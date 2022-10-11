We’ve researched a number of the top car insurance companies around and ranked them on things like customer service, cost, availability, and coverage options. Progressive and Geico ranked high on our list, and many drivers find great rates with both companies.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

If you’re a good driver, Progressive car insurance should definitely be on your insurance shopping list. Progressive’s Snapshot program tracks your driving – through a mobile app or plug-in device – and sets your rates based on the data it collects. It can be a great way for someone with a recent accident to get better rates since the program gives a discount based on your current driving habits, not your driving record.

That being said, if you aren’t a good driver, you might not get a discount. You might even see your rates go up. Regardless, Progressive tends to be an affordable option for many drivers. Progressive also offers classic car insurance through Hagerty, which covers exotic and luxury vehicles. Classic car insurance plans can come with agreed-value reimbursement and coverage for OEM parts.

Read more in our full Progressive insurance review.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico also performed very well in our ranking of car insurance companies. Geico auto insurance is the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and has a financial strength rating of A++. While Geico doesn’t have the global coverage options that AIG auto insurance does, it also has a strong classic and luxury car policy option. This time, the coverage is provided through Assurant or American Modern.

In many states, Geico comes out as the cheapest option. New customers save about $500 on average, according to the company. Geico also performed better than Progressive on J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, scoring 881 out of a possible 1,000. Geico also ranked highest among large insurers in the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. Geico’s discounts include savings for good students, military members, and federal employees.

Read more in our full Geico review.