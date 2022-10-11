Let’s take a closer look at a couple of popular alternatives that are worth considering over CURE auto insurance.

State Farm Auto Insurance

State Farm auto insurance is one of the premier auto insurance companies in the U.S. and one of our top choices for drivers of all backgrounds. In our State Farm auto insurance review, we chose State Farm as one of our top recommendations due to its strong financial standing and customer service paired with reasonable rates.

Coverage Options

State Farm not only offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, medical payments coverage, and collision insurance, but it also offers several more unique options like classic car and sports car coverage.

We were particularly impressed with its travel and rental coverage, which ups the ante on traditional rental reimbursement coverage by paying for lodging and food if you’re stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Discounts and Rewards Programs

State Farm policyholders have ample opportunity to lower their insurance premiums through discounts such as the good student, good driver, and multi-policy discounts. We ranked State Farm as one of our top providers for young drivers due to its student discounts, as well as its Steer Clear® program, which rewards drivers under 25 who complete a State Farm-approved driver safety course with a lower premium.

Reputation and Financial Strength

State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the U.S., with 16 percent of the market share according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and it touts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Combined, these two figures indicate that State Farm is not only a reputable insurance company, but that it also has the financial backing to fulfill claims filed by its customers.

Pricing

In our research, we found that State Farm had some of the cheapest policies, although not as low as USAA, which is exclusive to military members. This low pricing extended even to motorists with poor credit scores, making it a good alternative for most drivers who would consider CURE auto insurance.

USAA Auto Insurance

In our USAA auto insurance review, we found that if you’re a military member, USAA provides some of the best rates for auto insurance and is definitely a provider worth considering. USAA auto insurance is only available to service members and their families, so non-qualifying motorists will need to look elsewhere for a similar-quality insurance policy.

Coverage Options

USAA offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, personal injury protection, and collision insurance to its customers. The company also has rental reimbursement coverage, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness.

Discount and Rewards Programs

In a way, USAA is one big discount program in and of itself, offering a major discount to all military members. However, USAA also offers other discounts as well, including the following:

Military installation discount

Defensive driver course discount

Good student discount

Family discount

New vehicle discount

Automatic payments discount

Annual mileage discount

Driving research discount

Reputation and Financial Strength

USAA has been in business since 1920 and built up a strong reputation over the past 100 years. With an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, customers should have no worries that USAA will be able to fulfill their claims in an orderly and timely manner without too much hassle.

Pricing

We consistently found that USAA had the cheapest average insurance policy cost out of every provider we reviewed – even for drivers with poor credit. As USAA auto insurance is only available to military members, this cuts out a large portion of the potential applicant pool. But for those who qualify, USAA can be a great choice for affordable car insurance.