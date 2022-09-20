Your antique car is a beauty, and you take a lot of pride in it. Antique auto insurance protects your vehicle whether you’re pleasure driving it to the local car show or keeping it in a garage for restoration.

While we’ve done an in-depth review of the best car insurance companies, not every provider offers protection for classic vehicles. In this article, we will look at the mainstream companies that have policies for collector cars and some specialty companies with coverage as well.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. Specific factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.