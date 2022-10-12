*These standard policy providers partner to provide classic car insurance.

**This Trustpilot score is based on all of State Farm’s insurance reviews, not just those regarding classic car insurance.

Grundy: Best For Cars Increasing In Value

Grundy classic car insurance has great classic car insurance reviews. In addition to having a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot, Grundy is BBB accredited with an A+ rating. Grundy’s vintage car insurance policy covers most vehicles at least 25 years old, plus exotics and muscle cars of all model years.

Grundy is part of Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), which is also the underwriter for its classic car policies. To file a claim, you have to go to the PHLY website and fill out a form. A representative will contact you within 24 hours with the next steps.

We think Grundy is the best choice if you have a car that is appreciating in value quickly. The company can pay up to 150 percent of your cars agreed upon value, and you can also adjust the value periodically. Additionally, Grundy provides trip interruption up to $600, which is nice to have.

Hagerty: Best Expertise On Classic Cars

Hagerty auto insurance is another choice that stands out when looking at classic car insurance reviews. It has an A+ rating from the BBB in addition to its 4.1 stars on Trustpilot. Progressive car insurance uses Hagerty to insure classic cars, so you’ll get the same policy and perks no matter which company you choose.

Hagerty has specialists who can track down hard-to-find parts to repair your car. Specifically, the Hagerty Carcierge can help you find replacement original equipment manufacturer (OEM), new old stock (NOS), or like kind and quality (LKQ) parts. That’s important because the value of your car depends on the authenticity of its parts.

Another nice thing about a Hagerty auto insurance policy is that you have the option to buy your car back in the event of a total loss and rebuild it yourself. Speaking of repairs, with Hagerty, you can either have your car repaired at a shop of your choice, or you can do the repairs yourself and claim the insurance benefits.

State Farm: Most Reliable Classic Car Insurance

State Farm auto insurance is one of the few traditional insurers that also covers collector vehicles on its own – it doesn’t partner with another company. That means you’ll talk to your own State Farm agent and only deal with one company when you need service. State Farm earned 4.6 out of 5 stars in our review of the top car insurance companies in the market, and it ranked well in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.

State Farm covers your collectible up to the agreed-upon value to protect against depreciation, and it offers $500 in spare parts coverage. Also, the company has agents available 24/7, so you can always talk to a real person when you call in. Another perk of using State Farm is that you can bundle your classic auto policy with other policies, such as your regular auto insurance policy or even a homeowners or life insurance policy.