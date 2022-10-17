Speed Reads
- Allstate is a good option for those who want to work with a local agent.
- Our research shows that Allstate has above-average rates.
- Allstate receives solid marks in J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction studies.
Selecting the best car insurance policy can be an overwhelming task. To help make this decision a little easier for you, our review team collects quotes from providers and mystery shops to learn about the customer experience they provide. We also pore over hundreds of online reviews and survey thousands of insurance customers as we evaluate auto insurers. As part of 1,950 hours of research into the auto insurance industry, we took a close look at Allstate insurance reviews, costs, and coverage options. We gave Allstate 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and named it “Best Local Service” provider for its legion of local agents spread across the country.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the auto insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving record can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Our Allstate Insurance Review & Methodology
We gave Allstate 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and believe the company offers the Best Local Service in 2023. Allstate’s comprehensive coverage, strong financial stability, and mileage-based discount program make it a smart choice for eligible drivers.
How We Rated Allstate
Our team weighs industry standing, policy availability, coverage options, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology such as mobile apps when reviewing auto insurance providers. We also factor in the results of our August 2022 auto insurance survey that included nearly 7,000 respondents.
The following sections provide some additional context for our main review criteria and how we rated Allstate in each of them.
Industry Standing
Years in business and ratings from organizations such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and global credit agency AM Best are key criteria for this category. Allstate holds an A+ rating from both institutions and has been in business since 1931. It’s also the fourth-largest auto insurer in the U.S., according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Taken together, these attributes lead to our 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating for industry standing.
Availability
As one of the larger auto insurers in the country, it’s no surprise that we give Allstate a perfect 5.0-star rating for availability. Allstate’s readily-available local services contributed to this score as well. The company’s policies are available to drivers in all 50 states.
Coverage
Allstate offers coverage that’s comparable to other popular providers. We give the company a solid 4.4 out of 5.0 stars in this category, although the rating is dragged down a bit by the average coverage reviews it received in our survey. Allstate offers a usage-based program called Drivewise® that can help safe drivers reduce their premiums by 40 percent or more.
Cost and Discounts
For our review, we used cost estimates from Quadrant Information Services that compared Allstate’s average rates to other providers. This included estimated rates for a variety of driver profiles and locations. There’s no getting around the fact that Allstate’s policies cost significantly more than those of their competitors. Combined with the fact that the company doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other leading insurers, Allstate’s higher rates inform our 3.3-star rating in the cost and discounts category.
Customer Service
We consider the number of NAIC and BBB complaints, our survey results, and performance in various J.D. Power insurance studies when we rate companies for customer service. It’s a bit of a mixed bag for Allstate in this category, but we give the company a solid 4.3-star rating. Average or better performance in many regional J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies help lift Allstate’s rating in this category.
Technology
Mobile app quality and the availability of online quotes are key factors in our technology ratings. Allstate’s app receives high marks from customers on both the App Store and Google Play. Like most insurers, Allstate makes it fairly easy to get an online quote. However, the company doesn’t offer a standalone app for its Drivewise program. Overall, we give Allstate 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for their technology offerings.
The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to many other large, national companies. If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and are looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you.
About Allstate Insurance
Founded in 1931 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate has grown to become the fourth-largest auto insurance company in the nation. The insurance provider wrote over $27 billion in direct premiums in 2021 and held 10 percent of the market share, according to data from the NAIC.
Unlike some other national car insurance companies, Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide coverage. The company offers some unique programs and discounts, including the Drivewise mileage-based program. Although Allstate auto insurance requires you to start your policy with a local agent, you can file insurance claims through Allstate’s website or over the phone.
The company’s customer service seems to vary based on the region and the insurance agents you work with.
How Much Is Allstate Car Insurance?
Based on our cost research for Allstate, the average 35-year-old driver with good credit and a clean driving record pays $2,088 per year for full coverage car insurance. This is above the national average of $1,730 per year. Unless stated otherwise, estimates given in this review are for full-coverage auto insurance and reflect the profile of a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit history.
