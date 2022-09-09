Geico Car Insurance Rates

According to our rate estimates, minimum coverage from Geico costs about $468 per year or $39 per month. This is about 26 percent cheaper than the national average for minimum liability coverage.

Because prices are affected by factors such as your age, gender, accident history, and the type of car you drive, the best way to estimate your monthly payment is to get a free quote. Our rate estimate data suggests that Geico has some of the best rates for drivers with poor credit as well as for young drivers.

We also surveyed 1,000 car insurance customers in 2022. Of the 117 respondents with a Geico policy, 36 percent believe they experienced a rate increase without an obvious cause. This is actually lower than the industry average of 41 percent across all companies.

Does Geico Check Credit?

Geico, like most insurance companies, will check your credit when determining rates. Below, you can see the five cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with poor credit. Geico is the second-cheapest option overall after USAA. Note that California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow insurance companies to use credit profiles to set rates.

Geico Rate Comparison: Cheapest Car Insurance Options For Poor Credit