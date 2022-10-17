We gave Allstate 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and believe the company offers the Best Local Service in 2023. Allstate’s comprehensive coverage, strong financial stability, and mileage-based discount program make it a smart choice for eligible drivers.

How We Rated Allstate

Our team weighs industry standing, policy availability, coverage options, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology such as mobile apps when reviewing auto insurance providers. We also factor in the results of our August 2022 auto insurance survey that included nearly 7,000 respondents.

The following sections provide some additional context for our main review criteria and how we rated Allstate in each of them.

Industry Standing

Years in business and ratings from organizations such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and global credit agency AM Best are key criteria for this category. Allstate holds an A+ rating from both institutions and has been in business since 1931. It’s also the fourth-largest auto insurer in the U.S., according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Taken together, these attributes lead to our 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating for industry standing.

Availability

As one of the larger auto insurers in the country, it’s no surprise that we give Allstate a perfect 5.0-star rating for availability. Allstate’s readily-available local services contributed to this score as well. The company’s policies are available to drivers in all 50 states.

Coverage

Allstate offers coverage that’s comparable to other popular providers. We give the company a solid 4.4 out of 5.0 stars in this category, although the rating is dragged down a bit by the average coverage reviews it received in our survey. Allstate offers a usage-based program called Drivewise® that can help safe drivers reduce their premiums by 40 percent or more.

Cost and Discounts

For our review, we used cost estimates from Quadrant Information Services that compared Allstate’s average rates to other providers. This included estimated rates for a variety of driver profiles and locations. There’s no getting around the fact that Allstate’s policies cost significantly more than those of their competitors. Combined with the fact that the company doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other leading insurers, Allstate’s higher rates inform our 3.3-star rating in the cost and discounts category.

Customer Service

We consider the number of NAIC and BBB complaints, our survey results, and performance in various J.D. Power insurance studies when we rate companies for customer service. It’s a bit of a mixed bag for Allstate in this category, but we give the company a solid 4.3-star rating. Average or better performance in many regional J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies help lift Allstate’s rating in this category.

Technology

Mobile app quality and the availability of online quotes are key factors in our technology ratings. Allstate’s app receives high marks from customers on both the App Store and Google Play. Like most insurers, Allstate makes it fairly easy to get an online quote. However, the company doesn’t offer a standalone app for its Drivewise program. Overall, we give Allstate 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for their technology offerings.

Pros Works through a network of local agents to provide coverage A+ financial strength rating from AM Best Usage-based discount program Many discounts for good students and safe drivers Cons Generally more expensive than competitors Mixed customer service reviews

The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to many other large, national companies. If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and are looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you.

About Allstate Insurance

Founded in 1931 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate has grown to become the fourth-largest auto insurance company in the nation. The insurance provider wrote over $27 billion in direct premiums in 2021 and held 10 percent of the market share, according to data from the NAIC.

Unlike some other national car insurance companies, Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide coverage. The company offers some unique programs and discounts, including the Drivewise mileage-based program. Although Allstate auto insurance requires you to start your policy with a local agent, you can file insurance claims through Allstate’s website or over the phone.

The company’s customer service seems to vary based on the region and the insurance agents you work with.