Here’s how Allstate compares to a number of popular insurance providers:
Allstate Car Insurance Cost Comparison
|
Car Insurance Company
|
Average Annual Cost Estimate
|
Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|
$1,054
|
$88
|
Erie Insurance
|
$1,238
|
$103
|
$1,281
|
$107
|
$1,308
|
$109
|
Auto-Owners
|
$1,337
|
$111
|
$1,481
|
$123
|
$1,611
|
$134
|
$1,669
|
$139
|
$2,088
|
$174
|
Farmers
|
$2,140
|
$178
Allstate Car Insurance Rates
Our rate estimates show that minimum liability coverage from Allstate costs about $725 per year, which is higher than the national average rate of $635 per year. Many factors are used to determine your Allstate car insurance premiums, so it’s difficult to provide specific pricing for every driver. The tables below show annual rate estimate data for several types of drivers. In each case, Allstate is around twice as expensive as the least expensive insurer.
While USAA often shows up at the top of our lists of cheapest providers, it should be noted that their insurance is only available to current and former members of the military and their families.
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates After An Accident
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,428
|$119
|State Farm
|$1,671
|$139
|Geico
|$2,427
|$202
|Progressive
|$2,471
|$206
|Nationwide
|$2,545
|$212
|Allstate
|$3,798
|$317
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For Drivers With Poor Credit
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,807
|$151
|Geico
|$2,077
|$173
|Nationwide
|$2,227
|$186
|Progressive
|$2,514
|$210
|State Farm
|$3,616
|$301
|Allstate
|$3,765
|$314
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For 16-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$600
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
Allstate Car Insurance Rate Comparison: Estimates For 21-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
Keep in mind that your car insurance rates may vary, and it’s worth reaching out to Allstate for personalized car insurance quotes. While the estimates above indicate that Allstate is a pricey insurer on average, it’s possible for some people to find big savings from Allstate.
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Accident And Violation
Your driving history has a major impact on car insurance rates. Speeding tickets, accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and more will increase what you pay. Below, you can see how estimated auto insurance rates from Allstate compare to national averages. These numbers apply to 35-year-old drivers.
|Violation Type
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$2,738
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$2,746
|$2,464
|DUI
|$3,582
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,738
|$2,280
|One accident
|$3,598
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$4,724
|$3,761
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
What you pay for car insurance coverage from Allstate can vary greatly by your age. Below are Allstate cost estimates broken down by different ages. Be aware that these estimates apply to single drivers, and teens are more likely to be listed on their parents’ insurance.
|Age
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|Allstate Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$8,350
|$696
|17
|$6,804
|$567
|18
|$5,925
|$494
|19
|$4,188
|$349
|21
|$3,302
|$275
|25
|$2,382
|$199
|30
|$2,187
|$182
|40
|$2,143
|$179
|50
|$2,054
|$171
|65
|$2,090
|$174
|75
|$2,328
|$194
Allstate Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
The state where you live can greatly affect what you pay for Allstate car insurance. Insurance regulations, state requirements, population density, and average mileage can all affect car insurance costs. Here’s how Allstate cost estimates look broken down by state.
|State
|Allstate Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,516
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,881
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$2,408
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$2,126
|$1,525
|California
|$2,281
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$2,152
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$2,298
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$2,914
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$3,433
|$1,903
|Florida
|$3,407
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,850
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,404
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$1,751
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$2,310
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$2,026
|$1,332
|Iowa
|Data not available
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$2,409
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$2,126
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|Data not available
|$2,783
|Maine
|$1,538
|$964
|Maryland
|$3,674
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$2,453
|$2,647
|Michigan
|Data not available
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$2,111
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,724
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$1,762
|$1,734
|Montana
|$2,347
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$1,682
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$2,695
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$1,600
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$2,148
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$1,929
|$1,449
|New York
|$2,669
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$2,148
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$1,784
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$1,720
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,711
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,687
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,488
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$2,343
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$2,379
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|Data not available
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,630
|$1,281
|Texas
|$2,266
|$1,752
|Utah
|$1,843
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$1,691
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,556
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,581
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$2,364
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$1,687
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$2,457
|$1,767
Allstate Auto Insurance Discounts
There are a number of ways to get discounted insurance rates through Allstate, including by bundling your auto policy with one of Allstate’s other insurance products. Here are some of the most popular discounts offered by Allstate:
On top of the popular discounts, Allstate also offers the following discount opportunities:
- Anti-lock brake and anti-theft device discounts for equipped cars
- Early signing discounts for policyholders who sign early
- EZ pay plan discounts for policyholders who use Allstate’s automatic withdrawal feature
- Allstate eSmart® discounts for policyholders who go paperless
- FullPay® discounts for customers who pay their full premiums at one time
Allstate’s Deductible Rewards® program also gives you an immediate $100 discount on your collision deductible. Then, you’ll get an additional $100 off for every year that you drive without an accident.
