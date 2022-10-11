If you’re looking for auto insurance and have a poor credit score or other factors that make it hard to get reasonable insurance rates, CURE auto insurance could be right for you. In this article, we’ll take a look at CURE auto insurance reviews, coverage, discounts, and more, to help you decide.
To help you with your search for car insurance, we’ve reviewed and compared the best car insurance companies in the insurance industry based on factors like financial strength, reputation, customer satisfaction, pricing, and coverage options. We will evaluate CURE on these factors below to see how it matches up to top auto insurers.
CURE Auto Insurance Overview
CURE stands for Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange and is a nonprofit company started in the 1980s. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), CURE auto insurance has been offering car insurance since 1990. The company only provides insurance to drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
CURE auto insurance was founded with the express purpose of providing favorable insurance rates to drivers who may not be the most appealing to other insurance companies. This could be due to an occupation that requires driving often, not being a homeowner, or having a low credit score. To counteract this, CURE bases the cost of its premiums primarily on a motorist’s driving record, thus rewarding safe drivers with reasonable rates even if they don’t meet the traditional criteria for low insurance premiums.
CURE Auto Insurance Cost and Discounts
Our research shows that the average driver pays around $1,732 per year for full coverage car insurance. With CURE auto insurance, it’s difficult to determine exactly how much an insurance package might cost because there are several factors that can affect your rate, such as:
- Age
- The car that you drive
- Location
- Credit history
- Driving history and habits
- Deductible you choose
- Recent insurance claims
We compiled data from several providers to show you the cheapest car insurance providers by state below. Our cost estimates are based on a 35-year-old married driver with a clean driving record and good credit history.
Car Insurance Cost By State
|State
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,448
|Arkansas
|$1,449
|Colorado
|$1,672
|Connecticut
|$1,885
|Delaware
|$1,921
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,787
|Georgia
|$1,548
|Iowa
|$1,095
|Kansas
|$1,364
|Kentucky
|$1,817
|Maryland
|$1,941
|Mississippi
|$1,357
|Montana
|$2,214
|Nebraska
|$1,372
|New Mexico
|$1,356
|New York
|$3,964
|North Carolina
|$1,277
|Ohio
|$923
|Oregon
|$1,284
|Pennsylvania
|$1,405
|Rhode Island
|$1,923
|South Carolina
|$1,592
|South Dakota
|$1,331
|Tennessee
|$1,217
|Texas
|$2,067
|Vermont
|$1,013
|Virginia
|$1,079
|Washington
|$1,271
|West Virginia
|$1,390
CURE Auto Insurance Discounts
Our research shows that CURE auto insurance rates are only cheaper for some people. However, CURE offers a few discounts to help lower your rate, including:
- Multi-vehicle: By insuring more than one car, you may be eligible for a collision coverage discount.
- Good driving history: You might qualify for a significant discount if you’ve maintained a clean driving record for the past three years.
- Loyal customer: If you’ve been a CURE policyholder for two years, you could be eligible for this discount.
- Parking discount: If you park in a driveway or parking garage rather than an area exposed to the elements, you can qualify for this additional discount.
CURE Auto Insurance Coverage
CURE offers standard auto insurance coverages in two packages. Let’s take a look at the types of auto insurance coverage:
- Liability (BI/PD): This insurance policy covers you against damages to other people and their property. It is made up of bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
- Collision: This covers the cost of damages to your car in the case that you get into a collision with another car or an object.
- Comprehensive: This covers you against any other damages to your vehicle that aren’t due to a collision. Comprehensive insurance covers damages due to theft, vandalism, natural disasters, civil disturbances, and more.
- Medical payments (MedPay): This covers the costs of vehicle-related medical treatments for both yourself and your passengers, regardless of whether you or another driver is at fault in an accident.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): This covers medical treatment and other injury-related losses such as lost wages from days you were unable to work.
- Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM): This protects you in the case that you get into an accident with a motorist who doesn’t have sufficient insurance and consequently can’t cover your expenses.
CURE auto insurance offers two car insurance policy packages: Basic Car Insurance and Standard Car Insurance. Let’s take a look at each.
CURE Basic Car Insurance
The Basic Car Insurance package from CURE provides up to:
- $10,000 in extended MedPay coverage
- $15,000 in PIP coverage
- $5,000 in property damage coverage
Motorists can also opt to take out up to an additional $10,000 in bodily injury liability coverage and personal injury protection.
CURE Standard Car Insurance
Unlike the Basic Car Insurance package, Standard Car Insurance doesn’t come with a set offering. Instead, motorists can pick and choose from standard insurance options like comprehensive insurance, collision coverage, PIP, and liability coverage.
CURE auto insurance also offers some non-standard auto insurance policy add-ons like towing and labor coverage and extended transportation coverage.
