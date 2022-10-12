Speed Reads
- AARP’s car insurance is offered through The Hartford. Drivers must be 50 years or older to qualify.
- While car insurance premiums through The Hartford are higher than average, AARP members get an automatic discounted rate on their premiums.
- The Hartford provides great coverage with multiple add-on options, along with many discounts that can help lower premium prices for AARP members.
- The Hartford has many mixed reviews on its level of customer service.
If you’re a member of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) or you’re considering joining, you can get car insurance through AARP, backed by The Hartford. AARP auto insurance reviews suggest that membership is worth the investment for older drivers looking for comprehensive low-cost car insurance.
Our reviews team has put in 1,950 hours into researching 43 different car insurance companies. After surveying 8,500+ customers and analyzing 4,330 reviews, we have the data to compare AARP auto insurance to some of the best car insurance companies in the U.S. Overall, we give AARP auto insurance a rating of 3.9 out of 5.0 stars.
Our AARP Auto Insurance Review And Methodology
Since AARP auto insurance comes from The Hartford, our primary research focused on both companies. The Hartford scored well from us for the coverage options it gave policyholders and its many discount opportunities. However, the insurer lost some points for its higher-than-average costs and lack of accessibility.
How We Rated AARP Auto Insurance
We evaluated both AARP and The Hartford across six specific research categories:
- Industry standing
- Availability
- Coverage
- Cost and discounts
- Customer service
- Technology
Industry Standing: 4.1 Stars
Industry standing is all about a company’s reputation, especially among organizations and other businesses that evaluate that company. The Hartford shows both weak and strong ratings from industry experts like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
AM Best is an organization that looks at the financial strength of insurance companies. The BBB is a site that examines the business models, licensing information, and customer service records of different companies. For The Hartford’s mostly strong industry standing among these experts, we give this category 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.
Availability: 3.5 Stars
To come up with this score, we look at state availability and group exclusion. We rated AARP Auto Insurance from The Hartford 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. While the insurance is available in every state, it’s only limited to drivers who are at least 50 years old and who are members of AARP.
Coverage: 4.3 Stars
AARP’s Hartford program offers the six standard types of car insurance along with many add-on coverages and special benefits that include accident forgiveness, new car replacement coverage, and a 24/7 claims hotline.
However, there are certain coverages offered at many car insurance companies that AARP’s auto insurance program doesn’t offer – such as trip interruption coverage and rideshare insurance. So, AARP’s auto insurance coverage gets a high rating, but not a perfect one.
Cost And Discounts: 3.3 Stars
Our team reviews Quadrant Information Services’ data that shows the average rates of car insurance for drivers in every state. Providers with multiple car insurance discounts and lower rates get the best score.
Our cost data for The Hartford covers male and female drivers within the 100 most populous ZIP codes in each state. AARP and The Hartford both present great discount opportunities, but The Hartford’s demands higher costs for drivers 50 years and older. These higher car insurance rates are why we gave AARP’s cost and discount rating 3.3 out of 5.0 stars.
Customer Service: 4.3 Stars
As part of this scoring category, we comb through hundreds of online customer reviews on sites like the BBB and Trustpilot. The Hartford’s auto insurance also ranks well in certain customer satisfaction studies conducted by J.D. Power, a trusted data analytics organization.
AARP’s auto insurance has shown highly mixed reviews about customer service, with low ratings on the BBB and Trustpilot sites. Many customers on these sites have reported communication issues and hidden fees with The Hartford.
However, it’s normal for insurance companies to receive low customer ratings on the BBB site. These complaints make up a small percentage of the overall AARP Hartford policyholder population, so we give AARP’s auto insurance through The Hartford a standard above-average customer service rating.
Technology: 4.4 Stars
Car insurance providers stand out when they offer technology like mobile apps, telematics programs, and advanced online services. AARP caters to its members through The Hartford with a highly-rated mobile app, a usage-based driving program, and more.
