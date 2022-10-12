If you’re a Texas driver, you may have heard of A-MAX Auto Insurance. We think A-MAX is worth a look because of its positive industry reputation and affordable rates. In this article, we’ll give you a full picture of A-MAX Auto Insurance, looking into account coverage, affordability, service locations, customer experience, and more. Keep reading to see where we ranked A-MAX among the best auto insurance providers in the nation.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
A-MAX Auto Insurance Review
We rated A-MAX 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for their good coverage options and personalized service in Texas. A-MAX Auto Insurance is a good car insurance company to work with if you are looking for affordable car insurance in Texas. The company has over 170 locations in the state but no options for motorists outside of Texas. Mixed customer ratings let us know some locations are lacking in customer relations, while others thrive.
A-MAX serves as a middleman between the consumer and insurance carriers, which could be seen as an advantage or a disadvantage. All in all, we recommend getting a quote from A-MAX and checking out a few other providers to compare car insurance policies.
A-Max Auto Insurance Ratings
A-MAX auto insurance has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
About A-Max Insurance
A-MAX Insurance was founded in 2002 in Dallas, Texas, and only provides insurance in Texas. The company claims to provide low-cost insurance to customers in the community and is dedicated to providing great customer service.
Because representatives of A-MAX Auto Insurance are independent agents, they compare policies from over 25 insurance carriers to find the best available rate. While this may be a great way to get you the best price, it means A-MAX is the middleman between you and your actual insurance carrier.
A-MAX Auto Insurance Coverage
Before you get a policy from A-MAX Auto Insurance, you should take time to understand what you need from a car insurance policy. This includes learning what your state’s minimum requirements are. For instance, the state of Texas requires a minimum amount of liability car insurance coverage for bodily injury and property damage.
Here are your options for coverage from A-MAX Auto Insurance:
- Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers other drivers and their passengers when you are at fault in an accident
- Property damage liability (PD): Covers other vehicles when you are at fault in an accident
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical, hospital, or funeral payments for you and your passengers, regardless of fault
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Protects you when the other driver involved in an accident does not have sufficient coverage
- Comprehensive car insurance: Protects your vehicle if it becomes damaged by a non-collision event, like weather, theft, or fire
- Collision: Covers your car after an accident, regardless of fault
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Pays for hospital, medical, or funeral expenses
A-MAX also offers add-ons you can include in your policy like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.
A-MAX Auto Insurance Locations
A-MAX auto insurance currently has over 170 locations for coverage in Texas and is not available in any other state. Below are some city locations in Texas where they have offices:
- A-MAX Insurance Austin- 8 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Dallas- 14 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Irving- 11 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Houston- 10 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance San Antonio- 12 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance McAllen- 6 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Odessa- 3 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance El Paso- 3 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Lubbock- 4 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Amarillo- 2 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Nuevo Laredo- 4 Locations
- A-MAX Insurance Midland- 2 Locations
Other A-MAX office locations where you can get coverage than this list can be found on their A-MAX Insurance office finder.
A-MAX Auto Insurance Cost
A-MAX Auto Insurance is known for affordable prices that start around $49 a month for minimum protection. However, you can build and customize a policy to fit your specific needs. The cost of your auto insurance premium will depend on certain risk factors, including:
- Age: Young, novice drivers are more likely to get into an accident than older, experienced drivers.
- Driving history: The way you’ve driven in the past, including getting into accidents or getting tickets, can predict how you may drive in the future.
- Gender: Young males are more likely to have accidents than young females.
- Credit history: Statistics show drivers with poor credit often file more accident claims than those with better credit.
- Location: Some zip codes have more dangerous driving conditions than others.
A-MAX Auto Insurance offers the following discounts:
- Multi-car discount
- Homeowners discount
- Customer loyalty discount
- Marriage discount
- Good driver discount
- Defensive driving discount
- And more
A-MAX Auto Insurance: Cheapest Texas Car Insurance
A-MAX Auto Insurance works with a variety of insurance providers in Texas. Below are the cheapest companies according to our full-coverage cost estimates, which apply to 35-year-old drivers with good credit and driving records.
