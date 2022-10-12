It can be difficult to afford things like insurance when you’re on supplemental security income (SSI). SSI payments are usually a few hundred dollars a month and are meant to cover many basic needs, so how do you find affordable car insurance for SSI recipients?
In this article, we discuss five ways that this group can reduce the cost of auto insurance. We’ll also share our top recommendations for affordable insurance companies.
If you are an SSI recipient, the only way to know for sure how much you will pay for insurance is to get a quote. This is because pricing varies depending on your location, age, vehicle make and model, and other details. Enter your zip code above to start comparing the best car insurance companies in your area. Or, for an even easier process, call our team at (844) 246-8209 to get free, personalized car insurance quotes seven days a week.
What Is Supplemental Security Income?
Supplemental security income (SSI) is a United States federal income supplement program designed by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little to no income. The program provides money to help SSI recipients meet basic needs. The amount of money, however, is small.
The maximum monthly federal SSI payment for an eligible individual is only $914 per month, and that’s meant to cover many basic needs. The average annual cost for a full-coverage insurance policy was $1,730 in 2021. Some states add a supplemental payment onto the federal SSI benefit, but only at a maximum of $400 a month.
With a generally low income, some people with SSI continue to work because the SSI payments are so small. Since they’re on a tight budget, SSI recipients must find ways to cut costs to afford insurance.
5 Tips For Getting Cheap Car Insurance For SSI Recipients
Here are five tips for reducing the cost of car insurance for SSI recipients:
#1 Bundle Insurance Policies
Money can be saved on car insurance for SSI recipients who bundle car insurance policies with other insurance products like homeowners, renters, or life insurance. For example, American Family offers a discount of up to 23 percent for bundling, and Erie Insurance‘s bundling discount is around 20 percent.
#2 Improve Your Credit Score
According to Edmunds.com, studies have found that drivers with lower credit scores tend to make more claims to insurance companies. Because of this, auto insurance companies charge more for customers with low credit scores.
SSI recipients can improve their credit score by making payments on time and using less of their available credit limit. One way SSI recipients can potentially help themselves make payments on time is by setting up an automatic draft every month.
#3 Take Advantage of Discounts
In addition to the bundling discount mentioned above, insurance companies offer a wide variety of other discounts that can impact car insurance for SSI recipients.
Here are a few examples of discounts you can get:
- Defensive driver discounts: Some car insurance companies, like Progressive and Metromile, offer discounts for taking a defensive driver course.
- Good driver discount: These discounts reward drivers for safe and careful driving. One way to get a discount is by not submitting a claim for a specified period of time. Another way is to use a usage-based insurance model to examine the way you are driving. While using a mobile app or plug-in device, you can be rewarded for braking smoothly and not accelerating quickly. Major insurance companies that have good driver discounts include Nationwide and Geico.
- Payment method discounts: Getting paperless bills and paying your bill with an automatic payment method are a few ways to save money on car insurance for SSI recipients. Farmers Insurance offers a discount for going paperless.
#4 Try A Usage-Based Insurance Model
If you don’t drive very often and you drive safely, you might consider usage-based auto insurance. Under this type of plan, the cost of your insurance is directly tied to the number of miles you drive and/or how safe your driving behaviors are. Companies that offer this type of plan include Progressive, Allstate, and Metromile.
#5 Check For A Government Assistance Program
Some states fund auto insurance programs to help provide affordable car insurance for SSI recipients, though eligibility requirements differ from state to state.
- Maryland has The Maryland Auto Insurance Fund (MAIF), a public insurance offering for those in the state rejected or canceled by insurance companies. With the program, you can get at least $30,000 in bodily injury coverage and $15,000 in property damage.
- New Jersey offers the Special Automobile Insurance Policy (SAIP) for low-income individuals. Individuals who qualify for Medicaid, among other requirements, may be eligible to purchase coverage for literally a dollar each day, which is why the program is also known as dollar-a-day insurance.
- California’s Low-Cost Automobile Program (CLCA) is designed to provide low-income individuals with liability coverage protection at affordable rates as a way to meet California’s financial responsibility laws. To be eligible, drivers must be within 250% of the federal poverty limit, own a car worth less than $25,000, and have a good driving record.
- Hawaii’s Assistance to the Aged, Blind, and Disabled (AABD) program provides free auto insurance to individuals with disabilities or who are 65 years or older and have a yearly income below 34% of the federal poverty line.
How Much Does Car Insurance Cost for Seniors?
To be eligible to receive SSI payments, you have to be at least 65 years of age. To give you a better idea of what full-coverage car insurance costs at that age, we took a look at rate estimates for 65 and 75-year-old motorists.
|Provider
|Annual Full-Coverage Estimates for 65-Year-Olds
|Annual Full-Coverage Estimates for 75-Year-Olds
|State Farm
|$1,353
|$1,520
|USAA
|$1,057
|$1,260
|Geico
|$1,227
|$1,457
|Travelers
|$1,465
|$1,754
|Erie
|$1,219
|$1,458
|Progressive
|$1,566
|$1,872
|Nationwide
|$1,263
|$1,479
|Allstate
|$2,090
|$2,328
|The Hartford
|$2,076
|$2,630
Best Car Insurance For SSI Recipients
Our review team analyzed the top auto insurance providers in the industry and compiled a list of companies that you may find useful in your search. Three insurers that offer affordable full coverage car insurance for SSI recipients are USAA, Erie, and Geico.
USAA Insurance: Best for Military
For those who serve or have served in the military and their families, USAA is an outstanding option. Based in San Antonio, USAA stands for United Services Automobile Association and has more than 13 million members. In addition to standard insurance coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and other types of insurance.
Read more: USAA auto insurance review
Erie Insurance: Best for Basic Coverage
Erie is available in 12 states and is an excellent option for cheap car insurance if you qualify. It offers standard coverage as well as many perks and add-ons. Our team found Erie provides affordable rates, especially for teens.
Read more: Erie insurance review
Deciding On A Car Insurance Provider
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and car insurance rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving record can affect your insurance premiums, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Use the tool below or call (844) 246-8209 to compare quotes and find a good rate for car insurance for SSI recipients.
FAQ About Car Insurance For SSI Recipients
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.