Advanced online services are anything that makes life easier, and The Hartford does well with this since it offers online quotes and lets you handle claims online. With all these services given through technology, AARP’s insurance program has kept up with the times, so we give it a high rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars.
AARP Auto Insurance Quick Facts
Founded: 1958 (AARP)
Availability: 50 states and Washington, D.C.
AM Best financial strength rating: A+ (Superior)
BBB rating: A+
For about 65 years, the AARP has been addressing the needs and interests of middle-aged and older people across the country. In 1984, The Hartford backed the AARP auto insurance program. Membership is open to those 50 and older, whether currently working or retired. AARP car insurance through The Hartford is available in every state. Members can also get health and pet insurance through other AARP partner insurers.
AARP Auto Insurance Industry Ratings
As mentioned, AARP’s auto insurance through The Hartford has relatively strong ratings across car insurance industry experts.The BBB gives both AARP and The Hartford A+ ratings for the way the companies respond to customers, but neither company is accredited. AM Best’s A+ rating of The Hartford shows that the company has supreme financial strength and is more likely to pay out claims for customers.
AARP’s Auto from The Hartford has a good reputation from industry experts, but isn’t very popular to consumers when compared with bigger companies like Progressive and Allstate. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), The Hartford only takes up less than two percent of the total market share with car insurers.
How Much Does AARP Car Insurance Cost?
As mentioned, drivers have to be 50 years or older to become AARP members and buy a policy from AARP’s Hartford insurance program. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance from The Hartford is $2,105 per year across the ages of 50 to 75, according to our data from Quadrant Information Services.
Age is just one of the primary factors that affect the cost of car insurance. If you’re pushing past 65, you can expect your rates to be higher. However, the cost of AARP auto insurance from The Hartford depends on many factors, such as:
- Where you live
- The year, make, and model of your insured car
- The age and driving history of all drivers on your policy
We were able to compare average rates of The Hartford with other popular providers in the industry, which you can find in the tables below.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
Full-coverage car insurance policies usually include liability coverage, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Below, you can compare the average full-coverage auto insurance rates of Hartford policyholders across the ages of 50, 55, 65, and 75 with other national providers. All rates are annual.
AARP Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 50-Year-Olds
Here’s how The Hartford car insurance compares to other providers’ costs for 50-year-old drivers. As you can see, The Hartford’s insurance is more expensive than major national providers like USAA and Geico.
|
Car Insurance Company
|
Monthly Rate Average
|
Annual Rate Average
|
The Hartford
|
$157
|
$1,878
|
USAA
|
$85
|
$1,021
|
Erie Insurance
|
$98
|
$1,176
|
Geico
|
$103
|
$1,235
|
Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$105
|
$1,259
|
$107
|
$1,279
|
State Farm
|
$120
|
$1,439
|
American Family
|
$122
|
$1,468
|
$125
|
$1,505
|
Progressive
|
$129
|
$1,551
|
Allstate
|
$171
|
$2,054
|
$181
|
$2,177
AARP Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 55-Year-Olds
Here’s how AARP car insurance compares to other providers for 55-year-olds. Eight car insurance companies provide cheaper insurance premiums for this age group.
