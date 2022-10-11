A few years ago, Farmers bought out American International Group’s car insurance divisions – except for the Private Client Group. In this article, we will take a look at AIG insurance reviews, coverage, and more. Then, we will see how AIG auto insurance stands up to some of the industry’s best car insurance companies.
AIG Insurance Overview
The American International Group (AIG) is one of the world’s largest insurance and finance companies. AIG is mainly for people with luxury cars and multiple vehicles. AIG does business through a number of subsidiaries, including:
- American General Life Insurance Company
- AIG Life And Retirement
- American Home Assurance Company
- Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance Company
- The United States Life Insurance Company
- The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, AIG was the 11th largest property and casualty insurance company in the United States in 2018. However, AIG auto insurance accounted for only a small portion of the company’s written premiums – about $250 million. In contrast, Geico wrote about $33 billion in premiums that year.
The bulk of AIG’s policies are for other types of general insurance, commercial insurance, workers’ compensation, medical insurance, and industrial products. AIG also insures a large portion of Fortune 400 individuals, which we’ll talk about in a moment.
|Our Rating
|3.4 out of 5 stars
|Availability
|50 states and international
|Online Quote
|No
|Usage-Based Insurance
|No
|Discounts
|Bundling
|Better Business Bureau Rating
|F
|AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|A
|Who It’s Best For
|People with luxury car collections, high net worth individuals
AIG Auto Insurance Coverage
With AIG car insurance, you can get the standard coverage options listed below. Some of these may be required by the state in which you live.
|Type Of Coverage
|Description
|Liability
|Bodily injury liability covers medical bills for other people in accidents that you cause. It comes in per-person and per-accident limits. Property damage liability covers repairs to other cars in accidents that you cause, and it comes with a per-accident limit.
|Uninsured Motorist (UM)
|UM protects you, your passengers, and your car if you get hit by an uninsured driver.
|Underinsured Motorist (UIM)
|UIM provides extra coverage for you, your passengers, and your car if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance. UM and UIM limits usually match your bodily injury and property damage limits.
|Medical Payments (MedPay)
|MedPay covers your medical bills no matter who caused the accident. You can sometimes use MedPay to pay your health insurance deductible, as well.
|Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
|PIP covers your own medical bills, lost wages, and more no matter who is at fault. No-fault states require PIP coverage, and it often comes with a deductible.
|Collision
|This coverage pays to repair your car after an accident, and you can use it no matter who caused the accident.
|Comprehensive Car Insurance
|This coverage repairs your car after other types of events, like natural disasters and vandalism.
At this time, signing up for a bundled home and auto policy with AIG’s Private Client Group is the only way to get auto insurance through AIG. In this article, AIG car insurance is synonymous with Private Client Group car insurance. You can get the following coverage and policies with Private Client Group car insurance:
- Higher coverage amounts: Up to $1 million in liability can be included, and you can add umbrella coverage of up to $100 million.
- Agreed value: AIG car insurance policies can pay the agreed-upon value in the case of a total loss, instead of the current market value.
- Worldwide liability coverage: AIG Private Client Group policies cover accidents around the world.
- Cash settlement: In the event of a 50 percent loss in value after an accident, you can take a cash settlement instead of repairing your vehicle.
- New car replacement: AIG will replace your car with one of the same make, model, and year if your new car is totaled within three years. Or, you can choose the same make but go with a similar model – you can switch to an electric or hybrid drivetrain, for example.
- Rental reimbursement: There is no per-day limit for rental vehicles under a Private Client Group policy, and you can pick a rental of comparable value to your own car. There is a $12,500 limit per rental occurrence.
- Original equipment manufacturer parts: AIG auto insurance can provide OEM parts to repair luxury and classic vehicles.
- Other coverages: Private Client Group policyholders can add coverage for art collections, yachts, wine collections, and other valuables. Clients can also get homeowners, life, and travel insurance through AIG.