Allstate Car Insurance Coverage
Allstate auto insurance offers several products in all 50 states and some parts of Canada. The insurance provider offers the standard types of car insurance, including the following:
- Property damage and bodily injury liability auto insurance: Covers other people’s vehicles and medical bills when you cause an accident
- Comprehensive insurance: Covers damage from the environment, theft, and vandalism
- Collision coverage: Covers your car when you cause an accident
- Uninsured motorist coverage: Covers your car and medical bills if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough or any insurance
- Personal injury protection: Covers medical bills, funeral costs, and lost wages
- Medical payments: Covers medical bills
In addition to the basic types of coverage mentioned above, Allstate policyholders can get the following add-on protection:
- Rideshare insurance for those who drive for ride-for-hire services such as Uber or Lyft
- Classic car insurance for antique vehicles, custom builds, and hot rods
- Mexican travel insurance for policyholders who drive their cars into Mexico
- Custom parts coverage for aftermarket parts or sound equipment
- Car rental reimbursement for when your vehicle is in the shop and you need a rental car after an accident
Allstate Classic Car Insurance
Through its partner Hagerty, Allstate offers classic car insurance for vintage cars, foreign cars, classic military vehicles, and other classic vehicles. Allstate classic car insurance is different from other insurance policies and uses an agreed value system, which determines the price of your car before you get a policy. This amount is determined by using any certifications, photos, and appraisal documents you provide.
Allstate Full Coverage Car Insurance
Full coverage car insurance from Allstate covers liability claims, collision damage regardless of fault, and non-accident damage which can be from severe weather or collisions with animals. Allstate full coverage auto insurance may also include uninsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection, and/or medical payments coverage. While the definition of full coverage differs by state, full coverage auto insurance always includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.
How To Cancel Allstate Car Insurance
To cancel a car insurance policy with Allstate, you can call an agent at 800-255-7828, mail a cancellation to its Dallas office at PO Box 660598, Dallas, TX 75266, or visit your local Allstate agent. When mailing your policy cancellation, make sure to include your name, phone number, policy information, and the date you would like your policy to end on.
Allstate Insurance Customer Reviews
Allstate car insurance reviews on the BBB website give the company an average of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars. This is a low rating, but it’s also common for insurance companies to have low scores. We’ll look at a few examples of Allstate insurance reviews below.
Positive Allstate Insurance Reviews
Many positive Allstate auto insurance reviews mention quality customer service agents and a smooth claims process.
“We have always had a good experience with Allstate. Only had to file one claim in the past 10 years or so, but it was fixed and paid for. Staff have been friendly and no complaints!”
– Marissa G. via BBB
“My husband and I have [had Allstate insurance] for over 20 years. We have had a total of three accidents in 20 years, and each incident was handled smoothly and within 24 hours. The representatives have always been patient, attentive, and accurate with information provided to settle each case. … Highly recommend this insurance for auto.”
– Christy P. via BBB
Allstate Insurance Complaints
Allstate has a complaint index of 1.41 from the NAIC. This number indicates that Allstate has a volume of complaints that’s 1.41 times the average for an insurer of its size. Most of these complaints are about Allstate claims customer service, either with the repair process or with adjusters.
“I was involved in an 18-wheeler accident. Truck driver wasn’t insured at time of accident, but I have uninsured motorist [insurance]. Allstate did not pay to get my car fixed. I was sideswiped. It was the truck driver’s fault … he received citation for accident. After four months, Allstate has not paid for the repair. It’s a bad company. I’m changing insurance. Do not recommend Allstate auto insurance.”
– Reymundo S. via BBB
“Please don’t get insurance with Allstate. This company is a rip-off. They will increase your rates for no reason over and over.”
– Shv R. via BBB
How Does Allstate Insurance Rank?
The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM ranks Allstate high in some areas of the country but poorly in others. Allstate ranks above average in California, Florida, and in the North Central region of the country.
