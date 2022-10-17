We offer Allstate 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and believe the company offers the Best Local Service in 2022. Allstate insurance reviews are mixed, indicating that service quality can vary depending on your agent. Be sure to research your local agent if you’re considering a policy with Allstate.

For those who find quality local agents, Allstate’s comprehensive coverage, strong financial stability, and mileage-based discount program make it a smart choice for eligible drivers. Allstate has a Superior financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ from the BBB. Below are the pros and cons from our Allstate insurance review:

Allstate Insurance Pros And Cons Pros Works through a network of local agents to provide coverage A+ financial strength rating from AM Best Usage-based discount program Many discounts for good students and safe drivers Cons Generally more expensive than competitors Mixed customer service reviews

The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to many other large, national companies. If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and are looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you.

About Allstate Insurance

Founded in 1931 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate has grown to become the fourth-largest auto insurance company in the nation. The insurance provider wrote over $27 billion in direct premiums in 2021 and held 10 percent of the market share, according data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Unlike some other national car insurance companies, Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide coverage. The company offers some unique programs and discounts, including the Drivewise® mileage-based program. Although Allstate auto insurance requires you to start your policy with a local agent, you can file insurance claims through Allstate’s website or over the phone.

The company’s customer service seems to vary based on the region and the insurance agents you work with.