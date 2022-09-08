While many factors affect the price of your car insurance policy, you can do a few things to ensure you are getting the cheapest car insurance.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

When you’re determining how to get cheap car insurance, you should get auto insurance quotes from a number of providers and compare your quotes to ensure you’re paying the best price for coverage.

Car Insurance Discounts

Your car insurance costs can be drastically reduced when you are eligible for multiple discounts, which vary by state and insurance provider. Common offerings are good student discounts, accident-free discounts, multi-policy discounts, safe driving discounts, and savings for cars with safety features.

Check Local And Regional Companies

While big car insurance companies promise you low rates, you can often still find cheaper car insurance prices when you choose a local or regional provider. Finding out how to get cheaper car insurance is often as simple as researching more providers.

Shop Around Every Six Months

Once you choose a car insurance policy, don’t lock yourself in. You have tons of insurance options even after you commit to a provider. Car insurance rates change often so that companies can stay competitive and get new customers. It can be a great idea to review your policy every time it renews, whether that is every six months or every year.

Adjust Your Coverage Limits

You can reduce your monthly premium by changing the coverage you have and getting rid of coverage you may not need. You may be tempted to add optional coverage, but sticking to liability auto insurance can greatly lower your rates.

Consider A Higher Deductible

Like adjusting your coverage amounts, changing your car insurance deductible can impact your monthly insurance premiums and help you save money. If you increase your out-of-pocket deductible from $500 to $1,000, you can see a lower monthly payment.

Usage-Based Car Insurance

Another option for how to get cheaper car insurance is to consider trying a usage-based discount. If you drive fewer miles than the carrier’s limit, you can get a deduction for your insurance rate. This can be beneficial if you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year.

Pay Your Bills On Time

An often-overlooked step in how to get cheap car insurance is the credit score. Having good credit is a crucial factor in determining your car insurance premium in most states. To reap these benefits, pay your bills on time and reduce your debts. Pay down credit cards and car payments to keep your credit balances low.

Improve Your Driving Habits

One of the best ways to get affordable rates on car insurance is to keep a clean driving record. Safe drivers prove to auto insurance companies they are not at high risk for getting into accidents. This means they will usually be cheaper to insure.

When you are searching for how to get cheap car insurance, keep your options open. Compare three or more insurance providers to get a more accurate, and sometimes lower, premium. For more details, check out our full article on how to get cheap car insurance.