Allstate Customer Satisfaction
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on experiences with their companies, and 622 respondents had Allstate insurance. Allstate scored 4.1 out of 5.0 for overall customer satisfaction. It’s a decent score, but it ranked in the bottom half of the 15 companies in our survey. Here are a few more Allstate ratings from our survey:
|Aspect Surveyed
|Allstate Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|3.7
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.6
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.0
|4.2
Allstate Mobile App Reviews
On the App Store, Allstate Mobile has a rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 800,000 customer ratings. The app’s rating on Google Play is a bit lower, at 3.9 out of 5.0 based on more than 97,000 ratings. Some customers complain that the app loads very slowly when using the Drivewise feature.
Allstate Insurance Lawsuit
In terms of legal troubles, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against Allstate in 2016 for misleading television advertisements. In the complaint, the District Attorney claimed that Allstate promoted an accident forgiveness program that was not available to California auto insurance policyholders. In the court’s final judgment, Allstate did not admit liability but paid $600,000 in penalties and investigative costs.
Allstate Mobile App
The Allstate mobile app gives customers access to convenient policy tools. Drivers can use Allstate Mobile to access digital ID cards, pay bills, request roadside assistance, and file claims. The app even lets customers monitor their driving habits and save money with the Allstate Drivewise program.
Allstate Drivewise
Allstate’s usage-based discount program, Drivewise, rewards policyholders based on drive-time data collected through Allstate’s device or mobile app. Drivers receive a three percent discount on their Allstate policies just for signing up and for remaining active in the program. After 50 trips, drivers can receive a safe driving bonus of up to 15 percent cash back for accident-free driving f– with assessments every six months after that – as well as Allstate Rewards® points.
Safe driving habits include staying under 80 mph, avoiding late-night driving, and avoiding hard braking. Check with your local Allstate agent to see if Drivewise is available in your area.
Allstate Insurance: Additional Coverage Offerings
You can also purchase other types of insurance through Allstate such as renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.
Allstate Homeowners Insurance
According to Allstate’s website, customers can save up to 25 percent by bundling home and auto insurance. This is clearly an attractive offering for many, as Allstate is the second-most popular home insurance provider in the country, according to the NAIC. You can get coverage for physical damage, personal property, liability, guest medical protection, and more.
Allstate Life Insurance
Allstate offers a variety of life insurance options, including whole, term, universal, and variable life insurance. Whole, universal, and variable insurance build cash value over time, while term does not. Some car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling home and life insurance, but Allstate doesn’t list a specific discount for this.
Allstate Insurance Review: Conclusion
We gave Allstate Insurance 4.2 out of 5.0 stars and our reviews team named it the “Best Local Service” option in 2023. The bottom line is that Allstate auto insurance offers coverage comparable to that from other large, national companies.
If you enjoy working with a local insurance agent and you’re looking for full coverage, Allstate auto insurance may be right for you. Any time that you’re looking for car insurance, we recommend getting car insurance online quotes from several companies to compare your options for coverage.
Allstate Car Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
When we researched the best car insurance providers in the industry, we found Geico and Progressive to be among the top insurers.
Geico Car Insurance: Best Discount Availability
Geico claims that “15 minutes could save you 15 percent or more on car insurance,” and our research determined that this is true for some drivers. The provider has high customer satisfaction ratings, with an A+ rating with the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. J.D. Power ranked Geico highly in most regions, too.
Unlike Allstate auto insurance, Geico car insurance provides 24/7 customer service through its smartphone app and website. Additionally, Geico has great discounts for federal employees, active-duty military members, and safe drivers.
Allstate auto insurance offers several coverage options that Geico doesn’t, including new car replacement coverage. However, if you’re looking for cheap car insurance or a car insurance policy that’s easy to navigate without involving a local agent, Geico may be the best pick for you.
Learn more about coverage in our full Geico auto insurance review.
Progressive Car Insurance: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool is a huge draw for customers, offering side-by-side quote comparisons so you can easily determine which coverage is best for you. This makes Progressive’s online quote process stand out against that from other car insurance companies.
Like Allstate auto insurance, Progressive car insurance offers a wide array of coverage options. Both companies provide coverage for custom parts and offer deductible-lowering options for safe drivers. Progressive’s rates sometimes beat Allstate auto insurance prices, but that’s not always the case. We recommend obtaining quotes from both insurers to decide which will be the most cost-effective option for you.
Read more in our complete Progressive auto insurance review.