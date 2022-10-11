Pros Caters to high-risk drivers Available in all 50 states Cons Limited scope of policies and coverage Poor financial standing Few driver discounts available

Good2Go Insurance, Inc. is an auto insurance provider that specializes in providing minimum limits car insurance coverage that is required in every state. It is ideal for high-risk drivers – who may have trouble getting coverage elsewhere – and drivers looking for just basic car insurance.

Good2Go auto insurance has been around for more than 25 years. Once known as American Independent Companies, Inc., Good2Go was born when the following underwriters consolidated under one brand:

American Independent Insurance Company

Apollo Casualty Company

Bankers Independent Insurance Company

Omni Insurance Company

Omni Indemnity Company

Personal Service Insurance Company

Today, Good2Go caters to drivers with major infractions, accidents, and DUIs on their records, as well as those only looking only to meet their state’s minimum coverage requirements. In fact, those are the only plans available to drivers with Good2Go auto insurance. While other insurers offer a variety of policies and types of auto insurance, Good2Go has a limited scope.

With a relatively simple web presence, it can be difficult to know whether you can trust Good2Go. Although he company is not currently accredited by the BBB, it currently holds an A+ rating.

Unlike most major car insurance companies, Good2Go currently doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best. A high financial strength rating speaks to a company’s ability to pay out claims. Previously, AM Best gave nine of Good2Go’s underwriting partners a C+ rating, which means the companies had a marginal ability to meet customer claims before their ratings were withdrawn.