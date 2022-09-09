Many factors go into calculating auto insurance rates for 18-year-olds, including:

Age

It’s an understood fact that the more experience on the road, the better driver you are. Even at 18, you are still considered relatively inexperienced and more at risk on the road to car insurance companies. This is why the average car insurance cost for an 18-year-old is higher than someone in their mid-twenties.

Gender

Being an 18-year-old female could mean lower car insurance rates compared to an 18-year-old male. Some states have outlawed considering gender when calculating car insurance rates, but your gender will generally play a role. According to the Insurance Information Institute, women report fewer accidents, lower numbers of DUIs, and less severe accidents than men.

Location

To protect your teenager, car insurance companies take everything into account, including location, so you get the best quote possible. The ZIP code you live in matters when companies verify your address, so if you live in an area that has a low rate of accidents, theft, and vandalism, your car insurance policy will usually be more affordable.

Driving record

Establishing and maintaining a clean driving record goes a long way for an 18-year-old. The fewer claims, accidents reported, or citations you’ve had, the less of a risk you are seen to the insurance company. Accidents happen, and when they do, don’t be alarmed if you see your policy drastically go up.

Type of car

If you’re in the market for the best car for your teenager, you’re probably thinking about two things: safety and affordability. But did you know the type of car your 18-year-old drives can qualify for you auto insurance discounts and lower rates? The less expensive your car, the less expensive your car insurance will be as well. If your teenager’s car has safety features like anti-theft technology, anti-lock brakes, or passive restraints, you could qualify for discounts.

Credit

Credit scores matter, even at the age of 18. Most big first-time purchases require a credit score, like renting a student apartment and buying a car. So, it’s not uncommon for an insurance company to ask for your teenager’s credit score. Data from the Federal Trade Commission suggests that drivers with a better credit score file fewer claims.

Coverage limits

Considering how much you can pay out-of-pocket for your teenager’s car influences the cost of your car insurance premium. The limits and deductibles you choose will determine how expensive your car insurance rates are, so it’s important to shop around for policies.