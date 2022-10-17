Selecting the best car insurance policy can be an overwhelming task. To help make this decision a little easier for you, our review team took a close look at Allstate insurance reviews, costs, and coverage options. We’ll help you decide if you’re in good hands with Allstate.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the auto insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving record can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Allstate Insurance Review
We offer Allstate 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and believe the company offers the Best Local Service in 2022. Allstate insurance reviews are mixed, indicating that service quality can vary depending on your agent. Be sure to research your local agent if you’re considering a policy with Allstate.
For those who find quality local agents, Allstate’s comprehensive coverage, strong financial stability, and mileage-based discount program make it a smart choice for eligible drivers. Allstate has a Superior financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ from the BBB. Below are the pros and cons from our Allstate insurance review:
Allstate Insurance Pros And Cons
The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to many other large, national companies. If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and are looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you.
About Allstate Insurance
Founded in 1931 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate has grown to become the fourth-largest auto insurance company in the nation. The insurance provider wrote over $27 billion in direct premiums in 2021 and held 10 percent of the market share, according data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Unlike some other national car insurance companies, Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide coverage. The company offers some unique programs and discounts, including the Drivewise® mileage-based program. Although Allstate auto insurance requires you to start your policy with a local agent, you can file insurance claims through Allstate’s website or over the phone.
The company’s customer service seems to vary based on the region and the insurance agents you work with.
How Much Is Allstate Car Insurance?
Based on our cost research for Allstate, the average 35-year-old driver with good credit and a clean driving record pays $2,088 per year for full coverage car insurance. This is above the national average of $1,730 per year.
Here’s how Allstate compares to a number of popular insurance providers:
Allstate Car Insurance Cost Comparison
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
Allstate Car Insurance Rates
Our rate estimates show that minimum liability coverage from Allstate costs about $725 per year, which is higher than the national average rate of $635 per year. Many factors are used to determine your Allstate car insurance premiums, so it’s difficult to provide specific pricing for every driver. The tables below show annual rate estimate data for several types of drivers. In each case, Allstate is around twice as expensive as the least expensive insurer.
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates After An Accident
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,428
|$119
|State Farm
|$1,671
|$139
|Geico
|$2,427
|$202
|Progressive
|$2,471
|$206
|Nationwide
|$2,545
|$212
|Allstate
|$3,798
|$317
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For Drivers With Poor Credit
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,807
|$151
|Geico
|$2,077
|$173
|Nationwide
|$2,227
|$186
|Progressive
|$2,514
|$210
|State Farm
|$3,616
|$301
|Allstate
|$3,765
|$314
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For 16-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$600
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For 21-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
Keep in mind that your car insurance rates may vary, and it’s worth reaching out to Allstate for personalized car insurance quotes. While the estimates above indicate that Allstate is a pricey insurer on average, it’s possible for some people to find big savings from Allstate.
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Accident And Violation
Your driving history has a major impact on car insurance rates. Speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and more will increase what you pay. Below, you can see how estimated rates from Allstate compare to national averages. These numbers apply to 35-year-old drivers.
|Violation Type
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$2,738
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$2,746
|$2,464
|DUI
|$3,582
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,738
|$2,280
|One accident
|$3,598
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$4,724
|$3,761
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
What you pay for car insurance coverage from Allstate can vary greatly by your age. Below are Allstate cost estimates broken down by different ages. Be aware that these estimates apply to single drivers, and teens are more likely to be listed on their parents’ insurance.
|Age
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|Allstate Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$8,350
|$696
|17
|$6,804
|$567
|18
|$5,925
|$494
|19
|$4,188
|$349
|21
|$3,302
|$275
|25
|$2,382
|$199
|30
|$2,187
|$182
|40
|$2,143
|$179
|50
|$2,054
|$171
|65
|$2,090
|$174
|75
|$2,328
|$194
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
The state where you live can greatly affect what you pay for Allstate car insurance. Insurance regulations, state requirements, population density, and average mileage can all affect car insurance costs. Here’s how Allstate cost estimates look broken down by state.
