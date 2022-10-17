You can keep your car insurance rates low by choosing your car wisely, increasing your deductibles, maintaining a high credit score, finding the best discounts, and reducing insurance limits. You can also shop around to compare rates from providers.

If you have speeding tickets or accidents on your driving profile or have poor credit, you might pay a higher insurance premium. Still, there are ways to save money on your insurance costs.

Consider what car you buy : Before you buy a car, get a quote on insurance. You might be surprised at what models raise your rates.

: Before you buy a car, get a quote on insurance. You might be surprised at what models raise your rates. Reduce comprehensive car insurance : If you have an older car, consider removing collision coverage or comprehensive coverage. Just make sure you have the money to replace the vehicle if something happens. Not every state requires you to carry personal injury protection, either. Play with the plans to see what works for your financial situation.

: If you have an older car, consider removing collision coverage or comprehensive coverage. Just make sure you have the money to replace the vehicle if something happens. Not every state requires you to carry personal injury protection, either. Play with the plans to see what works for your financial situation. Increase deductibles : If you have some money in your savings, you can increase the deductible to lower the premium.

: If you have some money in your savings, you can increase the deductible to lower the premium. Maintain a good credit score : This is an automatic way to get bigger savings.

: This is an automatic way to get bigger savings. Look for low-income car insurance: Some states have government-sponsored programs that help low-income families afford car insurance. While not everyone qualifies, it might be something to look into if you are struggling to make ends meet.

Car Insurance Discounts

One of the easiest ways to save money is to look for discounts on car insurance policies. Some providers offer better discounts for students and others offer better discounts for owning a home. Here’s a partial list of some car insurance discounts you may find:

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Defensive driving course discount

Military deployment discount

Veteran discount

Discounts for various safety features

New vehicle discount

How To Shop For Car Insurance

The key to finding cheap auto insurance is knowing how to shop. Because of the many factors that are unique to you, what might be considered low-cost car insurance for you may not be the same for someone else. Here are a few tips that might help:

Shop : Don’t necessarily go with the first company you find. Instead, shop around. Each company has different car insurance discounts and rates.

: Don’t necessarily go with the first company you find. Instead, shop around. Each company has different car insurance discounts and rates. Don’t assume one company is the best : Just because you see a lot of commercials for a car insurance company doesn’t make it the cheapest car insurance provider. Do your research to determine who deserves your business.

: Just because you see a lot of commercials for a car insurance company doesn’t make it the cheapest car insurance provider. Do your research to determine who deserves your business. Check local insurers: While many of the big companies can provide low insurance costs, you don’t want to look past local companies. Call a local broker to see what’s offered in your area.

Cheap Monthly Car Insurance

If you don’t drive a lot, you might consider pay-per-mile or usage-based insurance. There are many options, such as Allstate’s Drivewise and State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save. These let the insurer track how many miles you drive and how well you do on the road in exchange for a discount.

With a little work and some patience, you will find the auto insurers with the best car insurance rates for your situation.