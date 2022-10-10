Auto insurance rates start high when you get your license as a teen driver. They tend to decrease through your 20s when you maintain a good driving record. After you retire, the average cost of car insurance can start to pick up a bit. Rates for older drivers in their 80s get a bit more expensive again.

So why do average car insurance rates by age vary so much? Basically, it’s all about risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people between the ages of 15 and 19 accounted for 6.5 percent of the population in 2017 but represented 8 percent of the total cost of car accident injuries. The risk of an accident is highest among brand-new drivers as well. Sixteen-year-olds are 50 percent more likely to crash than 18-year-olds and 19-year-olds.

When an insured driver gets into an accident, it’s the auto insurance company that cuts the check. That’s why insurance companies charge more for high-risk drivers, which includes young drivers. You might be the most cautious 16-year-old driver around, but you’ll still have high rates because of your age.

Below is a chart that compares crash data and yearly average car insurance rates by age. The rate data comes from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, and it accounts for any accident that was reported to the police.

The average premium data comes from the Zebra’s State of Auto Insurance report. The prices are for policies with 50/100/50 liability coverage limits and a $500 deductible for comprehensive and collision coverage.