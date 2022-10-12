Choosing the right classic car insurance company is important. There’s a lot that sets a collectible car apart from a daily driver and you want to know that your baby will be protected under the best classic auto insurance and covered for its full value. You also want to work with people who know classic cars, who can help source parts, and who understand the unique situation of buying and owning a vintage car.
We’ve researched the best car insurance providers on the market today, and in this article, we’ve focused on the best classic car insurance companies. Whether you have a 1963 Ford Thunderbird or a vintage Acura NSX, the right insurance coverage matters.
What Is Classic Car Insurance?
Classic car insurance is specialized insurance that fully covers a classic car’s value. Drivers and insurers decide on a coverage amount reflecting this actual cash value, but the amount can be adjusted if the car appreciates over time. Classic car insurance is often cheaper than standard car insurance because classic cars are often driven infrequently.
The Best Classic Car Insurance Companies
We looked at the best providers for classic car insurance and these eight companies came out on top:
|Coverage
|Est.
|Reputation
|Highest mileage plan
|Rising value
|Roadside Assistance
|Spare Parts
|1. Grundy Insurance
|1947
|4.5 stars on Trustpilot
|Unlimited
|Up to 150% of agreed value
|Yes
|$500
|2. Hagerty Insurance (Progressive*)
|1984
|4.1 stars on Trustpilot
|Unlimited
|Not specified
|Yes
|$750
|3. State Farm Insurance
|1922
|1.7 stars on Trustpilot**
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Yes
|$500
|4. American Collectors Insurance (USAA*)
|1976
|4.9 stars on Trustpilot
|7,500
|Up to 6% more
|Yes
|$500
|5. Heacock Auto Insurance
|1922
|4.9 stars on Trustpilot
|6,000
|Revaluations available
|Yes
|$2,000
|6. American Modern Insurance (Geico*)
|1965
|Not available
|Unlimited
|Not specified
|Yes
|$2,000
*These standard policy providers partner to provide classic car insurance.
**This Trustpilot score is based on all of State Farm’s insurance reviews, not just those regarding classic car insurance.
Grundy: Best For Cars Increasing In Value
Grundy classic car insurance has great classic car insurance reviews. In addition to having a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot, Grundy is BBB accredited with an A+ rating. Grundy’s vintage car insurance policy covers most vehicles at least 25 years old, plus exotics and muscle cars of all model years.
Grundy is part of Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), which is also the underwriter for its classic car policies. To file a claim, you have to go to the PHLY website and fill out a form. A representative will contact you within 24 hours with the next steps.
We think Grundy is the best choice if you have a car that is appreciating in value quickly. The company can pay up to 150 percent of your cars agreed upon value, and you can also adjust the value periodically. Additionally, Grundy provides trip interruption up to $600, which is nice to have.
Hagerty: Best Expertise On Classic Cars
Hagerty auto insurance is another choice that stands out when looking at classic car insurance reviews. It has an A+ rating from the BBB in addition to its 4.1 stars on Trustpilot. Progressive car insurance uses Hagerty to insure classic cars, so you’ll get the same policy and perks no matter which company you choose.
Hagerty has specialists who can track down hard-to-find parts to repair your car. Specifically, the Hagerty Carcierge can help you find replacement original equipment manufacturer (OEM), new old stock (NOS), or like kind and quality (LKQ) parts. That’s important because the value of your car depends on the authenticity of its parts.
Another nice thing about a Hagerty auto insurance policy is that you have the option to buy your car back in the event of a total loss and rebuild it yourself. Speaking of repairs, with Hagerty, you can either have your car repaired at a shop of your choice, or you can do the repairs yourself and claim the insurance benefits.
State Farm: Most Reliable Classic Car Insurance
State Farm auto insurance is one of the few traditional insurers that also covers collector vehicles on its own – it doesn’t partner with another company. That means you’ll talk to your own State Farm agent and only deal with one company when you need service. State Farm earned 4.6 out of 5 stars in our review of the top car insurance companies in the market, and it ranked well in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.
State Farm covers your collectible up to the agreed-upon value to protect against depreciation, and it offers $500 in spare parts coverage. Also, the company has agents available 24/7, so you can always talk to a real person when you call in. Another perk of using State Farm is that you can bundle your classic auto policy with other policies, such as your regular auto insurance policy or even a homeowners or life insurance policy.
Does Your Car Qualify For Classic Car Insurance?