|State
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,516
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,881
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$2,408
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$2,126
|$1,525
|California
|$2,281
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$2,152
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$2,298
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$2,914
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$3,433
|$1,903
|Florida
|$3,407
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,850
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,404
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$1,751
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$2,310
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$2,026
|$1,332
|Iowa
|Data not available
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$2,409
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$2,126
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|Data not available
|$2,783
|Maine
|$1,538
|$964
|Maryland
|$3,674
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$2,453
|$2,647
|Michigan
|Data not available
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$2,111
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,724
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$1,762
|$1,734
|Montana
|$2,347
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$1,682
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$2,695
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$1,600
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$2,148
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$1,929
|$1,449
|New York
|$2,669
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$2,148
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$1,784
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$1,720
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,711
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,687
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,488
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$2,343
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$2,379
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|Data not available
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,630
|$1,281
|Texas
|$2,266
|$1,752
|Utah
|$1,843
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$1,691
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,556
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,581
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$2,364
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$1,687
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$2,457
|$1,767
Allstate Auto Insurance Discounts
There are a number of ways to get discounted insurance rates through Allstate, including by bundling your auto policy with one of Allstate’s other insurance products. Here are some of the discounts available:
- New car discounts for the first owners of a vehicle
- Multi-car and multi-policy discounts for customers who bundle home and auto insurance policies
- Good student discounts for drivers under 25
- Anti-lock brake and anti-theft device discounts for equipped cars
- Early signing discounts for policyholders who sign early
- EZ pay plan discounts for policyholders who use Allstate’s automatic withdrawal feature
- Allstate eSmart® discounts for policyholders who go paperless
- FullPay® discounts for customers who pay their full premiums at one time
- Safe driving discounts for policyholders who meet safe driver requirements
Allstate’s Deductible Rewards® program also gives you an immediate $100 discount on your collision deductible. Then, you’ll get an additional $100 off for every year that you drive without an accident.
Allstate Car Insurance Coverage
Allstate auto insurance offers several products in all 50 states and some parts of Canada. The insurance provider offers the standard types of car insurance, including the following:
- Property damage and bodily injury liability auto insurance: Covers other people’s vehicles and medical bills when you cause an accident
- Comprehensive insurance: Covers damage from the environment, theft, and vandalism
- Collision coverage: Covers your car when you cause an accident
- Uninsured motorist coverage: Covers your car and medical bills if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough or any insurance
- Personal injury protection: Covers medical bills, funeral costs, and lost wages
- Medical payments: Covers medical bills
In addition to the basic types of coverage mentioned above, Allstate policyholders can get:
- Rideshare insurance for those who drive for ride-for-hire services such as Uber or Lyft
- Classic car insurance for those with antique vehicles, custom builds, and hot rods
- Mexican travel insurance for policyholders who drive their cars into Mexico
- Custom parts coverage for those who have installed aftermarket parts or sound equipment
- Car rental reimbursement for when your vehicle is in the shop after an accident
Allstate Classic Car Insurance
Through its partner Hagerty, Allstate offers classic car insurance for vintage cars, foreign cars, classic military vehicles, and other classic vehicles. Allstate classic car insurance is different from other insurance policies and uses an agreed value system, which determines the price of your car before you get a policy. This amount is determined by using any certifications, photos, and appraisal documents you provide.
Allstate Full Coverage Car Insurance
Full coverage car insurance from Allstate covers liability claims, collision damage regardless of fault, and non-accident damage which can be from severe weather or collisions with animals. Allstate full coverage auto insurance may also include uninsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection, and/or medical payments coverage. While the definition of full coverage differs by state, full coverage auto insurance always includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.
How To Cancel Allstate Car Insurance
To cancel a car insurance policy you can call an agent at 800-255-7828, mail a cancellation to its Dallas office (PO Box 660598 / Dallas, TX 75266), or visit your local Allstate agent. When mailing your policy cancellation make sure to include your name, phone number, policy information, and the date you would like your policy to end on.
Allstate Insurance Customer Reviews
Allstate insurance reviews on the BBB website give the company an average of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars. This is a low rating, but it’s also common for insurance companies to have low scores. We’ll look at a few examples of Allstate insurance reviews below.
Positive Allstate Insurance Reviews
Many positive Allstate insurance reviews mention quality customer service agents and a smooth claims process.
“We have always had a good experience with Allstate. Only had to file one claim in the past 10 years or so, but it was fixed and paid for. Staff have been friendly and no complaints!”
– Marissa G. via BBB
“My husband and I have [had Allstate insurance] for over 20 years. We have had a total of three accidents in 20 years, and each incident was handled smoothly and within 24 hours. The representatives have always been patient, attentive, and accurate with information provided to settle each case. … Highly recommend this insurance for auto.”
– Christy P. via BBB
Allstate Insurance Complaints
Allstate has a complaint index of 1.41 from the NAIC. This number indicates that Allstate has a volume of complaints that’s 1.41 times the average for an insurer of its size. Most of these complaints are about Allstate claims customer service either with the repair process or with adjusters.
“I was involved in an 18-wheeler accident. Truck driver wasn’t insured at time of accident, but I have uninsured motorist [insurance]. Allstate did not pay to get my car fixed. I was sideswiped. It was the truck driver’s fault … he received citation for accident. After four months, Allstate has not paid for the repair. It’s a bad company. I’m changing insurance. Do not recommend Allstate auto insurance.”