Be aware that working with an insurance agency can cost slightly more than working directly with a company. Also, insurance prices are highly customized to each driver, so you will probably find different rates than these.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$1,010
|State Farm
|$1,265
|Farmers Insurance
|$1,278
|USAA
|$1,415
|Geico
|$1,559
|Nationwide
|$1,559
A-MAX Auto Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
If you’re in your early twenties, you may pay about 40 percent more for insurance than someone in their mid-thirties.
|Age
|Texas Annual Car Insurance
|24
|$2,915
|35
|$2,094
A-MAX Auto Insurance Cost: Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit
Many states allow car insurance companies to set rates based on credit scores, including Texas. You’ll pay more with a fair or poor score.
|Credit Rating
|Texas Annual Car Insurance
|Good
|$2,094
|Fair
|$2,527
|Poor
|$3,422
A-MAX Auto Insurance Cost: Estimates For Bad Drivers
Of course, car insurance rates depend heavily on your driving record. In Texas, you can pay over 50 percent extra for having an at-fault accident or DUI on your record.
|Driving Record
|Texas Annual Car Insurance
|Clean
|$2,094
|Speeding Ticket
|$2,476
|At-Fault Accident
|$3,118
|DUI
|$3,280
A-MAX Auto Insurance Customer Reviews
Because A-MAX Auto Insurance only has locations in Texas, the company’s reputation is not as widely known as bigger names in the industry like Geico auto insurance and State Farm auto insurance. That being said, A-MAX has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Customer reviews range by location, with some reviewers saying how easy it is to get car insurance. Many say their agents were helpful in finding the right policy and answering questions. However, customer complaints mention how poorly claims were handled and a long wait time for payments and claims processing.
Positive A-MAX Auto Insurance Reviews
“Best [customer] service ever. I will recommend my friends and family.”
– Velda via BBB
“Love my experience [with] these guys. Courtney initially found the best company [and] best price for me… Getting car insurance can be a hassle so thank you guys for making the process so easy.”
– KoCoa S. via Google
Negative A-MAX Auto Insurance Reviews
“It’s really hit-and-miss with these agents. In person, you will get more help. Over the phone, don’t even bother. They will put you on hold for 10 mins then hang up.”
– R. Mendez via Google
“They don’t care about your time. To make a payment – a process that should be less than 2 minutes – I have never been off the phone in less than 10.”
– David B via Yelp
A-MAX Customer Service
A-MAX Auto Insurance receives mixed reviews regarding customer service. Of course, the quality of customer care varies by location. Many customers praise the ease of the quotes process but complain about the claims process – and when it comes to car insurance, the claims process carries a lot of weight.
A-MAX Car Insurance: Conclusion
Overall, A-MAX can be a good provider for you if you live in Texas, but coverage for residents in other states is not offered. Their car insurance coverage options are generally very standard and can cover all major incidents. The cost of A-MAX insurance also are quite affordable and many discounts are offered to get you a better rate. However, for some A-MAX locations, customer reviews are mixed and the service you receive may depend on the office you go to. We recommend that you shop around and compare coverage options before making a decision.
A-MAX Car Insurance Competitors: Top picks
It’s always helpful to compare multiple insurance carriers to make sure you are getting the best rate and the best coverage. That’s why we researched the nation’s best car insurance companies, considering factors such as affordability, customer service, location, coverage, and more.
USAA Car Insurance Rating: 4.8 Stars
After careful research, our USAA insurance review gave USAA a 4.8 overall rating across our categories. This insurance provider has great coverage for members of the military and their families. Unlike A-MAX Auto Insurance, USAA is available in all 50 states, and the company is known for great customer service – topping the charts of several studies by industry leaders like J.D. Power.
USAA has discounts for multiple vehicles on your policy, as well as student and military discounts. You can get accident forgiveness and gap insurance to protect your vehicle, too.
State Farm Car Insurance Rating: 4.6 Stars
State Farm received a 4.6-star rating overall in our State Farm insurance review. It’s a great option for families with college students and teenage drivers. Available in 48 states, State Farm received an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best.
Customers comment on State Farm’s average customer service. However, many drivers greatly lower their premiums with State Farm’s extensive list of discounts for things like having multiple cars, bundling policies, new driver safety course completion, being a student, and more. State Farm offers standard auto coverage and add-ons like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.
FAQ: A-MAX Auto Insurance