AIG Insurance Cost And Discounts
Our cost research shows that drivers typically pay around $1,732 annually for comprehensive car insurance. However, the actual amount you will pay varies depending on your state’s requirements as well as demographic information, vehicle information, and driving habits. Here are a few factors that will influence your quote:
- Age and gender
- Marital status
- Vehicle make and model
- Age of car
- Driving history
- Driving activity
Our team has compiled cost estimates from reputable insurance companies to provide you with a better idea of what you can expect to pay for coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance by state. The estimates are for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit.
AIG Private Client group does not have a list of discounts available on their website, but speaking with an agent will help with accurate cost information. To make sure you get the best coverage for the lowest price, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers before making any decisions.
AIG Insurance Reviews
From a client’s perspective, AIG has a lot to offer. When you own a luxury car, you don’t want the cheapest coverage – you want the best coverage. High limits, worldwide coverage, and agreed-value are a few extra perks that come with AIG’s coverage. Since you’re paying for luxury insurance, you also get a few extra perks in the customer service department.
The company’s website lists some real-life customer service scenarios. In one case, a client’s SUV got stuck in a crevasse and was inaccessible to tow trucks. AIG dispatched a helicopter to the area to lift the vehicle, solving the problem. In another case, a client’s limited-edition Ferrari Enzo was almost totaled. Since the car was rare, the client asked AIG to have it repaired instead of taking a settlement. However, the only qualified technicians were located at Ferrari in Italy. So, AIG shipped the car to Italy for the work, and the company even flew its owner to Italy twice to see the progress.
Unfortunately, since AIG doesn’t insure a large number of drivers, there aren’t many first-hand AIG insurance reviews. The company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) page shows a rating of A-, but the few reviews on the page are about AIG’s life insurance, travel insurance, or investment products. Looking at other sources online, AIG tends to get average reviews.
AIG Auto Insurance Rating: 3.4 Stars
Our team rated AIG Insurance 3.4 out of 5.0 stars because it provides comprehensive coverage with lots of perks, but it is primarily available for people with luxury vehicles. If you’re a jet setter with multiple properties worldwide, or if you have a collection of luxury vehicles, AIG car insurance could be a good option for you. The company has connections around the world and can provide global coverage. However, if you’re just looking to insure your daily driver, there are better places to shop.
AIG Insurance Pros And Cons
Our Recommendations For Car Insurance
We’ve researched a number of the top car insurance companies around and ranked them on things like customer service, cost, availability, and coverage options. Progressive and Geico ranked high on our list, and many drivers find great rates with both companies.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
If you’re a good driver, Progressive car insurance should definitely be on your insurance shopping list. Progressive’s Snapshot program tracks your driving – through a mobile app or plug-in device – and sets your rates based on the data it collects. It can be a great way for someone with a recent accident to get better rates since the program gives a discount based on your current driving habits, not your driving record.
That being said, if you aren’t a good driver, you might not get a discount. You might even see your rates go up. Regardless, Progressive tends to be an affordable option for many drivers. Progressive also offers classic car insurance through Hagerty, which covers exotic and luxury vehicles. Classic car insurance plans can come with agreed-value reimbursement and coverage for OEM parts.
Read more in our full Progressive insurance review.
Geico: Best Overall
Geico also performed very well in our ranking of car insurance companies. Geico auto insurance is the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and has a financial strength rating of A++. While Geico doesn’t have the global coverage options that AIG auto insurance does, it also has a strong classic and luxury car policy option. This time, the coverage is provided through Assurant or American Modern.
In many states, Geico comes out as the cheapest option. New customers save about $500 on average, according to the company. Geico also performed better than Progressive on J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, scoring 881 out of a possible 1,000. Geico also ranked highest among large insurers in the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. Geico’s discounts include savings for good students, military members, and federal employees.
Read more in our full Geico review.
FAQ: AIG Insurance
