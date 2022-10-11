Buying an inexpensive vehicle does not always lead to a lower car insurance rate, but if your reasonably priced vehicle comes with a number of safety features, it will certainly drive down your average cost. In addition to the elements mentioned in our chart above, look for vehicle features including:

Anti-lock brakes

Electronic stability control

Lane-drift protection

Adaptive cruise control

Seatbelt pretensioner

Keyless entry and ignition

Alarm system

If you add extra security items, such as a removable bar across your steering wheel, you may also be able to get a discount.

You also need to consider the age of your car. You’ll notice there are no model-year 2020 or 2021 vehicles on our list of the cheapest cars to insure for 17-year-olds. This is because, according to the IIHS, 83 percent of teens’ cars are bought used.

If you purchase a new vehicle with all the bells and whistles, those high-tech parts may make the car more expensive to insure, which is something to keep in mind when choosing the right ride for your teen driver. On the flip side, if you buy a used car that ends up being expensive to repair or uses hard-to-find replacement parts, it could cost more to insure.

There are also a few features the IIHS recommends avoiding, as they can make cars less safe for new drivers – and more expensive to insure. These include: