If you’re trying to find the cheapest possible car insurance coverage, you may have come across broad form auto insurance policies. In many states, a broad form insurance policy does not meet minimum coverage requirements. This article will explain what broad form insurance is and help you decide if it’s the right coverage for you.
What Is Broad Form Insurance?
Broad form insurance is a kind of liability insurance that only covers one individual. It is only suitable for drivers who know that no one else will ever drive their car, as broad form insurance does not cover anyone else who operates the car. Broad form insurance is also unique, as it extends to any car the policyholder operates, meaning you pay the same amount no matter how many vehicles you own.
Broad form coverage only covers your personal vehicle or vehicles. It does not cover commercial vehicles, company cars, or motorcycles.
As with liability coverage, broad form insurance will not cover damages to your own vehicle. It goes into effect when you are at fault in an accident. In that case, it would pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses.
The following would not be covered under a broad form insurance policy:
- Damages to your own vehicle
- Your own medical payments
- Liability payments if someone else is driving your car and gets into an accident
Broad form insurance coverage does not meet the minimum insurance coverage requirements for most states and is only available in:
Do not confuse broad form insurance with “broad collision coverage,” which is an expensive and comprehensive form of collision coverage that requires you to pay nothing (not even a deductible) if you are less than 50 percent at fault.
Pros And Cons Of Broad Form Insurance
We don’t recommend broad form insurance for most drivers. But if you are wealthy enough to pay out-of-pocket to replace your vehicle, then it may be worth it.
Insurance is generally not worth it in the long term if you know you can afford replacement costs yourself. The risk-reward assessment will always be in the insurance company’s favor – that’s part of how these companies make money. The only reason to buy insurance (besides that it is required by law) is to protect yourself from financial ruin.
Over the course of your lifetime, chances are you will end up paying more in insurance premiums and deductibles than your insurance company will pay you. So if you can afford not to have insurance, it makes sense to purchase minimum state coverage requirements. If that’s the case, broad form insurance can be a good idea.
When you only have broad form insurance, never let someone else drive your car. If your friend gets into an accident and does not have some kind of liability coverage, they are exposed to a potentially massive lawsuit. If you’re considering broad form coverage to lower your premiums, talk it over with your insurance agent and consider other insurance options.
If broad form insurance isn’t for you, you should purchase traditional car insurance coverage. Liability insurance will help you meet state requirements, but it won’t help you repair your vehicle if you get in a wreck and are at fault. If you’re trying to find the cheapest comprehensive or collision coverage, use our tool below or call (844) 246-8209 to compare auto insurance quotes.
The top auto insurers don’t usually offer broad form insurance, because they aren’t usually good policies. When we rank insurance companies, we consider claims servicing, customer satisfaction, and coverage breadth. Because they excel in all these categories, we recommend USAA and Geico as top providers.
FAQ About Broad Form Insurance
