Your antique car is a beauty, and you take a lot of pride in it. Antique auto insurance protects your vehicle whether you’re pleasure driving it to the local car show or keeping it in a garage for restoration.
While we’ve done an in-depth review of the best car insurance companies, not every provider offers protection for classic vehicles. In this article, we will look at the mainstream companies that have policies for collector cars and some specialty companies with coverage as well.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. Specific factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Our Top Picks For Antique Auto Insurance Providers
From our research specifically into antique car insurance coverage, we were able to determine the top providers for your collectible. Here is how each antique auto insurance company stacks up against the others.
|Company
|Best For
|AM Best Financial Strength
|Available Price
|1. Hagerty (Progressive Car Insurance)
|Classic car culture
|A or better (uses a variety of underwriters)
|Hagerty Drivers Club roadside assistance Guaranteed Value with a total loss Customized policies for automobilia and more
|2. American Modern (Geico Car Insurance)
|Unlimited mileage coverage
|A++
|High spare parts coverage Low deductibles No vehicle appraisal needed
|3. American Collectors (USAA Car Insurance)
|Emergency expense coverage
|A or better (uses a variety of underwriters)
|Mileage plans Towing Inflation guard
|4. Grundy
|Cars rising in value
|A or better (uses a variety of underwriters)
|No-deductible plans Trip interruption Towing
|5. Safeco
|Combining policies
|A
|Diminishing deductible Pet coverage Roadside assistance
|6. State Farm
|Entire family
|A++
|Spare part coverage 24-Hour Good Neighbor Service
While you have a lot of options to choose from, we recommend choosing a company that tops our best insurance company list and partners with a reputable antique auto insurance specialty provider. The following three options fit those criteria perfectly and offer complete peace of mind.
1. Hagerty (Progressive Antique Auto Insurance)
Progressive works directly with Hagerty to offer antique car insurance coverage. The car must be between 25 and 50 years old, although there are options for older vehicles. With Hagerty behind the plan, you have access to the Guaranteed Value coverage. This plan sets your car’s value at an agreed-upon rate that you will receive in the event of a total loss.
Progressive is also a reputable company. In the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Independent Agent Performance and Satisfaction StudySM, Progressive received a 747/1,000-point index ranking for overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, during the 2022 Insurance Shopping StudySM and the 2022 Auto Insurance StudySM, Progressive received points in the 800s across all U.S. regions, though these were all considered below average.
When you combine the reputation of Progressive with Hagerty’s knowledge, you know this is an exceptional partnership that only benefits policyholders. In fact, Trustpilot labeled Hagerty as “Excellent,” which isn’t something that comes lightly. Here is one review left on the site.
“Hagerty is the best old car insurance company there is. Never a problem in 15 years of doing business with them.”
-Earl via Trustpilot
If you are already a Progressive policyholder, you will also have the chance to save more with the multi-car discount.
2. American Modern (Geico Antique Auto Insurance)
Geico partners with American Modern to provide antique car insurance. Whether you are driving to the local car club or participating in holiday parades, you will find that Geico has you covered. To qualify for coverage, your vehicle must be one of the following:
- 1994 or older
- Exotic car
- New replica car
- Classic military vehicle or otherwise special model (such as a fire truck or hearse)
In addition, the vehicle must fall under these two requirements:
- It can only be used for club activities, occasional pleasure, and exhibitions. It’s not permitted as the primary means of transportation.
- The car must also be stored in a fully enclosed and locked structure.
In return, Geico provides all of the standard coverage options. You can also expect low deductibles and an Agreed Value plan that gives you a specific amount in the event of a total loss. There’s no depreciation with these plans. Plus, Geico doesn’t require a vehicle appraisal to begin coverage.
As far as reputation is concerned, both Geico and American Modern have an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. Looking at the J.D. Power studies, we see decent marks there as well. Geico ranks below average in the most current Insurance Shopping Study, but above average in the 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.
With Geico heading up the coverage and American Modern backing the plans, you really can’t go wrong. This partnership features two strong leaders that continue to excel in the industry.
3. American Collectors (USAA Antique Auto Insurance)
If you are a military member, veteran, or part of a military family, you can receive antique auto insurance through USAA with the backing of American Collectors. The plans are available for classics, exotics, kits, replicas, muscle cars, vintage motorcycles, and street rods.
Requirements for these policies include:
- The vehicle is driven only for pleasure.
- It can’t be used for racing or other timed events.
- The car must be stored in an enclosed and locked garage.
In exchange, you receive the following benefits with your plan.
