Automobile self-insurance is the concept of effectively insuring your automobile yourself rather than purchasing a traditional car insurance policy. Automobile self-insurance is not legal in every state and often requires the owner to self-insure multiple automobiles.

You’re probably already more self-insured than you think in some aspects of your life. Anytime you buy something without an insurance policy to cover risk, you’re self-insured.

When it comes to automobile self-insurance, you can avoid getting car insurance in select states in two ways:

By making a cash deposit with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or state Department of Insurance

By purchasing a surety bond

Basically, you will submit proof of your net worth to prove that you have enough cash reserved to pay for any bodily injuries or damages in the event of an accident. No matter the means by which you prove you’re self-insured, the amount of money you set aside in your bank account for your car insurance must be more than the amount that the state requires for car insurance.