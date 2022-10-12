Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
If you’re a member of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) or considering joining, you can get car insurance through AARP, backed by The Hartford. AARP auto insurance reviews suggest that membership is worth the investment for older drivers looking for low-cost car insurance.
To help you make the best decision, this review takes a closer look at AARP auto insurance by diving into coverage, strengths and weaknesses, the claims process, and AARP insurance reviews from real customers. In the end, we’ll compare AARP auto insurance to some of the industry’s best car insurance companies.
AARP Car Insurance Reviews
We rated AARP auto insurance 3.9 out of 5.0 stars. Positive AARP auto insurance reviews point to The Hartford’s comprehensive auto insurance coverage at a price that is around the industry average. The AARP is trustworthy, and many customers are extremely satisfied with the service they’re receiving.
|Overall Rating
|3.9
|Industry Standing
|4.1
|Availability
|3.5
|Coverage
|4.3
|Cost and Discounts
|3.3
|Customer Service
|4.3
|Technology
|4.4
Is AARP Auto Insurance Good?
Yes, AARP auto insurance through The Hartford is good. Drivers can purchase standard coverage options like liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. Most add-on coverages like roadside assistance, rental car and travel reimbursement, accident forgiveness, gap insurance, and deductible modification coverages are available through The Hartford.
AARP Pros and Cons
Here are the pros and cons of AARP auto insurance:
AARP Auto Insurance Company
Founded in 1958, the AARP works to address the needs and interests of middle-aged and older people across the country. Membership is open to those 50 and older, whether currently working or retired.
AARP car insurance through The Hartford is available in every state and comes with great rates for members. Along with The Hartford insurance, AARP members can get health and pet insurance through other AARP partner insurers.
AARP Car Insurance Customer Service
AARP auto insurance coverage through The Hartford has strong customer service ratings. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives The Hartford an A+ rating for its sound business practices.
AARP reviews praise benefits such as accident forgiveness and RecoverCare. Twelve-month premiums can protect against rate increases over the course of a year, and AARP members get impressive discounts. The Hartford also has a free app compatible with iPhone and Android devices that allows customers to access their home, life, or auto insurance policies at any time.
Positive AARP Auto Insurance Reviews
Positive AARP auto insurance reviews highlight good overall experiences and discount opportunities.
“I have nothing but wonderful things to say about AARP. Every experience I have had with them has been outstanding.”
– Deborah L. via BBB
“Good service. Good information. Good discounts.”
– Joan O. via BBB
Negative AARP Auto Insurance Reviews
On the other hand, many complaints refer to unsolicited mail and subpar customer service. Some customers noted issues with their claims process.
“I e-mailed AARP to ask a question about a particular item in their Rewards program. The response I received was generic information about their Rewards program – not an answer to my specific question. I replied, saying that their ‘customer service’ was terrible, and I again received a generic e-mail as their response. I will NOT be renewing my membership.”
– Sandy Y. via BBB
“I just read an article about AARP and their ridiculous membership mailings. I thought I was the only one who got so many. This company is awful. I have asked them to take my name off their mailing lists SO MANY times. I find all of their advertising to be deceptive. Especially for their secondary insurance plans.”
– Cathy C. via BBB
It’s important to remember that all products and services are bound to have bad reviews, and that is especially true for insurance companies. For the most part, people interact with their insurance companies primarily during stressful times or when paying bills, so it’s not surprising that this results in a larger number of poor reviews.
AARP Insurance Coverage
AARP auto insurance is provided by The Hartford. With any policy, you can get standard types of car insurance, including:
- Liability auto insurance (bodily injury and property damage)
- Collision insurance
- Comprehensive car insurance
- Medical payments
- Personal injury protection
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
AARP Roadside Assistance (And Other Benefits)
Depending on the plan you choose, you also have access to the following coverage and benefits:
|AARP Auto Insurance Coverage
|Included with All Coverage
|Optional Coverage
|24-hour roadside assistance
|✔
|Legal representation for accidents
|✔
|Customer Repair Service Program with life of vehicle guarantee
|✔
|No-deductible windshield repair service
|✔
|New car replacement coverage
|✔
|RecoverCare essential services
|✔
|Disappearing collision deductible
|✔
|Accident forgiveness
|✔
Several of these benefits are unusual for an insurance package. A disappearing deductible and accident forgiveness insurance can be valuable add-ons to an AARP auto insurance policy. A disappearing deductible can make your car insurance affordable when it comes time to file a claim. For each year that you maintain a clean driving record, your car insurance deductible will go down.
