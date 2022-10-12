Once your teen receives a driver’s license, you have to begin preparing for the additional expense, even if you use one of our recommendations for the best car insurance for teens. As a two-car family, you are looking at a 58-percent average increase in rates, according to InCharge.org. As a three-car family, those numbers go even higher.

The reason for this increase is the additional risk that teenage drivers bring. Inexperienced teenagers are more likely to get into accidents, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of death for teens is motor vehicle accidents. Every day, six teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 will die due to a motor vehicle crash.

With higher rates, you need to take your time when shopping for car insurance for teens. Once you find the provider you want to work with, though, adding your teenager isn’t difficult:

Ask the insurance company when it requires coverage. Some expect you to add your teen while driving with a permit, while others wait until your child has a license. Get car insurance quotes on your existing policy, but also consider changing your plan to one with higher liability protection. Remember to ask for discounts. Shop various providers every time you are up for renewal.

Should I Add A Teen Driver To My Car Insurance Policy?

It’s often more cost-effective to add a teen driver to your policy instead of having them receive their own plan. Of course, this does increase your yearly premiums but saves your child money. Most auto insurance companies provide a family discount or lower rate when insuring multiple vehicles.

Another reason to add your teen to your policy is to receive coverage no matter what car they drive. If your teenager is involved in an at-fault accident, it won’t matter which one of the covered vehicles was damaged.

It’s almost always a better move to put your teen driver on your own auto insurance policy. Be sure to prepare for higher overall premiums, though. These will likely come regardless of whether your teen motorist has a clean driving record or not.