An international driving permit (IDP) is a permit that gives visitors the right to drive in any of the countries that accept the permit. While laws regarding driving privileges differ, states in the U.S. accept IDPs.

It is a smart idea to obtain an IDP before you enter the U.S. in addition to a driver’s license from your country. Many states require that you hold an IDP and a foreign license in order to drive.

Even if the state in the U.S. you are moving to does not require an IDP, you will not have to take a driving test in the U.S. to obtain your license if you have both of these licenses. Therefore, it is always recommended that you get an IDP.