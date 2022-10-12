Broad form insurance is a kind of liability insurance that only covers one individual. It is only suitable for drivers who know that no one else will ever drive their car, as broad form insurance does not cover anyone else who operates the car. Broad form insurance is also unique, as it extends to any car the policyholder operates, meaning you pay the same amount no matter how many vehicles you own.

Broad form coverage only covers your personal vehicle or vehicles. It does not cover commercial vehicles, company cars, or motorcycles.

As with liability coverage, broad form insurance will not cover damages to your own vehicle. It goes into effect when you are at fault in an accident. In that case, it would pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses.

The following would not be covered under a broad form insurance policy:

Damages to your own vehicle

Your own medical payments

Liability payments if someone else is driving your car and gets into an accident

Broad form insurance coverage does not meet the minimum insurance coverage requirements for most states and is only available in:

Do not confuse broad form insurance with “broad collision coverage,” which is an expensive and comprehensive form of collision coverage that requires you to pay nothing (not even a deductible) if you are less than 50 percent at fault.