– Reymundo S. via BBB
“Please don’t get insurance with Allstate. This company is a rip-off. They will increase your rates for no reason over and over.”
– Shv R. via BBB
How Does Allstate Insurance Rank?
The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM ranks Allstate high in some areas of the country but poorly in others. Allstate ranks above average in California, Florida, and in the North Central region of the country.
Allstate Customer Satisfaction
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on experiences with their companies and 622 respondents had Allstate insurance. Allstate scored 4.1 out of 5.0 for overall customer satisfaction. It’s an OK score, but it ranked 13th out of 15 companies in our survey. Here are a few more Allstate ratings from our survey:
|Aspect Surveyed
|Allstate Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|3.7
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.6
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.0
|4.2
Allstate Mobile App Reviews
On the App Store, Allstate Mobile has a rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 800,000 customer ratings. The app’s rating on Google Play is a bit lower, at 4.0 out of 5.0 based on more than 94,000 ratings. Some customers complain that the app loads very slowly when using the Drivewise feature.
Allstate Insurance Lawsuit
In terms of legal troubles, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against Allstate in 2016 for misleading television advertisements. In the complaint, the DA claimed that Allstate promoted an accident forgiveness program that was not available to California auto insurance policyholders. In the court’s final judgment, Allstate did not admit liability but paid $600,000 in penalties and investigative costs.
Allstate Mobile App
The Allstate mobile app gives customers access to convenient policy tools. Drivers can use Allstate Mobile to access digital ID cards, pay bills, request roadside assistance, and file claims. The app even lets customers monitor their driving habits and save money with the Allstate Drivewise program.
Allstate Drivewise
Allstate’s usage-based discount program, Drivewise, rewards policyholders based on drive-time data collected through Allstate’s device or mobile app. Drivers receive a three percent discount on their Allstate policies just for signing up and for remaining active in the program. After 50 trips, drivers can receive up to 15 percent cash back for safe, accident-free driving, with assessments every six months after that, as well as Allstate Rewards® points.
Safe driving habits include staying under 80 mph, avoiding late-night driving, and avoiding hard braking. Check with your local Allstate agent to see if Drivewise is available in your area.
Allstate Insurance: Additional Coverage Offerings
You can also purchase other types of insurance through Allstate such as renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.
Allstate Homeowners Insurance
According to Allstate’s website, customers can save up to 25 percent by bundling home and auto insurance. Something must be working because Allstate is the second-most popular home insurance provider in the country, according to the NAIC. You can get coverage for physical damage, personal property, liability, guest medical protection, and more.
Allstate Life Insurance
Allstate offers a variety of life insurance options, including whole, term, universal, and variable life insurance. Whole, universal, and variable insurance build cash value over time, while term does not. Some car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling home and life insurance, but Allstate doesn’t list a specific discount for this.
Allstate Insurance Review: Conclusion
We gave Allstate Insurance 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and our reviews team named it the “Best Local Service” option in 2022. The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to that from other large, national companies.
If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and you’re looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you. Any time that you’re looking for car insurance, we recommend getting car insurance online quotes from several companies to compare your options for coverage.
Allstate Car Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
When we researched the best car insurance providers in the industry, we found Geico and Progressive to be among the top insurers. You can read our Geico vs. Allstate and Progressive vs. Allstate reviews to compare these auto insurers.
Geico Car Insurance: Best Discount Availability
Geico claims that “15 minutes could save you 15 percent or more on car insurance,” and our research determined that this is true for some drivers. The provider has high customer satisfaction ratings with an A+ rating with the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. J.D. Power ranked Geico highly in most regions, too.
Unlike Allstate auto insurance, Geico car insurance provides 24/7 customer service through its smartphone app and website. Additionally, Geico has great discounts for federal employees, active-duty military members, and safe drivers.
Allstate auto insurance offers several coverage options that Geico doesn’t, including new car replacement coverage. However, if you’re looking for cheap car insurance or a car insurance policy that’s easy to navigate without involving a local agent, Geico may be the best pick for you.
Learn more about coverage in our full Geico auto insurance review.
Progressive Car Insurance: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool is a huge draw for customers, offering side-by-side quote comparisons so you can easily determine which coverage is best for you. This makes Progressive’s online quote process stand out against that from other car insurance companies.
Like Allstate auto insurance, Progressive car insurance offers a wide array of coverage options. Both companies provide coverage for custom parts and offer deductible-lowering options for safe drivers. Progressive’s rates sometimes beat Allstate auto insurance prices, but that’s not always the case. We recommend obtaining quotes from both insurers to decide which will be most cost-effective option for you.
Read more in our complete Progressive auto insurance review.
Allstate Car Insurance: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.