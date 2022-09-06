*Included with American Express Serve® or Bluebird® by American Express membership.

Our Top Picks For The Best Roadside Assistance Plans

There are four providers that stand out as the best roadside service providers: Progressive, AAA, Better World Club, and USAA.

Buying a roadside assistance package through your insurer is usually the cheapest option, but premium services like AAA or Better World Club can be worth the separate fee.

#1 Progressive: Best Roadside Assistance Overall

Progressive roadside assistance is only slightly more expensive than other low-cost competitors, while also offering better benefits. The most generally useful emergency roadside services are towing, winching, and lockout services. Progressive offers all of these, and the Progressive towing service has a greater range than similar competitors.

If you have Progressive car insurance already, going with Progressive roadside assistance is a no-brainer. Even if you don’t have Progressive, we recommend looking into the insurer for its great coverage. To learn more about the provider, read our full Progressive auto insurance review.

#2 AAA: Best Plan Features

AAA roadside assistance is the gold standard in roadside assistance plans. AAA offers three different policies: Classic, Plus, and Premier. The Classic plan limits towings to five miles, but with the Plus plan, you can have your vehicle towed up to one hundred miles, which is much farther than most roadside assistance packages.

With even the most basic AAA membership, you have access to the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) services in some states. AAA can help you complete any paperwork you would normally do at the DMV like vehicle registration, titling, and plate renewal services. Instead of going to the DMV, you can do these things at a AAA office, and AAA covers all the necessary fees.

The perks of the Plus and Premier AAA memberships are that they offer reimbursements for locksmith fees, trip interruption, emergency medical transport, and even windshield repair. Read our full review of AAA insurance to learn more about the provider.

#3 Better World Club: Best Green Roadside Assistance

Based out of Oregon, Better World Club is committed to providing great roadside assistance while protecting the planet through its 100% carbon-neutral services. This provider is the only green roadside assistance and car insurance company in the space. Plans are available in all 50 states plus Canada and can even offer protection for bicycles.

Better World Club has proven its advocacy for clean and environmentally friendly transportation through its B Corporation (B Corp) certification. Certified B Corps are recognized as adhering to the highest environmental standards and initiatives of creating a healthier world.

You can choose from two sustainable roadside assistance packages: the Premium Auto plan and the Basic Auto plan. Both plans offer towing, battery jump-starts, flat tire changes, lockout service, winching, trip routing, and additional discounts. Each new member pays a $15 sign-up fee, but this can be waived for new members switching from AAA to Better World Club. If you’re interested in learning more about roadside assistance from this provider, check out its website.

#4 USAA: Best Value

We think USAA car insurance provides great value, and this opinion extends to its roadside assistance program. While the services included are limited, at $14 per year, it is among the cheapest means to get roadside assistance. Even if you only use it once a year, USAA roadside assistance is well worth the premium. Read our USAA insurance review to learn more.