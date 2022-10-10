The American Automobile Association (AAA) is a company known for its helpful roadside assistance program, but it also offers car insurance coverage. When you join, you can qualify for many AAA member discounts and save money on your monthly insurance premium. We take a deep dive so you can figure out just how much you can save with AAA discounts.
When shopping for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare rates from multiple providers, even if you think you’ve found the best option. That’s why we took the time to research and review the best car insurance companies in the nation. We took a look at each provider’s coverage options, availability, cost, and customer satisfaction.
AAA Car Insurance Discounts
AAA auto insurance discounts help drivers save money in many different ways. Here are some of the most common AAA auto insurance discounts:
|AAA Discount
|Eligibility Details
|AAADrive/AAA OnBoard discount
|Save money when you use the AAA mobile app to track your driving habits.
|Good student discount
|Save up to 14% on select coverage when a student listed on the policy earns a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
|Car club discount
|Save up to 5% if you belong to a qualifying car club.
|Low-mileage discount
|Save up to 19% based on how much you drive.
|Loyalty discount
|Save up to 5% after one year of continuous auto insurance coverage.
|Multi-car discount
|Save up to 27% on car insurance premiums when you insure two or more vehicles. However, only certain coverages are eligible for a multi-vehicle discount, and the cars must be regularly driven by policyholders.
|Multi-policy discount
|Save money if you combine multiple policies with AAA Save up to 15% when you bundle auto and homeowners insurance Save up to 11% when you bundle auto and condo insurance Save up to 3% when you bundle auto and renters insurance Save up to 19% when you bundle home and life insurance
|New car discount
|Save up to 30% when you purchase a car that’s no more than three years old.
|Paperless discount
|Save money if you sign up for paperless billing.
|Paying-in-full discount
|Save money if you pay your entire 12-month premium upfront. In addition to earning the discount, this ensures you won’t have a lapse in coverage.
|Professional discount
|Save money if you work in a certain profession, such as engineering, science, medicine, education, or accounting.
|Safe driver discount
|Save up to 20% when you complete an approved defensive driver safety course.
|Safety feature discount
|Save money on select coverage when you have anti-theft features, motorized seatbelts, airbags, and other safety features.
|Safety inspection discount
|Save money when you get a safety inspection on your car from AAA.
|Student away discount
|Save up to 46.7% when a qualified student on the policy is away at school over 100 miles from home without a car.
|Teen driver training discount
|Save up to 4.7% when a qualified student on the policy completes a AAA-approved driver training course successfully.
Because AAA is made up of several different auto clubs in various regions, discounts vary by AAA club and location. Make sure to do your research and contact a local AAA agent near you to get the most accurate list of available discounts.
Is AAA Worth It?
When we talk about AAA auto insurance, we are actually referring to over 50 individual motor clubs under the AAA umbrella. Each state can have its own self-contained AAA auto insurance company, with all the automobile clubs operating under the same guidelines. However, there may be slight differences in coverage options, customer service, and AAA auto insurance discounts by state.
While AAA is best known for assisting drivers with flat tires, lockouts, fuel delivery, dead batteries, breakdowns, and towing, the company also offers AAA auto insurance to members. You can become a AAA member for as little as $50 to $100 per year.
The insurer offers all of the standard types of car insurance, including:
- Bodily injury liability (BI)
- Property damage liability (PD)
- Collision insurance
- Comprehensive car insurance
- Medical payments (MedPay)
- Personal injury protection (PIP)
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)
Some also offer reimbursement for car rentals, pets insurance, gap coverage, and custom equipment coverage, which comes in handy if you’ve installed items like stereos and rims after you purchased the car.
AAA has earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings. The car insurance company also has an A+ rating on AM Best, which means it’s in good financial standing to support customers. Overall, it’s worth considering AAA when shopping for car insurance.
To learn more, read our full AAA insurance review.
AAA Insurance Good Student Discount
The AAA good student discount allows students to save up to 14 percent on select coverage when they earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This discount is for eligible high school or full-time college students.
Other AAA auto insurance discounts for students include:
- Student away or distant student: This discount applies when qualified students on the policy are away at school over 100 miles from home without a car. The policyholder can get up to 46.7 percent off their rates.
- Teen driver training: Teen drivers can save up to 4.7 percent when they complete a AAA-approved driver training course successfully.
You can also qualify for a AAA auto insurance discount if you’re a member of your college or university’s alumni association.
AAA Car Inspection
When you get a safety inspection on your car from AAA, you can earn a discount on your auto insurance rates. The amount of this discount will vary by location.
This vehicle inspection is meant to find hidden issues that may lead to expensive auto repairs. Your technician will check your tires, brakes, headlights, taillights, and oil levels. Not only is earning a discount great, but it’s also beneficial to remain aware of any technical problems with your vehicle.
Usage-Based AAA Auto Insurance Discounts
Using the AAA mobile app, members can access either AAADrive or AAA Onboard depending on the state of residence. These features are designed to help you improve your driving skills and stay safe on the road. They monitor your driving habits like how fast you drive, the time of day you drive, any mobile phone distraction, and your levels of drowsiness.
First, you’ll get a discount of up to five percent for simply signing up for the program. Earn a discount of up to 10 percent when all family members on the auto insurance policy enroll. Then, you can earn a AAA auto insurance discount based on your safe driving. Drivers can get up to 25 percent off based on their score in AAADrive.
AAA Benefits
AAA members have access to many benefits and discounts at certain retailers. That’s what makes membership so attractive to many people.
Among other things, a AAA membership card can unlock savings on:
- Airport parking
- Cruises
- Dining
- Electronics
- Eye exams
- General retail
- Gym memberships
- Hotels
- Locksmith services
- Movie tickets
- Pet products
- Rental car services
- Sporting events
- Theme parks
- Travel insurance
Certain opportunities may differ by location and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time.
Compare Car Insurance
Always compare multiple providers to make sure you get the best rates. To save money, check out some of the cheapest car insurance providers to see if they’re a good option for you.
To get started comparing quotes, enter your zip code in the tool below or call (844) 246-8209 to start collecting car insurance quotes in your area.
AAA Car Insurance: Conclusion
In this review, we went over all of the discounts you can get through AAA. If you want to find some different providers, see below.
Best Discount Car Insurance Companies
In addition to AAA, these companies came out on top when it comes to cost, industry reputation, coverage options, customer service ratings, and discounts.
State Farm Insurance: 4.7 Stars
State Farm is one of the biggest car insurance companies in the nation with local agents ready to help in all 50 states. It offers standard insurance coverage, as well as add-ons like roadside service and rideshare coverage.
State Farm auto insurance has great rates, which are affordable for drivers with a poor driving record or low credit. The company’s Drive Safe & Save™ program tracks safe driving and allows you to earn a discount based on your driving habits. You can also earn a loyalty discount.
For more information, read our full State Farm insurance review.
Geico Insurance: 4.6 Stars
Geico is well-known in the industry, thanks to that little green gecko. The company is another one of the largest providers with service available in all 50 states. You can save money by bundling home and auto insurance. You can also qualify for discounts like being a safe driver or a student. Geico offers vast options for automobile coverage, as well as coverage for boats, ATVs, and motorcycles.
For more information, read our full Geico review.
Progressive Insurance: 4.4 Stars
Progressive auto insurance is another nationwide brand known for offering discounts on bundling policies. Using the Name Your Price® tool, you can build a policy around the price you want to pay. Progressive has great coverage options, including add-on protection like rideshare coverage. This company is incredibly transparent with rates, as it allows you to compare many providers online.
For more information, read our full Progressive insurance review.
FAQ: AAA Auto Insurance Discounts
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.