Now, just because you have an old car doesn’t mean it’s a classic. Below are a few general requirements that your car must meet to be insured by one of these providers. Keep in mind, the requirements can vary between providers.
- Your car needs to be at least 10 to 20 years old. If it’s at least 25 years old, it may be considered an antique vehicle.
- You can insure a new car as a classic if it is a historical reproduction model, hot rod, or an exotic car.
- The car should have been restored or preserved, or you should be in the process of restoring it.
- You can’t use your classic car for daily driving. Collector or classic car insurance usually requires that you mainly use the car for special events, such as a car show, plus a few days of driving per month. Common yearly mileage restrictions are 3,000 and 6,000 miles.
- Your car should spend its downtime in a garage, not on an open driveway.
Common Requirements For Drivers Of Classic Cars
You may also need to meet some requirements as the driver to get a classic car insurance policy. The main thing most companies want to see is that you have another vehicle to use as your daily driver, and you have that car insured. Likewise, if you have children or other family members living with you, each of them needs a regular-use vehicle and insurance as well.
Classic auto insurance companies also like to see clean driving records for anyone who could drive the car. Additionally, you may be required to have at least 10 years of driving experience or be at least 25 years old. Some classic car insurance companies give out discounts for being a mature driver.
Classic Car Insurance Coverage Options
While coverages can vary between providers, here are the standard options that can come with a classic car insurance policy:
- Liability: Covers medical expenses for other drivers and damage to other cars when you cause an accident
- Collision: Covers damage to your vehicle from an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers damage to your vehicle from other events like floods or vandalism
- Medical coverage: Medical payments (MedPay) and personal injury protection (PIP) cover your medical bills no matter who was at fault
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers property damage and injury caused by someone without insurance (or without enough)
Even though your classic car insurance policy covers many of the same things that a standard policy does, your insurance rates may be much lower. That’s because you’ll usually drive the car a lot less, which makes it less of a risk for insurance carriers. To find the cheapest classic car insurance, you should get quotes from multiple companies.
Also, your classic or luxury car can be much more valuable than the average daily driver. Because of that, coverage levels for classic car owners can be higher than coverage for regular drivers. For example, it’s not uncommon for a policy to cover $1 million in collision or liability. That’s good to have because an accident during a parade or auto show can cause a lot of damage in a short amount of time.
Extras Perks To Look For With Classic Car Insurance
Owning a classic car is a unique situation. That’s why most companies also offer extra coverage options that go beyond the standard car insurance policy to offer peace of mind.
- Agreed value coverage: Collector car insurance companies will come to an agreement with you on the value of your car. You’ll be reimbursed for that full guaranteed value in the event of a covered total loss, instead of market value.
- Rising value: Often, classic vehicles appreciate as time goes on. So, if your car is totaled, it may be worth more than the original agreed value amount. To account for this, many classic car insurance companies will allow the agreed upon value to grow with time. American Collectors calls this Inflation Guard, and it allows the value to increase up to 6 percent automatically. Grundy will even reimburse you up to 150 percent of the agreed upon value.
- Regular use coverage: Most classic auto insurers place limits on your driving, but you can get away with extra driving from a few companies. For example, Hagerty and Grundy both allow unlimited miles per year, but those miles have to be used for occasional pleasure, auto shows, or car club events. It’s rare to find classic coverage that lets you use the car as a daily driver, but Safeco has an option to do this.
- Coverage during restoration: Many classic car insurance companies also provide coverage when your car is being restored. If you’re doing the work, some companies provide coverage for your tools.
- Spare parts coverage: Under this option, you can cover spare parts that are meant for your car. Some companies like Hagerty also cover automobilia like classic signs, tractor memorabilia, and vintage gas pumps.
- Roadside assistance: Lots of companies offer roadside assistance, but it works differently with classic car insurance policies. Sure, it’s OK to tow a Toyota or other daily driver with a wheel-lift tow truck, but you don’t want to do that to your 1960 Porsche 356. Instead, most classic car roadside assistance programs either guarantee flatbed towing or allow you to request it.
- No attendance clause: With this coverage option, you don’t have to be in or around your car for it to be protected. For example, if you take it to an auto show, it will still be protected while you go check out the other cars.
- Auto show medical reimbursement: Some companies will reimburse you for medical costs you incur while driving to or from an auto show. For example, Hagerty will cover up to $10,000 in medical payments for resulting injuries.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.