When shopping for car insurance, it’s essential to have access to a trusted customer service team, so if you need assistance on a Saturday or Sunday, you have that option. Below, we recommend two car insurance providers who are available to help you on the weekends.

Geico Insurance: Best Discount Availability

For customers with Geico auto insurance, Geico has some local agents who are available all day on Saturdays, while others are available in the mornings on Saturdays. You can file a claim, manage your policy, or start a new policy. Most locations are closed on Sundays.

To find local office hours for an agent near you, visit the Geico website. Navigate to the Contact Us page and select Find a Local Agent. Type in your zip code to find a Geico agent near you and view office hours or contact them to set an appointment.

A Closer Look At Geico

Geico is one of the largest auto insurers in the nation with a reputation thousands of drivers trust. It’s known for helping people save money through affordable rates and great discounts for seniors, military members, student drivers, and more. Geico provides the minimum required liability auto insurance coverage, as well as add-ons like mechanical breakdown insurance, rental reimbursement, and roadside assistance.

Read more: Geico insurance reviews

State Farm Insurance: Best Overall

If you’re looking for car insurance places open on Saturday, State Farm auto insurance can be a great option. The company has local agents in your neighborhood, many of whom have limited office hours on Saturdays. You can find a number of locations open before noon on Saturdays, and you can manage your policy, file a claim, or get a quote during these office hours. Most agents will also be available by appointment after office hours and on the weekends if you can’t make it during those times.

To find a local agent near you, visit the State Farm site and type in your zip code. You can view local agents’ office hours and weekend availability.

A Closer Look At State Farm

State Farm is an insurance company known for its high level of customer satisfaction, which helped it earn our title of Best Overall. This insurer offers standard liability insurance coverage, as well as optional protection like roadside assistance and rental car coverage.

Motorists can benefit from working with knowledgeable local State Farm agents who live in their neighborhood. State Farm has affordable car insurance rates with options for many discounts to save even more money. You can save up to 30 percent with the car insurance company’s Drive Safe & Save™ program.

Read more: State Farm insurance reviews