|Car Insurance Company
|Monthly Rate Average
|Annual Rate Average
|The Hartford
|$153
|$1,837
|USAA
|$84
|$1,012
|Erie Insurance
|$95
|$1,143
|Geico
|$101
|$1,213
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$102
|$1,224
|Nationwide
|$102
|$1,221
|State Farm
|$116
|$1,390
|Travelers
|$117
|$1,398
|Progressive
|$125
|$1,501
|Allstate
|$167
|$2,002
|Farmers
|$170
|$2,044
AARP Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 65-Year-Olds
Here’s how AARP car insurance compares to other providers for 65-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Average
|Monthly Rate Average
|The Hartford
|$2,076
|$173
|USAA
|$1,057
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,219
|$102
|Geico
|$1,227
|$102
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$1,247
|$104
|Nationwide
|$1,263
|$105
|State Farm
|$1,353
|$113
|Travelers
|$1,465
|$122
|American Family
|$1,516
|$126
|Progressive
|$1,566
|$131
|Allstate
|$2,090
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,110
|$176
AARP Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 75-Year-Olds
Here’s how AARP car insurance compares to other providers for 75-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Average
|Monthly Rate Average
|The Hartford
|$2,630
|$219
|USAA
|$1,260
|$105
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$1,456
|$121
|Geico
|$1,457
|$121
|Erie Insurance
|$1,458
|$122
|Nationwide
|$1,479
|$123
|State Farm
|$1,520
|$127
|Travelers
|$1,754
|$146
|American Family
|$1,801
|$150
|Progressive
|$1,872
|$156
|Allstate
|$2,328
|$194
|Farmers
|$2,468
|$206
What Is AARP’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
In the best-case scenario, everyone would buy full-coverage insurance. But if your budget doesn’t allow for it, you can still get minimum-coverage insurance. Just be aware that it won’t protect your car if you’re at-fault in an accident or hit an immobile object.
Our team was only able to retrieve average minimum-coverage car insurance costs for 35-year-old married drivers with good credit and clean driving records. For this profile, it costs $746 annually or $62 per month to have minimum coverage with The Hartford.
This is much more than most of the providers on this list. In contrast, USAA members pay an average of $333 per year or $28 per month. If you’re a driver who’s 50 and up, you can expect higher rates from The Hartford.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Annual Cost
|Average Monthly Cost
|The Hartford
|$746
|$62
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners
|$349
|$29
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$38
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
AARP Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Driving profiles are important to insurance companies because they reveal what kind of risk you are to the provider. Since The Hartford covers one of the riskiest age groups on the road, it’s unsurprising that the rates are all above the national average. However, if you’re an older driver with any speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, AARP’s Auto Insurance from The Hartford may not be the best program for you.
The table below shows the differences between national and Hartford annual full-coverage car insurance premiums for drivers with five different traffic violations. Our team was able to pull Quadrant data for a 35-year-old male driving profile. Drivers older than this can expect even higher rates.
|Driving Profile
|The Hartford
Average Annual Cost
|National
Average Annual Cost
|% Above
The National Average
|Speeding:
1-5 mph over limit
|$2,948
|$2,225
|33%
|Speeding:
21-25 mph over limit
|$2,948
|$2,464
|20%
|DUI
|$3,382
|$3,277
|3%
|Stop sign violation
|$2,858
|$2,280
|25%
|One accident
|$3,353
|$2,689
|25%
|Two accidents
|$4,638
|$3,761
|23%
The Hartford Car Insurance Rates By Age
While you have to be an AARP member to buy a policy from the AARP-Hartford program, you don’t have to be 50 years or older to be added on an AARP-Hartford policy as a spouse or child. You can also buy car insurance from The Hartford directly.
Whether you’re a driver on an AARP member’s policy or you’re getting car insurance from The Hartford directly, your age will factor into the cost of insurance. The table below shows what you’ll pay annually and per month for car insurance with The Hartford.
|Age
|The Hartford Annual Average Cost
|AARP Monthly Average Cost
|16
|$11,451
|$954
|17
|$8,614
|$718
|18
|$6,827
|$569
|19
|$5,776
|$481
|21
|$5,148
|$429
|25
|$2,986
|$249
|30
|$2,504
|$209
|35
|$2,281
|$190
|40
|$2,141
|$178
|45
|$1,986
|$166
|50
|$1,878
|$157
|55
|$1,837
|$153
|65
|$2,076
|$173
|75
|$2,630
|$219
AARP Auto Insurance Discounts
All AARP members who take out a car insurance policy with The Hartford receive a $507-average discount on their premium. AARP drivers who have insurance through The Hartford may also qualify for many discounts. The table below explains those discounts further:
|AARP Discount through The Hartford
|Eligibility Details*
|TrueLane Program
|Depending on your driving behavior, you could get a discount up to 25% when you renew. Plus, you save up to 12% just for participating.
