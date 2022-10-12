AARP Car Insurance Alternatives

AARP isn’t the only strong option on the market for car insurance. Below, we’ve listed out a few more providers that are known for having competitive rates and excellent coverage plans.

State Farm: Best Overall

State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the United States and has approximately 16 percent of the market share, according to the NAIC. We ranked the provider 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and named it the No. 1 choice of car insurance for students.

State Farm is well known for its reasonable rates and quick payouts for claims. There are many discount opportunities for drivers of all ages including a safe driver discount and bundling discounts. Learn more about coverage in our complete State Farm auto insurance review.

Geico: Best Discount Availability

Geico is the second-largest auto insurance provider in the nation with nearly 14 percent of the market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company also has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

The insurer is a great choice for motorists who prefer to manage their claims online, thanks to a state-of-the-art website and mobile app. Drivers who prefer in-person interactions can still find a local Geico agent in many states. Read our Geico auto insurance review to find out more.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA car insurance falls right in line with The Hartford’s discounted AARP member rates. However, the provider is only available to military service personnel, veterans, and their families. If you qualify, you’ll likely receive affordable rates and some of the highest-quality coverage in the insurance industry.

To find out what types of coverage you can get with USAA, read our in-depth USAA auto insurance review.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive is another reputable auto insurance provider that we highly recommend for high-risk drivers in particular. Progressive is a tech-focused insurance provider, and it even offers discounts to motorists who sign their policies online. There are also several other perks like discounts for insuring multiple cars and a discount for bundling home and auto insurance.

Find out why we think the provider is the best option for high-risk drivers in our Progressive auto insurance review.

AARP Auto Insurance: FAQ

Below are frequently asked questions about AARP auto insurance reviews.