CURE Auto Insurance Reviews
CURE auto insurance is currently no rated by the BBB. There are only seven CURE auto insurance reviews from customers on the BBB, but there have been 10 customer complaints filed in the past three years. CURE auto insurance has 3.7 out of 5.0 stars on Google reviews with over 1,600 customer reviews. There are a few negative CURE auto insurance reviews regarding poor experiences with insurance claims and customer service, but the owner of CURE has responded to deal with each complaint.
Let’s take a look at some CURE auto insurance reviews from customers:
Positive CURE Auto Insurance Reviews
“CURE is hands-down the most affordable insurance. It blows even other companies’ best rates out of the water! Luckily, I haven’t needed to use them for an accident, but I did have one claim against me when a strong wind blew my car door into someone else’s. CURE covered it, didn’t raise my premium, and my only involvement was just one phone call from them to confirm the details.”
– Lindsey via Google reviews
“I have nothing but positive things to say about this company. Helped me through my first accident, which totaled my car. My claims person, and even customer service, were so polite and [nonjudgmental].”
– Teresa via Google reviews
Negative CURE Auto Insurance Reviews
“Absolutely horrible company. Customer service was disrespectful and they claimed [I was] lying about a claim. Loyal customer for three years; never missed one payment. As soon as I file a claim, they deny it and say I am lying.”
– Casey via Google reviews
“Be aware of [CURE] auto when it comes time to file a claim. They use every tactic to either pay you a highly undervalued amount and if you dispute be prepared to have your payment process prolonged.”
– Hans via Google reviews
Our Take On CURE Auto Insurance
CURE auto insurance has a laudable goal, but its filing process is lacking and leaves a bad taste in many policyholders’ mouths. That said, CURE may still be a good choice for New Jersey and Pennsylvania motorists that have a poor credit record.
All in all, CURE achieves its goal of offering fair rates to nontraditional candidates, but it falls a bit short on the claims process and customer service. We recommend getting quotes from other top providers so that you can find the best coverage for the best price. Use the easy tool below to get started.
Top Recommendations For Auto Insurance
Let’s take a closer look at a couple of popular alternatives that are worth considering over CURE auto insurance.
State Farm Auto Insurance
State Farm auto insurance is one of the premier auto insurance companies in the U.S. and one of our top choices for drivers of all backgrounds. In our State Farm auto insurance review, we chose State Farm as one of our top recommendations due to its strong financial standing and customer service paired with reasonable rates.
Coverage Options
State Farm not only offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, medical payments coverage, and collision insurance, but it also offers several more unique options like classic car and sports car coverage.
We were particularly impressed with its travel and rental coverage, which ups the ante on traditional rental reimbursement coverage by paying for lodging and food if you’re stranded more than 50 miles from home.
Discounts and Rewards Programs
State Farm policyholders have ample opportunity to lower their insurance premiums through discounts such as the good student, good driver, and multi-policy discounts. We ranked State Farm as one of our top providers for young drivers due to its student discounts, as well as its Steer Clear® program, which rewards drivers under 25 who complete a State Farm-approved driver safety course with a lower premium.
Reputation and Financial Strength
State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the U.S., with 16 percent of the market share according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and it touts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Combined, these two figures indicate that State Farm is not only a reputable insurance company, but that it also has the financial backing to fulfill claims filed by its customers.
Pricing
In our research, we found that State Farm had some of the cheapest policies, although not as low as USAA, which is exclusive to military members. This low pricing extended even to motorists with poor credit scores, making it a good alternative for most drivers who would consider CURE auto insurance.
USAA Auto Insurance
In our USAA auto insurance review, we found that if you’re a military member, USAA provides some of the best rates for auto insurance and is definitely a provider worth considering. USAA auto insurance is only available to service members and their families, so non-qualifying motorists will need to look elsewhere for a similar-quality insurance policy.
Coverage Options
USAA offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, personal injury protection, and collision insurance to its customers. The company also has rental reimbursement coverage, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness.
Discount and Rewards Programs
In a way, USAA is one big discount program in and of itself, offering a major discount to all military members. However, USAA also offers other discounts as well, including the following:
- Military installation discount
- Defensive driver course discount
- Good student discount
- Family discount
- New vehicle discount
- Automatic payments discount
- Annual mileage discount
- Driving research discount
Reputation and Financial Strength
USAA has been in business since 1920 and built up a strong reputation over the past 100 years. With an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, customers should have no worries that USAA will be able to fulfill their claims in an orderly and timely manner without too much hassle.
Pricing
We consistently found that USAA had the cheapest average insurance policy cost out of every provider we reviewed – even for drivers with poor credit. As USAA auto insurance is only available to military members, this cuts out a large portion of the potential applicant pool. But for those who qualify, USAA can be a great choice for affordable car insurance.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.