After you establish residency in a new state, changing your license, registration, and auto insurance should be among your first priorities.

Car Insurance

Changing your insurance policy is usually very easy. Simply contact your auto insurance carrier and explain that you’ve moved.

Many providers let you change your policy online in a matter of minutes. Insurance requirements and discounts vary by state, so you may be able to get lower insurance rates with your new provider.

There are two states where car insurance is not mandatory: Virginia and New Hampshire. These states have their own special rules for insurance, but they do both require you to register your vehicle.

Driver’s License

The process for obtaining a new license is different in each state. Contact your local DMV for details. In some cases, it is simply a matter of paperwork if you already have a license in another state.

In some states, the requirements are more burdensome. You might need to pass a written test. If you do need to take such a test, it is strongly advised that you spend some time studying first.

The test may ask about obscure rules of which you are unaware. For example, do you know how old you need to be to ride in the back of a pickup truck in North Carolina?

Most state DMVs will provide free review materials online or at local offices.

Car Registration

Vehicle registration is also different between states but is usually just a matter of paperwork and a fee. Most states require that you have in-state insurance and an in-state driver’s license before you can register your car and get a license plate, so you should take care of those things.