U.S. cities are spaced far apart, and public transportation within and between these cities is often poor or nonexistent. Access to a car and the ability to drive is a necessity for many living in the United States.

In addition to the car itself, all drivers need two things: a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. Insurance is important because car accidents aren’t only dangerous – they’re expensive. Even a low-speed crash can cause damages ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 or higher.

Car insurance for international students works the same as it does for everyone else in the United States. However, buying car insurance isn’t always simple, partly because there are a variety of different types of car insurance coverage. Most providers offer the following standard types:

Liability coverage : Liability auto insurance pays for injuries to other people and property damage in the event of an accident where you are at fault. It will not help pay for your own car’s repairs.

: Liability auto insurance pays for injuries to other people and property damage in the event of an accident where you are at fault. It will not help pay for your own car’s repairs. Collision coverage : Collision pays for repairs to your car in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object. It will cover the cost of your own repairs, even if it was you that caused the accident.

: Collision pays for repairs to your car in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object. It will cover the cost of your own repairs, even if it was you that caused the accident. Comprehensive coverage : Comprehensive car insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after non-collision events such as theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

: Comprehensive car insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after non-collision events such as theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. Personal injury protection (PIP) : PIP pays for your medical expenses that result from an accident and may even reimburse lost wages if your injuries cause you to miss work.

: PIP pays for your medical expenses that result from an accident and may even reimburse lost wages if your injuries cause you to miss work. Medical payments (MedPay) : MedPay covers your medical expenses as well as those of your passengers.

: MedPay covers your medical expenses as well as those of your passengers. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Even though car insurance is legally required by most states, not every driver has it. UM/UIM will pay to repair your vehicle after an accident with an uninsured driver or a driver that cannot cover the full cost of damages.

Minimum insurance requirements vary by state, so be sure to check local laws. In most cases, it’s not a good idea to purchase only the minimum required coverage. Many states only require liability insurance, which will not pay for repairs to your own vehicle if you are at fault. You can even be sued if you cause an accident and your insurance does not cover the entire cost of the repairs.

Car Insurance Alternatives

There are some cases in which you can drive without purchasing standard car insurance for international students. If you plan on buying a car, you will need car insurance. If you only plan to drive in the U.S. for a short period of time, you might choose to rent a car instead of buying one. When you rent a car, insurance is usually included under the rental agreement.

Other alternatives to consider are short-term car insurance and non-owner insurance. These are cheaper than annual plans and good options if you will only drive for a short period of time. Non-owner insurance can be used if you do not own a car but intend to regularly borrow a friend’s vehicle.