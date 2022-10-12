We rated A-MAX 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for their good coverage options and personalized service in Texas. A-MAX Auto Insurance is a good car insurance company to work with if you are looking for affordable car insurance in Texas. The company has over 170 locations in the state but no options for motorists outside of Texas. Mixed customer ratings let us know some locations are lacking in customer relations, while others thrive.

A-MAX serves as a middleman between the consumer and insurance carriers, which could be seen as an advantage or a disadvantage. All in all, we recommend getting a quote from A-MAX and checking out a few other providers to compare car insurance policies.

A-Max Auto Insurance Ratings

A-MAX auto insurance has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Because A-MAX Auto Insurance only has locations in Texas, the company’s reputation is not as widely known as bigger names in the industry like Geico auto insurance and State Farm auto insurance.

About A-Max Insurance

A-MAX Insurance was founded in 2002 in Dallas, Texas, and only provides insurance in Texas. The company claims to provide low-cost insurance to customers in the community and is dedicated to providing great customer service.

Because representatives of A-MAX Auto Insurance are independent agents, they compare policies from over 25 insurance carriers to find the best available rate. While this may be a great way to get you the best price, it means A-MAX is the middleman between you and your actual insurance carrier.