|Bundle insurance savings
|Get up to 20% off when you bundle your home and vehicle coverage.
|Member
|AARP members who take out a car insurance policy with The Hartford receive a $507-average discount on their premium. Just for being a member, you get savings up to 10% off your premium.
|Defensive driver course
|Complete an approved defensive driver class and get a three-year savings rate.
|Paid-in-full
|When you pay everything up front, you get extra discounts.
|Quote online
|This discount kicks in when you get a car insurance quote online – in most states.
|Safe driver training
|You can get this discount by completing an approved training course. This discount usually only applies to drivers listed on an AARP member’s policy, because you have to be 21 years old or under.
|Safety features
|By adding safety features to your vehicle like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you save on your premium rate.
|Vehicle fuel type
|You can get extra discounts for driving a hybrid or electric vehicle.
*Each discount’s availability also varies by state.
AARP’s Usage-Based Insurance Discount
As discussed above, AARP members get an automatic 12 percent discount for signing up for TrueLane® By The Hartford, which is The Hartfrod’s telematics insurance program. TrueLane monitors your driving habits through an app and awards discounts to your premium for safe driving practices. By renewing, you could get a discount of up to 25 percent.
To get the best results, do the following:
- Keep phone usage to a minimum
- Brake gradually
- Accelerate gently
- Turn safely and slowly
- Follow speed limits
AARP Auto Insurance Coverage
AARP auto insurance is provided by The Hartford. With any policy, you can get standard types of car insurance, including:
- Liability insurance: Bodily injury liability coverage pays for the medical bills of other parties and property damage liability covers the repairs to other parties’ property. This coverage applies to accidents you’re found at fault for.
- Collision insurance: This pays for repairs to your vehicle after a collision.
- Comprehensive insurance: This insurance takes care of your car’s damages from fire, floods, theft, vandalism, and other environmental impacts.
- Medical payments coverage (MedPay): This covers you and your passengers’ bodily injuries after a car-related incident.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP covers your medical bills like MedPay, but adds on coverage for lost wages and funeral costs.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): This covers your injuries and car damages if you get into an accident with a driver who has little or no insurance.
It’s important to note that liability coverage only covers the other parties’ injuries and car damages from accidents or collisions that you caused. It will not cover your injuries or car.
All AARP auto insurance plans from The Hartford also include the following:
|AARP Auto Insurance Coverage From The Hartford
|Details
|RecoverCare
|If you’re injured in a car accident, RecoverCare can help cover your non-medical expenses while you recover. This can include lawn mowing services, house cleaning services, and even taxi rides to work if you’re unable to drive.
|New car replacement coverage
|The Hartford will replace your car with a new car of the same make, model, and trim if you total your car after buying it.
|Lifetime car repair assurance
|If your car needs repairs after an accident and you get the repairs done at one of The Hartford’s more than 1,600 authorized repair facilities, the repair will be guaranteed for the rest of the vehicle’s lifetime or until the end of your lease agreement.
|24/7 insurance claims
|The Hartford’s 24/7 claims hotline allows the insured to file claims at any time, day, or night.
AARP Auto Insurance Add-Ons
Depending on the plan you choose, you also have access to the following coverage and benefits:
|
AARP Auto Insurance Add-Ons Through The Hartford
|
Details
|
24-hour roadside assistance
|
To be eligible, you must have comprehensive coverage through The Hartford. If your car breaks down, the labor and towing insurance will help pay for emergency roadside assistance up to your policy limit and tow you to a repair shop.
|
Accident rental car reimbursement
|
If you’re involved in an auto accident, this transportation expense coverage helps pay for a rental car while yours is being repaired.
|
If all the drivers on your policy keep a clean driving record for five consecutive years, you become eligible for accident forgiveness.
|
Disappearing collision deductible
|
The Hartford rewards you for maintaining a clean driving record by reducing your collision car insurance deductible. This gets lowered over time in most states.
|
No-deductible windshield repair service
|
When you buy full glass coverage from The Hartford, your damaged car glass will either be replaced or repaired without a deductible.
