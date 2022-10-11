You may be wondering if a Good2Go auto insurance policy is right for you. Good2Go provides coverage options for high-risk drivers, which can be hard to find. We’ve done all of the research so you can make the most informed decision when it comes to protecting yourself and your vehicle.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. Read on to learn more about Good2Go car insurance coverage, the company’s reputation, and what customers have to say, then check out the best auto insurance providers in the industry and start comparing quotes.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Overview
Good2Go Insurance, Inc. is an auto insurance provider that specializes in providing minimum limits car insurance coverage that is required in every state. It is ideal for high-risk drivers – who may have trouble getting coverage elsewhere – and drivers looking for just basic car insurance.
Good2Go auto insurance has been around for more than 25 years. Once known as American Independent Companies, Inc., Good2Go was born when the following underwriters consolidated under one brand:
- American Independent Insurance Company
- Apollo Casualty Company
- Bankers Independent Insurance Company
- Omni Insurance Company
- Omni Indemnity Company
- Personal Service Insurance Company
Today, Good2Go caters to drivers with major infractions, accidents, and DUIs on their records, as well as those only looking only to meet their state’s minimum coverage requirements. In fact, those are the only plans available to drivers with Good2Go auto insurance. While other insurers offer a variety of policies and types of auto insurance, Good2Go has a limited scope.
With a relatively simple web presence, it can be difficult to know whether you can trust Good2Go. Although he company is not currently accredited by the BBB, it currently holds an A+ rating.
Unlike most major car insurance companies, Good2Go currently doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best. A high financial strength rating speaks to a company’s ability to pay out claims. Previously, AM Best gave nine of Good2Go’s underwriting partners a C+ rating, which means the companies had a marginal ability to meet customer claims before their ratings were withdrawn.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Coverage And Cost
Compared to larger insurance carriers, Good2Go has very limited coverage options. As of 2020, the company only provides two types of insurance plans: Liability Only and High-Risk Auto Insurance. Good2Go does not provide comprehensive car insurance.
Liability Only
Liability Only insurance coverage is for drivers looking for the minimum insurance required in each state. Depending on your location, this coverage could range from $10,000 to $100,000 per person for bodily injury liability and $5,000 to $50,000 per occurrence for property damage liability insurance.
High-Risk Auto Insurance
Good2Go auto insurance is also available to motorists that insurance agencies see as riskier to insure. Examples of high-risk drivers include:
- Drivers convicted of DUIs/DWIs
- Newly license drivers
- Drivers whose licenses have been suspended
- Young or elderly drivers
- Individuals with poor credit history
- Residents of high-risk areas
- Drivers with a history of traffic violations or accidents
Although Good2Go specializes in this type of insurance coverage, high-risk drivers may still pay high rates due to their driver profile or financial standing.
While these national averages from major providers are for full coverage insurance, they can help you get an idea of who provides the cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers. It’s worth getting quotes from at least a few of these providers to compare with a quote from Good2Go auto insurance.
Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Poor Credit
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,807
|Geico
|$2,077
|Nationwide
|$2,227
|Progressive
|$2,514
|State Farm
|$3,616
|Allstate
|$3,765
Car Insurance Estimates For Young Drivers
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,422
|Geico
|$1,627
|State Farm
|$1,765
|Progressive
|$2,029
|Nationwide
|$2,293
|Allstate
|$2,959
Good2Go Car Insurance Discounts
For high-risk drivers or those looking for only the minimum coverage, Good2Go auto insurance has two sets of discounts available: driver discounts and policy discounts. Your eligibility, along with discount availability and amount, may vary by state and underwriting company.
Driver Discounts
If you’re interested in lowering your monthly payment with a Good2Go car insurance discount, here are your options:
You can get a quote for Good2Go online. Enter your zip code, personal information, and information about your vehicle below, and our service will match you with one of Good2Go’s underwriting partners. With several underwriters, however, you may end up getting inconsistent rates despite entering the same information every time.
Good2Go Insurance Reviews
When looking at Good2Go reviews, we found that there are only negative comments and complaints on the company’s BBB page. Many of these reviews reference delays and inefficient communication. It is common for insurance companies to have negative reviews because they deal with so many customers.
Good2Go Insurance Customer Reviews
“I have been trying to contact the company [since] April. I made my [February] payment, and then was given the option to not pay [March’s] due to COVID, but that my payment will be due for April. I have been trying to call the company since my payment was due to make a payment.”
– Yamillette L. via BBB
“[I was] unable to contact this company to add [a] vehicle, cancel [a] policy, or shut off autopay. [I] got robbed for roughly $300. Worst insurance company in the world.”
-Zachary G. via BBB
Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any positive Good2Go insurance reviews from customers. While this may shed a bad light on the company, remember that most of the time, the people who leave reviews were those dissatisfied with their service. Just because we could not find any positive reviews does not mean that all customers are unhappy with their customer service.
Good2Go Claims
In the case of an accident, you can file a Good2Go auto insurance claim by phone, email, or on the company website after logging in.
After receiving your claim, a claims representative will review the details and get back to you within one business day. Typically, the representative will investigate your coverage and any damages. However, the company’s process may vary from claim to claim.
The Good2Go auto insurance representative should then provide you with their contact information, a claim number, and an expected timeline.
Good2Go Insurance Technology
While Good2Go insurance does not offer any mobile apps, it does have an easy-to-access online portal for managing your insurance policy or accessing claims services. You can also use the insurer’s site to make a payment on your insurance policy.
Good2Go Auto Insurance: 3.0 Stars
We rate Good2Go auto insurance 3.0 out of 5.0 stars overall. High-risk drivers and drivers that only wish to meet the state minimum requirements for car insurance should consider reaching out for a quote. Good2Go’s lack of financial strength rating (and poor past financial strength ratings), along with its negative customer reviews, make us think that you might find better options out there.
Always be sure to compare car insurance quotes from providers in your area. The car insurance company that offers the best rates and coverage to your neighbor may not be the best for you.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Review: Recommended Competitors
We recently researched the top auto insurance companies in the industry, considering each provider’s reputation, customer experience, coverage, and quotes and claims processes. These were two of the providers that came out on top, each earning 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from our review team.
State Farm Auto Insurance: Best For Students
State Farm is one of the country’s leading car insurance providers, having gained favorable reviews for its vast network of local agents, convenient digital experience, and variety of available discounts. Our State Farm insurance review shows that the provider holds an A+ rating with the BBB and performed well in terms of customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudyTM.
Geico Auto Insurance: Best Overall
In our Geico auto insurance review, we named the company the best choice for all consumers due to its great claims response, customer service, and value. Geico similarly has an A+ rating with the BBB and performed well in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. The insurer has easy-to-use online tools and a well-made mobile app. While its plans and discounts are in line with industry standards, Geico is generally considered one of the best options for cheap auto insurance.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.
