The vehicle you drive is one of several factors that affect car insurance premiums. Used and older cars are typically cheaper to insure than new cars because they use older technology and repairs cost less. Insurers also set individual rates for customers based on factors such as age, credit score, driving record, location, and marital status.

If you’re trying to get the lowest auto insurance rates, choosing certain vehicles can help. When looking for the cheapest used car to insure, consider the following:

Safety features : Many providers offer discounts for vehicles with safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags. Passengers are less likely to be seriously injured after a crash, which means lower medical bills.

: Many providers offer discounts for vehicles with safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags. Passengers are less likely to be seriously injured after a crash, which means lower medical bills. Safety ratings : The overall crash safety rating of a vehicle influences annual premiums. Two cars may have the same safety features, but one of them may have a safer construction overall, for example.

: The overall crash safety rating of a vehicle influences annual premiums. Two cars may have the same safety features, but one of them may have a safer construction overall, for example. Anti-theft features : Anti-theft features can reduce the likelihood that your vehicle is stolen and increase the chances of recovering your vehicle if it is stolen. As with safety features, many insurers provide discounts on comprehensive car insurance coverage for vehicles with anti-theft features installed.

: Anti-theft features can reduce the likelihood that your vehicle is stolen and increase the chances of recovering your vehicle if it is stolen. As with safety features, many insurers provide discounts on comprehensive car insurance coverage for vehicles with anti-theft features installed. Value of vehicle : The more expensive the car, the higher the cost of insurance.

: The more expensive the car, the higher the cost of insurance. Add-on features : Add-on features such as luxury accessories increase the value of the vehicle and make it more expensive to repair or replace. Car insurance rates are higher for cars that have all the bells and whistles.

: Add-on features such as luxury accessories increase the value of the vehicle and make it more expensive to repair or replace. Car insurance rates are higher for cars that have all the bells and whistles. Type of vehicle : Sports cars, high-end luxury models, and electric vehicles are expensive cars to insure, as they have unique components and cost more to repair. Drivers of sports cars are also more likely to speed, which means insurers increase rates for these types of cars.

: Sports cars, high-end luxury models, and electric vehicles are expensive cars to insure, as they have unique components and cost more to repair. Drivers of sports cars are also more likely to speed, which means insurers increase rates for these types of cars. Repair costs: In general, a car that is more expensive to repair will be more expensive to insure. Cars that use standard parts are cheaper to insure, whereas cars that use especially old, rare, or hard-to-find components will cost more to insure.

In general, when looking for the cheapest used car to insure, look for vehicles around five to ten model years old that are standard, reliable models without extra accessories.

Choose The Right Coverage

Another big part of finding cheap car insurance is to get the appropriate coverage level for your car. The cheapest option is to get your state’s minimum bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.

If you take out an auto loan to buy a used car, you will probably be required to have collision and comprehensive coverage depending on the value of the loan and age of the car. However, if you can pay for the car with cash, you get to decide whether to buy these coverages or not.

As a rule of thumb, if your car is valued at $3,000 or below, you probably don’t need collision or comprehensive coverage. If you have an expensive repair, the car might not be worth fixing. Similarly, if your car is over 10 years old, you likely don’t need a full coverage insurance policy.

Another way to look at it is to see how much you’d pay for full coverage and compare it to the car’s value. If you pay 10 percent of your car’s value for comprehensive and collision coverage, it might not be worth it.

As an example, let’s say you pay $1,000 for car insurance and $700 of that is for comprehensive and collision coverage. If your car is worth $5,000, you’re paying more than 10 percent of its value for comprehensive and collision.

Of course, you’ll need to cover damage to your car in accidents you cause. Be sure you can take on this risk before dropping full coverage.