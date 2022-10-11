Pros Roadside assistance included Excellent financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB High customer satisfaction Cons Only available to AAA members Coverage and service can vary by location

AAA started as the American Automobile Association in 1902. The association created maps and hotel guides, as well as high school driving curriculum and pedestrian safety programs. Today, it operates over 1,000 travel agencies, rates lodgings and restaurants, publishes tour guides, and provides discounts for club members at thousands of businesses.

When we talk about AAA auto insurance, we’re really talking about over 50 individual businesses under the AAA umbrella. Each state can have its own AAA car insurance company that is self-contained, and all the companies all operate under the same guidelines. However, there may be slight differences in coverage options and customer service by state. Most AAA insurance reviews, for example, are for individual locations rather than the company as a whole.

A Closer Look At AAA Auto Insurance

Since AAA is spread out over multiple car insurance companies and groups, looking at just one doesn’t give you the whole picture. However, three of AAA’s auto insurance groups appeared on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) list of the top 25 companies by insurance premiums written in 2018. Here are the stats:

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group : $3.4 billion in written premiums

: $3.4 billion in written premiums CSAA Insurance Group : $3 billion in written premiums

: $3 billion in written premiums Automobile Club MI Group: $2 billion in written premiums

If you add these three together, the total amount of AAA car insurance premiums written sits above major players like Nationwide, according to the NAIC.

Across all of the AAA’s different companies and groups, the insurance provider received an Excellent rating from AM Best for its financial strength, meaning that when it comes down to it, AAA is very likely to be able to pay out insurance claims.