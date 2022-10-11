We give AIG an overall rating of 2.7 out of 5.0 stars. Its score was dragged down by its industry standing and customer service reviews. However, if you have high-end lifestyle vehicles, AIG insurance could be a good fit.

How We Rated AIG Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing: 1.0 Stars

Companies with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category. AIG earns an excellent A rating from AM Best for its financial viability. This means the company is more likely to pay out on claims.

However, AIG isn’t rated on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which is based on customer service. We give AIG’s industry rating a low rating largely for its financial fraud charges.

Availability: 5.0 Stars

We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. We give AIG a perfect score for its availability in 50 states and no listed exclusions.

Coverage: 3.3 Stars

This rating is based on a company’s offered standard insurance types, its maximum coverage limits, and its list of add-on coverages. AIG offers a variety of insurance types, along with worldwide liability coverage, high liability limits, and add-on policy options.

However, there are many popular add-on insurance products that AIG doesn’t list on its site. We rate it slightly above average for its good coverage options, but the company loses some points for the coverage options it doesn’t have.

Cost And Discounts: 2.9 Stars

Our research team reviews auto insurance rate averages generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.

Since AIG doesn’t appear in our Quadrant data, we weren’t able to collect sufficient cost information. On top of that, the company doesn’t list down its discounts, so we give AIG a middle-of-the-road rating.

Customer Service: 3.0 Stars

Our reviews team combs through customer reviews on sites like the BBB, Trustpilot, and Google Reviews. We also look at consumer feedback studies from industry experts like J.D. Power. AIG doesn’t even rank in J.D. Power studies, which shows that other insurers have more to offer for customer satisfaction. AIG loses some points from us on this.

Ultimately, AIG gets an above-average rating for its subpar performance across customer review sites. It has a low customer experience rating on the BBB and 1.5-star customer rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot.

Technology: 1.0 Stars

Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. While AIG has several apps in the App Store, none of them are for car insurance in the U.S. Due to AIG’s lack of apps and telematics programs, we give AIG’s use of technology a low rating.

AIG Quick Facts

Founded: 1967

Availability: 50 states and international

AM Best financial strength rating: A (Excellent)

BBB rating: Not rated

The American International Group (AIG) is one of the world’s largest insurance and finance companies. AIG is mainly for people with luxury cars and multiple vehicles. AIG does business through a number of subsidiaries, including:

American General Life Insurance Company

AIG Life And Retirement

American Home Assurance Company

Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance Company

The United States Life Insurance Company

The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company

AIG Insurance Industry Ratings

AIG isn’t represented in the 2022 Property and Casualty Insurance Industry report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC is an organization that studies the earned money, written premiums, customer complaints and more of insurance companies across the U.S.

According to the NAIC, AIG was the 12th largest property and casualty insurance company in the United States in 2021. However, AIG auto insurance accounted for only a small portion of the company’s written premiums – about $250 million. In contrast, Geico wrote about $33 billion in premiums that year.

The bulk of AIG’s policies are for other types of general insurance, commercial insurance, workers’ compensation, medical insurance, home insurance, and industrial products.