Roadside Protection
You may also want to consider getting Roadside Protection, which is offered through Allstate for programs like Roadside Assist and Roadside Elite. It costs $5.50 per month and you save up to 20 percent on your annual membership fees when you sign up. These enrollment benefits include:
- 24/7 towing services
- Battery jump-starts
- Flat-tire services
- Lockout assistance
- Fuel delivery services
Several of these benefits are unusual for an insurance package. A disappearing deductible and accident forgiveness insurance can be valuable add-ons to an AARP auto insurance policy. A disappearing deductible can make your car insurance affordable when it comes time to file a claim. For each year that you maintain a clean driving record, your car insurance deductible will go down.
The Hartford also offers a waiver of deductible. If added to your policy, the provider will waive your collision deductible for most accidents in which you’re not at fault. However, this isn’t available in all states, so ask about this coverage if it’s important to you.
Does AARP Cover Rideshare Drivers?
AARP doesn’t list rideshare insurance among its coverage options. If you drive with a rideshare or food delivery service like Uber, Lyft, or DoorDash, you need to find an insurance policy that will cover you for these driving circumstances.
Rideshare insurance from a standard car insurance company is designed to fill in the gaps from rideshare companies’ coverages.
Can AARP Cover Classic Cars?
Yes, AARP offers classic car insurance through The Hartford. Your policy is through its Nutmeg Insurance Agency. To be eligible, your classic or collector car must be used for pleasure instead of being an everyday car. Nutmeg Insurance Agency also offers the following discounts:
- Classic car discount: You can get this discount by adding anti-theft devices, such as tracking equipment and alarms.
- Defensive driving or accident prevention course: You can save money on your premium by completing an approved class.
- 24/7 roadside assistance: It comes with flatbed towing with cloth straps to protect your classic car.
Can AARP Cover SR-22 Insurance?
SR-22 insurance isn’t listed as one of The Hartford’s insurance options. If you’ve been convicted of a serious driving violation, you’ll need to find an insurance policy that offers this. This SR-22 form is required to prove you’re meeting your state’s minimum liability insurance limits. While it varies by state, you typically need to have continuous insurance coverage for three years or more.
What AARP Is Missing
Though AARP’s car insurance through The Hartford is quite comprehensive, it doesn’t list the following types of insurance on its site. This includes:
- Agreed value
- Military insurance
- Rideshare insurance
- SR-22 insurance
Other AARP Insurance Products
AARP provides a slew of other insurance products that cater to seniors ranging from healthcare and life insurance to home and pet coverage:
|AARP Insurance Program
|Partner Company That Offers Program
|Term life insurance
|New York Life
|Permanent life insurance
|New York Life
|Guaranteed acceptance life insurance
|New York Life
|Life insurance options
|New York Life
|Long-term care
|New York Life
|Dental insurance
|Delta Dental Insurance Company
|MyVision Care
|EyeMed
|Medicare supplement
|UnitedHealthcare
|Medicare Rx plans
|UnitedHealthcare
|Fetch
|The Dodo Pet Insurance
|Mobile home insurance
|Foremost®
|Motorcycle insurance
|Foremost
|ATV, Golf car, and snowmobile insurance
|The Hartford
|Boat and personal watercraft insurance
|The Hartford
|Homeowners insurance
|The Hartford
|Renters insurance
|The Hartford
AARP Insurance Customer Reviews
The Hartford’s customer service shows mixed performance across many different consumer feedback studies and customer review sites. In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠, The Hartford is the top ranking provider in customer satisfaction across Florida and the Northwest.
In J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠, The Hartford scores 869 out of 1,000 points. Both consumer studies show that The Hartford performs strongly in customer service and satisfaction.
On Google Reviews, The Hartford even has a rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. While this looks good, most of Google’s positive five-star ratings for The Hartford don’t have customer reviews attached to them.