- Agreed-value coverage: You agree on a value for the vehicle. If there is a total loss, that value increases by six percent to ensure you have what you need.
- Flexible mileage: You can choose a variety of terms, from 2,500 to 7,500 mileage limit tiers.
- Automatic coverage: If you add a new car to your collection, it is automatically protected up to $100,000 for the first 30 days.
The ratings in the J.D. Power Insurance Shopping StudySM and the U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM couldn’t get any better. USAA continues to top the charts when it comes to finding the best insurance coverage. In addition, American Collectors Insurance features an “Excellent” rating from Trustpilot, with 4.9 out of 5.0 stars. Among the positive reviews left with the website, read what this happy customer has to say.
“Christine was nothing short of a delight to talk to on the phone. She walked me through all the changes I needed to make on my policy to make sure the application process was correct and thorough. I will definitely continue to be a customer with any collector vehicles I purchase in the future. Thanks again!”
-Aleck Hobson via Trustpilot
As you read through all of the reviews, you will see that customer service is the company’s specialty. With that kind of service, paired with USAA reliability, it’s clear to see why this option is a winner.
Who Sells Antique Car Insurance?
While we don’t have an exhaustive list, we do know about many companies that provide some form of antique auto coverage to keep your car insured.
Specialty agencies that sell classic car insurance include:
- American Collectors Insurance
- American Modern Insurance
- Classic Collectors Insurance
- Condon Skelly Insurance
- Grundy Classic Car Insurance
- Hagerty Auto Insurance
- Heacock Auto Insurance
- Leland-West Car Insurance
Some regular auto insurance companies with antique car insurance include:
- American Family Auto Insurance
- American National Auto Insurance
- Farmers Auto Insurance
- Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance
- Safeco Car Insurance
- State Farm Auto Insurance
Several traditional car insurance companies partner with specialty companies to provide antique auto insurance. The table illustrates a few of these partnerships.
|Main Providers
|Companies Participating In A Partnership
|Hagerty
|Allstate Auto Insurance Esurance Auto Insurance Nationwide Car Insurance Progressive Car Insurance
|American Modern
|Geico Auto Insurance The Hartford Auto Insurance
|American Collectors
|USAA Car Insurance
What Vehicles Qualify For Antique Auto Insurance?
You will find varying levels of collector car insurance. The reality is that there’s an available plan out there for any vehicle. Hagerty even covers old military vehicles, so you can get protection for that tank you bought at an auction.
For the most part, you will see classic car insurance broken down into several categories.
- Antique or classic cars: If your stock vehicle is more than 25 years old, you can likely get antique car insurance for it. This coverage applies to that Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger you have held onto.
- Replica or modified cars: While many antique auto insurance companies allow you to add on extra protection for modifications, there’s typically a limit to that coverage. If you have performed extensive modifications or created a replica of an older vehicle (hot rods, for example), you want this plan instead.
- Exotic cars: If you have a high-value super car, exotic car, or limited-edition vehicle that is newer, you might also require specialty insurance.
- Race cars: Likewise, if your vehicle is used for racing, you want specific coverage for storage and trailering. This plan is often more expensive, and most policies are event-based. Basically, you will want to purchase insurance strictly for when you race and then have storage coverage for the rest of the year.
- Restoration cars: If you are currently restoring a classic car, don’t neglect coverage. The insurance carrier will likely want to see high-quality photographs of the restorations to understand what is being worked on. Once the restoration is complete, don’t forget to update the auto insurance policy.
What Does Antique Auto Insurance Cover?
If you have a ’37 Buick, ’67 Chevy Corvette Stingray, or ’77 Camaro Z-28 sitting in your garage, you may be tempted to cover it on your regular car insurance, but that’s not the best plan. Standard auto insurance coverage is for your daily driver.
Your antique automobile holds its value or even appreciates in value each year. In comparison, your regular use vehicle depreciates each year, which also causes the liability value to go down, too.
You want to use a company that understands the value of your vehicle and can protect it. A classic car insurance policy will go beyond actual cash value to cover an agreed-upon value for your vehicle that you are comfortable with.
If you think driving to and from the local car show doesn’t require antique car insurance, think again. It’s not legal to drive without car insurance. Doing so, even for a short distance, isn’t just illegal, but also dangerous.
Thankfully, antique auto insurance is typically cheaper than your standard policy. You often spend less time driving your classic beauty, which means there is less risk. But, you might have to deal with some limitations, such as rules about parking and mileage restrictions.
