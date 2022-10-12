Here are five tips for reducing the cost of car insurance for SSI recipients:

#1 Bundle Insurance Policies

Money can be saved on car insurance for SSI recipients who bundle car insurance policies with other insurance products like homeowners, renters, or life insurance. For example, American Family offers a discount of up to 23 percent for bundling, and Erie Insurance‘s bundling discount is around 20 percent.

#2 Improve Your Credit Score

According to Edmunds.com, studies have found that drivers with lower credit scores tend to make more claims to insurance companies. Because of this, auto insurance companies charge more for customers with low credit scores.

SSI recipients can improve their credit score by making payments on time and using less of their available credit limit. One way SSI recipients can potentially help themselves make payments on time is by setting up an automatic draft every month.

#3 Take Advantage of Discounts

In addition to the bundling discount mentioned above, insurance companies offer a wide variety of other discounts that can impact car insurance for SSI recipients.

Here are a few examples of discounts you can get:

Defensive driver discounts : Some car insurance companies, like Progressive and Metromile, offer discounts for taking a defensive driver course.

: Some car insurance companies, like Progressive and Metromile, offer discounts for taking a defensive driver course. Good driver discount : These discounts reward drivers for safe and careful driving. One way to get a discount is by not submitting a claim for a specified period of time. Another way is to use a usage-based insurance model to examine the way you are driving. While using a mobile app or plug-in device, you can be rewarded for braking smoothly and not accelerating quickly. Major insurance companies that have good driver discounts include Nationwide and Geico.

: These discounts reward drivers for safe and careful driving. One way to get a discount is by not submitting a claim for a specified period of time. Another way is to use a usage-based insurance model to examine the way you are driving. While using a mobile app or plug-in device, you can be rewarded for braking smoothly and not accelerating quickly. Major insurance companies that have good driver discounts include Nationwide and Geico. Payment method discounts: Getting paperless bills and paying your bill with an automatic payment method are a few ways to save money on car insurance for SSI recipients. Farmers Insurance offers a discount for going paperless.

#4 Try A Usage-Based Insurance Model

If you don’t drive very often and you drive safely, you might consider usage-based auto insurance. Under this type of plan, the cost of your insurance is directly tied to the number of miles you drive and/or how safe your driving behaviors are. Companies that offer this type of plan include Progressive, Allstate, and Metromile.

#5 Check For A Government Assistance Program

Some states fund auto insurance programs to help provide affordable car insurance for SSI recipients, though eligibility requirements differ from state to state.