The Hartford also offers a waiver of deductible. If added to your policy, the provider will waive your collision deductible for most accidents in which you are not at fault. However, this is not available in all states, so ask about this coverage if it is important to you.
The Hartford Auto Insurance Extras For AARP Members
All AARP auto insurance plans from The Hartford also include the following:
|AARP Auto Insurance Coverage
|Details
|AARP member discounts
|AARP members who take out a car insurance policy with The Hartford receive a substantial discount on their premium.
|RecoverCare
|If you’re injured in a car accident, RecoverCare can help cover your non-medical expenses while you recover. This can include lawn mowing services, house cleaning services, and even taxi rides to work if you’re unable to drive.
|New car replacement coverage
|The Hartford will replace your car with a new car of the same make, model, and trim if you total your car after buying it.
|Lifetime car repair assurance
|If your car needs repairs after an accident and you get the repairs done at one of The Hartford’s more than 1,600 authorized repair facilities, the repair will be guaranteed for the rest of the vehicle’s lifetime or until the end of your lease agreement.
|24/7 insurance claims
|The Hartford’s 24/7 claims hotline allows the insured to file claims at any time, day or night.
How Much Does AARP Insurance Cost?
Based on our cost estimates, we found that AARP car insurance through The Hartford costs an average of $157 per month or $1,878 per year for a 50-year-old driver. This is about 12% higher than the average for this age group of $1,658 per year for a full coverage car insurance policy.
Here’s a closer look at how this compares to other regional and national car insurance companies.
|Car Insurance Company
|Monthly Estimate
|Annual Estimate
|USAA
|$85
|$1,021
|Erie Insurance
|$98
|$1,176
|Geico
|$103
|$1,235
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$105
|$1,259
|Nationwide
|$107
|$1,279
|State Farm
|$120
|$1,439
|American Family
|$122
|$1,468
|Travelers
|$125
|$1,505
|Progressive
|$129
|$1,551
|The Hartford/AARP
|$157
|$1,878
The cost of AARP auto insurance through The Hartford depends on many factors, such as:
- Where you live
- The year, make, and model of the insured car
- The age and driving history of all drivers on your policy
AARP Car Insurance Discounts
Fortunately, older drivers qualify for savings on The Hartford auto insurance coverage since they have more experience. You can take advantage of the following discounts:
- Bundling discount (up to 5 percent on car insurance and up to 20 percent on home, renters, or condo insurance)
- Pay-in-full discount
- Discount for having anti-theft devices on your car
- Discount for completing a defensive driving course
AARP Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
AARP car insurance coverage through The Hartford can be a solid option for older, experienced drivers. The company provides a wide range of coverage options, average premium prices, and car insurance discounts.
Although we believe the AARP offers a quality insurance product, it’s always a good idea to look into other coverage options to see if you can get a better deal. Enter your zip code below or call our team at (844) 246-8209 for free, personalized quotes.
AARP Car Insurance Alternatives
AARP isn’t the only strong option on the market for car insurance. Below, we’ve listed out a few more providers that are known for having competitive rates and excellent coverage plans.
State Farm: Best Overall
State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the United States and has approximately 16 percent of the market share, according to the NAIC. We ranked the provider 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and named it the No. 1 choice of car insurance for students.
State Farm is well known for its reasonable rates and quick payouts for claims. There are many discount opportunities for drivers of all ages including a safe driver discount and bundling discounts. Learn more about coverage in our complete State Farm auto insurance review.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Geico is the second-largest auto insurance provider in the nation with nearly 14 percent of the market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company also has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.
The insurer is a great choice for motorists who prefer to manage their claims online, thanks to a state-of-the-art website and mobile app. Drivers who prefer in-person interactions can still find a local Geico agent in many states. Read our Geico auto insurance review to find out more.
USAA: Best For Military
USAA car insurance falls right in line with The Hartford’s discounted AARP member rates. However, the provider is only available to military service personnel, veterans, and their families. If you qualify, you’ll likely receive affordable rates and some of the highest-quality coverage in the insurance industry.
To find out what types of coverage you can get with USAA, read our in-depth USAA auto insurance review.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive is another reputable auto insurance provider that we highly recommend for high-risk drivers in particular. Progressive is a tech-focused insurance provider, and it even offers discounts to motorists who sign their policies online. There are also several other perks like discounts for insuring multiple cars and a discount for bundling home and auto insurance.
Find out why we think the provider is the best option for high-risk drivers in our Progressive auto insurance review.
AARP Auto Insurance: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about AARP auto insurance reviews.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.