When we talk about AAA auto insurance, we are actually referring to over 50 individual motor clubs under the AAA umbrella. Each state can have its own self-contained AAA auto insurance company, with all the automobile clubs operating under the same guidelines. However, there may be slight differences in coverage options, customer service, and AAA auto insurance discounts by state.

While AAA is best known for assisting drivers with flat tires, lockouts, fuel delivery, dead batteries, breakdowns, and towing, the company also offers AAA auto insurance to members. You can become a AAA member for as little as $50 to $100 per year.

The insurer offers all of the standard types of car insurance, including:

Bodily injury liability (BI)

Property damage liability (PD)

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)

Some also offer reimbursement for car rentals, pets insurance, gap coverage, and custom equipment coverage, which comes in handy if you’ve installed items like stereos and rims after you purchased the car.

AAA has earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings. The car insurance company also has an A+ rating on AM Best, which means it’s in good financial standing to support customers. Overall, it’s worth considering AAA when shopping for car insurance.

To learn more, read our full AAA insurance review.