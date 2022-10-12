Most insurance companies require that you add your spouse to your car insurance policy. You are generally supposed to list all licensed drivers in your household on your policy. Insurance companies assume these people may regularly use your car.

Failure to add your spouse to your insurance policy after they move in with you could be a violation of your auto insurance contract. If your spouse gets into an accident with your car and wasn’t listed on your policy, your claim may be denied.

Even if you aren’t required to add your spouse to your insurance, it is usually worth doing so for a couple of reasons. The benefits are a little different depending if you and your spouse share a vehicle or drive separate cars. In both cases, it is usually recommended to be listed on one another’s policies.

My Spouse And I Have One Vehicle We Share

If you and your spouse share a vehicle, your spouse certainly needs to be added to your coverage. Your rates are likely to go up when you add another person to your policy, however, this is cheaper than buying a second policy for your spouse.

If your spouse has a better driving record and credit score, you might even consider registering the car in your spouse’s name and having them listed as the primary policyholder.

My Spouse And I Have Our Own Vehicles

Even if you and your spouse have separate vehicles, you should consider getting listed on one another’s policies. In this case, consider purchasing both policies from the same insurer. If you and your partner have different auto insurance providers, you should consolidate.

Adding a spouse to your policy will probably increase it slightly. However, if you purchase two policies with the same insurer, you will likely qualify for a multi-car discount. You will most likely pay less for your combined policies than you pay individually with separate policies.

Additionally, when your insurer finds out that you are married, there is a fair chance your rates will decrease. Married people tend to file fewer claims and so generally can secure lower premiums.

Finally, there is a convenience to having two policies bundled under one account. You can manage your policies in the same place and pay your bill together, rather than juggling multiple companies and providers, each of which may have a different claims process and billing cycle.