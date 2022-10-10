If you want cheap car insurance, the easiest way to lower the bill is to adjust your coverage type and coverage amounts. Each state mandates its own required coverage. These liability limits determine how much insurance you must carry by law. However, drivers can also purchase personal injury protection, medical payments, underinsured/uninsured motorist, and collision coverages, plus more.

Most state laws require a particular amount of liability insurance, broken down between property damage liability and bodily injury liability coverage. Others require some level of coverage for medical payments as well. If you get a bare-bones insurance policy, you will only pay for what the state requires. While this reduces the cost of car insurance, you are still liable for any damage you cause beyond those limits.

Furthermore, liability coverage doesn’t take care of your vehicle for an at-fault accident, theft, or vandalism. If your vehicle is a total loss, you would want to make sure you had the money to replace it. Claims can quickly turn into hundreds of thousands of dollars if multiple vehicles are involved, so make sure you have the coverage to protect yourself.

Collision and comprehensive coverage both come with a chosen deductible. If you opt for a higher deductible, you will pay more out of pocket during a claim, but your insurance rates will be lower. Before deciding on your auto policy, weigh the pros and cons of a full coverage policy versus minimum coverage.

You also have to factor in the optional coverage you add to your insurance policy. Coverage such as gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement will all add to your premium.