaired, trip interruption insurance will reimburse you up to $600 for meals and lodging.
|Towing and labor up to $250
|Grundy classic car insurance will cover the costs of towing and labor up to $250 after an accident.
|Inflation guard
|Inflation guard increases the value of your policy along with the increase in the value of your car.
|Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles
|When you get a new car, Grundy will automatically cover it. There’s no need to go through the application process again.
You can also insure an entire collection of cars with Grundy. Grundy’s Special Collections department insures larger collections valued anywhere from $500,000 to $5 million or more. Refer to the table below to find out more about Grundy classic car insurance for collectible cars.
|Grundy Classic Car Insurance Coverage
|Details
|Agreed value insurance
|Similar to individual collector car insurance, Grundy insures collections at their agreed value. In the event of a total loss, the full insured value of each vehicle lost will be reimbursed to you.
|Global coverage
|Collector car insurance can be applied to a collection located anywhere in the world.
|150% coverage cushion
|If your vehicle is insured below its current market value and is a total loss, Grundy will pay up to 150% of the Agreed Value to make up for the loss.
|Diminution of value
|The value of an original car can be reduced for a variety of reasons, such as if you use replacement parts for repairs or if you paint the vehicle. Grundy will cover losses caused by the diminution of value.
|Maximum coverage
|You can choose to get maximum liability and uninsured motorist coverage for your collection.
|Custom premiums
|Premiums are customized based on the individual risk of a collection.
Other Insurance Offerings From Grundy
Grundy provides more than just classic car insurance. The company also has insurance for modern muscle cars and exotic cars, no matter how old they are. Grundy is the nation’s largest insurer of hot rods, according to the company website, and the provider insures modified vehicles as well. That includes any vehicle with a high-performance engine, suspension, or modified body.
Additionally, Grundy offers classic boat insurance that provides coverage for yachts, classic boats, and racing sailboats.
Your assets don’t have to be deemed “classic” to be protected by Grundy. Grundy provides insurance products and services for regular-use vehicles, homeowners insurance, special collections insurance (for things like antiques, artwork, and gun collections), and umbrella coverage.
Grundy Insurance Cost And Discounts
Just like regular car insurance, the cost of classic car insurance varies depending on a number of factors. In addition to your vehicle details and your desired type of coverage, Grundy will consider the following when determining your rate.
- Your age
- Gender
- Marital status
- Driving record
- Credit score
- Location
Grundy insurance does not advertise any special discount offers. However, if you are trying to insure your classic vehicle, it may be the lowest-priced option. In order to get accurate pricing, we recommend reaching out to Grundy for a classic car insurance quote.
Grundy Classic Car Insurance Reviews
Grundy Insurance has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB’s rating takes into consideration customer complaints as well as the transparency of a company’s business practices. Grundy has also earned high marks from AM Best, receiving an A++ (Superior) score for its strong financial standing.
Grundy insurance reviews from customers are mixed. Satisfied customers report fair car insurance rates for classic cars compared to competitor rates, as well as a knowledgeable and professional staff. Negative Grundy reviews largely revolve around encountering rude customer service agents and issues with renewing policies due to claims. Here are a couple of examples of each.
Positive Grundy Insurance Reviews
“The previous owner of my collector car was insured through Grundy and gave a glowing recommendation. I called for a quote, which was returned quickly. The process was straightforward and handled electronically when I decided to start my coverage. The whole process was easy, friendly and very professional.”
– Steven H Johnson via Trustpilot
“I can say that with my Corvette, I was looking to save some money first off. Grundy did that for me. It really is a no-brainer for insurance companies when you consider how much care most of us take in our cars and just how many miles they are driven yearly.”
– Dennis Denison via Trustpilot
Negative Grundy Insurance Reviews
“They’re great as long as you’re paying your premium… File any kind of claim, they’ll cancel you.”
– Jim Cozzilino via Trustpilot
“I found them to be very unprofessional as well as unwilling to resolve a minor error. They used bully tactics and mislead me, [costing me] a great deal of time, effort, and money.”
– Clifford Hasin via Trustpilot
Grundy Insurance Technology And Apps
Grundy insurance coverage is provided through its network, and premiums are paid directly to these insurance underwriters. Claims are also filled with individual underwriting insurers. As such, Grundy insurance does not offer any special technology or mobile apps for its customers, though these may be available from individual underwriters.
Our Take On Grundy Insurance: 4.0 Stars
Overall, we give Grundy 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for classic car insurance. Grundy has a strong financial standing and extended coverage for policyholders that can apply to vehicles anywhere in the world. The Olde Original plan comes with features included that are add-ons with many of Grundy’s competitors, like inflation guard insurance.
The insurer has an above-average BBB rating, but Grundy’s customer reviews are mixed, which isn’t uncommon in the auto insurance industry. Overall, we think Grundy insurance is a great choice for classic cars, but it seems like the company’s customer service department could use a small tune-up.
Top Recommendations For Auto Insurance
When you’re looking for an auto insurance company to protect your collector car, you’ll want to compare multiple quotes from different companies to make sure you’re getting the best price. Here are some other providers of the cheapest classic car insurance to keep in mind if you would like to compare the coverage and cost to Grundy classic car insurance.
Progressive Classic Car By Hagerty
Progressive is one of the top auto insurance providers in the United States. It has thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers and a high BBB rating.
Progressive offers classic car coverage through Hagerty auto insurance. With this insurance, owners of classic cars can join the Hagerty Drivers Club for no fixed mileage restrictions and 24/7 roadside assistance for lockouts, battery jumps, and tire changes.
Progressive Classic Car by Hagerty gets you discounts on classic car insurance for things like having two or more classic vehicles on your policy. If drivers join the Hagerty Drivers Club, they can get discounts for automotive parts, track events, driving schools, and more.
Read more in our full Progressive insurance review.
Geico Classic Car Insurance
Geico has a strong coverage plan for owners of collector vehicles. The company has an A+ BBB rating and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++. It offers competitive rates and numerous discounts for insurance.
You can get classic car insurance if your vehicle falls into one of the following categories:
- More than 25 years old
- Less than 25 years old but considered to be appreciating in value, of unique or rare design, or of limited production
- Modified from its original specifications
- A replica or kit car
In addition, your car can only be used for exhibitions, club activities, and occasional leisure rather than being your primary mode of transportation. Read more in our full Geico insurance review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.