On Trustpilot, 91 percent of reviews give the provider just one star, but this is only out of 60+ reviews. It’s normal to see a low customer rating on the BBB, where The Hartford has a 1.0 rating out of 5.0 stars. It’s difficult to find any recent positive reviews on the BBB.
AARP Insurance Complaints
AARP auto insurance coverage through The Hartford gets an A+ rating from the BBB but there aren’t any positive reviews. Many of the bad reviews mentioned hidden fees and The Hartford’s repeated failure to respond to phone calls:
“I rented a car at the airport for four days and submitted the invoice for reimbursement as instructed. No one ever confirmed receipt of my submission nor have they ever responded to my queries. I have yet to be reimbursed and I seriously doubt I ever will.”
– Joe M. via BBB
“After canceling, a bill came saying I owed a cancellation fee – of which I was not aware and disputed. They turned it to collections. I am furious with their hidden fees and also shame … for dealing with a company that cheats seniors – the demographic they are supposed to service.”
– Elisabeth T. via BBB
“We had an auto claim. … The body shop will not refund us the money we are owed unless Hartford calls them and tells them to give us our money. … We have called and sent numerous emails enclosing the paid bills to Hartford, but they do not respond.”
– Glenn G. via BBB
AARP Auto Insurance: NAIC Complaint Index
Each year, after collecting car insurance complaints for the auto industry, the NAIC publishes its data. For auto insurance in 2022, The Hartford features a complaint index rating of 2.09, which means that it has double the amount of complaints than the industry average. However, this rating is only pulled from two complaints.
In the chart below, you can see how The Hartford’s complaint index rating stacks up against ratings from the other popular car insurance providers.
AARP Mobile App
The AARP Now mobile app lets you access discounts and manage your membership. You can earn rewards when you sync your phone and and allow the app to track your activity, including your steps, biking, and swimming.
AARP Now gets high ratings on the App Store at 4.8 out of 5.0 stars. Users praise AARP Now for its informational capabilities, customer service, easy navigation, and good resources. Some customers have reported functionality issues and difficulty canceling accounts, however. Google Play gets a rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars with people complaining about too many notifications.
Ratings From Our Customer Experience Survey
In 2022, our team surveyed almost 7,000 car insurance customers. Within this group, 34 people had insurance through The Hartford. The small pool of participants gave The Hartford a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0, which is above the industry average. Below, these customers gave above-average ratings across the board.
|Aspect Surveyed
|The Hartford Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.5
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.3
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.9
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|4.2
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.9
|4.2
|Mobile app
|4.9
|4.2
AARP Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
AARP car insurance coverage through The Hartford can be a solid option for older, experienced drivers. The company provides a wide range of coverage options and car insurance discounts.
Although we believe the AARP offers a quality insurance product, it’s always a good idea to look into other coverage options to see if you can get a better deal.
AARP Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
AARP isn’t the only strong option on the market for car insurance. Below, we’ve listed out a few more providers that are known for having competitive rates and excellent coverage plans. It’s important to get multiple car insurance quotes to know which company will offer you the best rates.
State Farm: Best Overall
State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the United States and has approximately 16 percent of the market share, according to the NAIC. We ranked the provider 4.7 out of 5.0 stars and named it the No. 1 choice of car insurance for students.
State Farm is well known for its reasonable rates and quick payouts for claims. There are many discount opportunities for drivers of all ages including a safe driver discount and bundling discounts.
Read more: State Farm insurance reviews
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Geico is the second-largest auto insurance provider in the nation with nearly 14 percent of the market share, according to the NAIC. The insurer is a great choice for motorists who prefer to manage their claims online, thanks to a state-of-the-art website and mobile app. Drivers who prefer in-person interactions can still find a local Geico agent in many states.
Read more: Geico insurance reviews
USAA: Best For Military
USAA car insurance falls right in line with The Hartford’s discounted AARP member rates. However, the provider is only available to military service personnel, veterans, and their families. If you qualify, you’ll likely receive affordable rates and some of the highest-quality coverage in the insurance industry.
Read more: USAA insurance reviews
AARP Insurance Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about AARP auto insurance reviews.