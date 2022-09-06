To get an idea of Costco car insurance reviews, it helps to understand the ratings of the company that facilitates the coverage, American Family Insurance.

American Family has a fairly good reputation. It has an ‘A’ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) but is not accredited. American Family received an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, attesting to the company’s financial strength.

If you scan for Costco car insurance reviews left on the American Family BBB page, you’ll find that many people aren’t satisfied with its service. At the time of publication, there are two five-star ratings, one four-star rating, and the rest are either two- or one-star ratings.

Here are a few examples of Costco car insurance reviews:

“I am a Costco member and have been with [this] insurance for over 7 years. In Nov. 2019, my new truck bumped into an object in a driveway and I filed a claim through Ameriprise. They were quick cutting us a check … In May 2020, [our] premium increased almost 100 percent.” – Anonymous via BBB

“What this company does is immoral and should be illegal. They sell you a reasonable policy for a reasonable price through Costco and then change your coverage for the worse and up your premium in hopes that you’ll either not notice or will change insurers before making a claim” – Anonymous via BBB

“We have been with Ameriprise Costco for many years, both auto and home insurance. The premium of the auto has been up and down over the years but no big changes, which is why we kept it.” – Liu D. via BBB

According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, American Family Insurance has a better-than-average claims experience. After your claim is settled, you can expect your car insurance rates to rise during your next policy term if you were at fault – a small scratch might be worth repairing outside of your insurance coverage for this reason.