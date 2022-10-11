Just because you need full coverage insurance, that doesn’t mean you have to pay a top rate for it. There are many ways to get cheap full coverage car insurance. Here are a few worth giving a try.

1. Compare Car Insurance Quotes

No two insurance companies have the same pricing formula, which is why one of the best ways to get the cheapest full coverage insurance is by comparing quotes from multiple providers.

However, comparing auto insurance quotes by price alone may not always be the best idea. In some cases, cheap auto insurance could come with less coverage and fewer benefits. Always make sure that all your quotes offer the same coverage limits and benefits, and have the same deductibles.

2. Lower Your Liability Limits

Basic state-minimum liability coverages are not very expensive, but the State’s minimum limits are generally low and don’t provide very much protection.

However, while choosing a low coverage limit will help you lower your insurance cost, we don’t recommend it. Such a step could ruin you financially if the other party sues you for more than your policy limits.

If you want more liability coverage to protect your personal assets if you are in an at-fault accident, then you should buy coverage with higher liability limits, if you can afford it.

3. Raise Your Deductible

For comprehensive and collision coverages, the market value of your car and the deductible you choose will decide your premiums. Generally, if you have a high deductible, you can save money on your premium. However, it will increase your out-of-pocket expenses if you have an accident.

4. Look For Car Insurance Discounts

Almost all car insurance companies provide discounts for things such as:

Bundling auto and home or renters policies

Owning a home

Having a good driving record

Setting up automatic payments

Installing anti-theft devices or anti-lock brakes in your vehicle

Paying the full amount upfront

If you are eligible, these discounts can bring down your premiums significantly. As a rule of thumb, look for new car insurance discounts each time you renew your policy. It could be that your life situation has changed since the time you originally bought the policy, and you are now eligible for other discounts.

5. Drive Safe And Drive Less

Many insurance companies offer usage-based insurance programs that base your coverage rates on your driving habits and mileage. If you cut down how much you drive your car and are a safe driver, you may be able to save some money by signing up for such a program.

If you enroll in usage-based programs, be aware that insurance companies review your usage data periodically, and set your rates accordingly. With some companies, you may see your premiums go up if you don’t practice safe driving or your mileage ends up being more than the estimated annual mileage.

6. Maintain A Good Credit Score

In some states, your credit score will affect your insurance premiums. People with better credit usually get cheaper rates. If you improve your credit score by paying your bills on time and clearing your debt as much as possible, you may be able to bring down your premiums.

7. Don’t Let Your Coverage Lapse

Gaps in insurance coverage can put you in a higher-risk category and drive up your premiums the next time you buy coverage.

If you plan to put your car in storage for a long time, don’t cancel your auto insurance altogether. Talk to your provider to know your options. You may even choose to temporarily drop your liability coverage as long as you remember to renew it once you are ready to go back on the road.

8. Buy Only The Coverage You Want

You can’t drive legally without the state-required coverage. But if you own your car outright without a loan or lease, and your car is already on its last leg, you may want to consider foregoing comprehensive and collision coverage.

The maximum amount your comprehensive coverage will pay you is the market value of the car – which decreases with each passing year – minus your deductible. If this amount is more than your premium, then it will be useful. If not, you would be better off saving the money you would have otherwise spent on the premium for repairs.

We suggest using the Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds.com car value pricing tools to determine how much your car is worth and decide if what you pay for your comprehensive coverage is actually worth it.