Besides standard insurance coverage, you might also find these additional protections.
|Coverage Type
|Details
|Personal Property
|If your personal belongings are stolen from your vehicle, or get damaged during an accident, you will have the coverage needed to replace the items.
|Roadside Assistance
|If your classic car breaks down, you have coverage for towing, battery jumps, lock-out assistance, tire replacement, and more.
|Travel Emergency
|If you spend time driving your classic car to auto shows around the country, you will want this protection. It gives you an allowance for meals, transportation, and lodging when a claim occurs while you are away from home.
|Diminishing Deductible
|Some companies lower the deductible each year that you don’t have an accident.
|Pet
|If you take your best friend to the car shows with you, it helps to know that injuries sustained during an accident would be covered.
|No Attendance
|This option extends coverage that isn’t in your custody or care. It is mainly used to protect your antique vehicle while at car shows or parades.
|Spare Parts
|It isn’t always cheap to get your hands on replacement parts. This plan covers everything up to an agreed value, so you know that you can get the right parts when you need to.
Standard Classic Car Insurance Coverage Options
Classic car insurance works the same way as your standard auto policy. Coverages can vary between providers, but here are the standard options that can come with a classic auto insurance policy:
- Liability: Covers medical expenses for other drivers and damage to other cars when you cause an accident
- Collision: Covers damage to your vehicle from an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers damage to your vehicle from other events like floods or vandalism
- Medical coverage: Medical payments (MedPay) and personal injury protection (PIP) cover your medical bills no matter who was at fault
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers property damage and injury caused by someone without insurance (or without enough)
Even though your classic car insurance policy covers many of the same things that a standard policy does, your insurance rates may be much lower. That’s because you’ll usually drive the car a lot less, which makes it less of a risk for insurance carriers. To find the cheapest classic car insurance, you should get quotes from multiple companies.
Also, your classic or luxury car can be much more valuable than the average daily driver. Because of that, coverage levels for classic car owners can be higher than coverage for regular drivers. For example, it’s not uncommon for a policy to cover $1 million in collision or liability. That’s good to have because an accident during a parade or auto show can cause a lot of damage in a short amount of time.
Classic Auto Insurance Requirements
While each company will require different criteria for your antique automobile, most antique auto insurance policies are similar. Insurance companies want to see that you have another vehicle to use as your daily driver, and you have that car insured. There will be a mileage restriction placed on the vintage vehicle.
The provider might specify what you are allowed to drive the vehicle for. These restrictions could include car shows, parades, and recreation. Classic auto insurance companies also like to see clean driving records for anyone who could drive the car. Additionally, you may be required to have at least 10 years of driving experience or be at least 25 years old. Some classic car insurance companies give out discounts for being a mature driver.
Under antique auto insurance coverage, you are responsible for taking care of the vehicle. It must be kept in a garage and protected from the elements. You also won’t have coverage for risky events, such as racing, unless you choose the appropriate plan.
Available Antique Auto Insurance Discounts
Depending on what antique car insurance agency you choose, you might also have a selection of available discounts that will save you more money. Look for some of the most common from the top insurance companies.
|Discount
|Details
|Winter Storage
|Some plans factor into the cost that the vehicle will spend a significant amount of time in storage, especially during the winter.
|Anti-Theft Device
|Thieves target collectible cars because of the higher value. If you have an alarm or other anti-theft protection, many insurance companies will provide a discount.
|Accident Prevention Course
|If you’ve taken an accredited accident prevention course, you might be able to get a discount.
|Higher Deductible
|While this isn’t exactly a discount, it’s a way to save more. If you have the money to cover lower-cost claims. It might be wise to increase your deductible and pay less to the insurance company.
|Multi-Policy
|If you are insuring your other items with the same company, there might be a discount to save on your classic car insurance. Try to bundle your homeowners, renters, or life insurance, when possible.
|Restricted Usage
|Most providers already have mileage restrictions, but it’s possible to take that even lower and save some more cash.
|Multi-Car
|If you choose a provider that offers both classic car insurance and regular insurance, you can get a discount simply by using it for all of your vehicles.
Get The Best Classic Car Insurance Rates
As with any car insurance, it’s recommended that you shop around for the best coverage. While the price is important, it shouldn’t be the only factor you consider. Make sure you also look at:
- Coverage terms
- Available policies
- Claims satisfaction
- Company reputation
- Additional perks
- Restrictions
With the right amount of research and a little time, you will find the plan that fits your classic car needs. Use our tool below to start comparing antique auto insurance quotes:
FAQ: Antique Auto Insurance
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.