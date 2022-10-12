Since AARP auto insurance comes from The Hartford, our primary research focused on both companies. The Hartford scored well from us for the coverage options it gave policyholders and its many discount opportunities. However, the insurer lost some points for its higher-than-average costs and lack of accessibility.

How We Rated AARP Auto Insurance

We evaluated both AARP and The Hartford across six specific research categories:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

Industry Standing: 4.1 Stars

Industry standing is all about a company’s reputation, especially among organizations and other businesses that evaluate that company. The Hartford shows both weak and strong ratings from industry experts like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

AM Best is an organization that looks at the financial strength of insurance companies. The BBB is a site that examines the business models, licensing information, and customer service records of different companies. For The Hartford’s mostly strong industry standing among these experts, we give this category 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.

Availability: 3.5 Stars

To come up with this score, we look at state availability and group exclusion. We rated AARP Auto Insurance from The Hartford 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. While the insurance is available in every state, it’s only limited to drivers who are at least 50 years old and who are members of AARP.

Coverage: 4.3 Stars

AARP’s Hartford program offers the six standard types of car insurance along with many add-on coverages and special benefits that include accident forgiveness, new car replacement coverage, and a 24/7 claims hotline.

However, there are certain coverages offered at many car insurance companies that AARP’s auto insurance program doesn’t offer – such as trip interruption coverage and rideshare insurance. So, AARP’s auto insurance coverage gets a high rating, but not a perfect one.

Cost And Discounts: 3.3 Stars

Our team reviews Quadrant Information Services’ data that shows the average rates of car insurance for drivers in every state. Providers with multiple car insurance discounts and lower rates get the best score.

Our cost data for The Hartford covers male and female drivers within the 100 most populous ZIP codes in each state. AARP and The Hartford both present great discount opportunities, but The Hartford’s demands higher costs for drivers 50 years and older. These higher car insurance rates are why we gave AARP’s cost and discount rating 3.3 out of 5.0 stars.

Customer Service: 4.3 Stars

As part of this scoring category, we comb through hundreds of online customer reviews on sites like the BBB and Trustpilot. The Hartford’s auto insurance also ranks well in certain customer satisfaction studies conducted by J.D. Power, a trusted data analytics organization.

AARP’s auto insurance has shown highly mixed reviews about customer service, with low ratings on the BBB and Trustpilot sites. Many customers on these sites have reported communication issues and hidden fees with The Hartford.

However, it’s normal for insurance companies to receive low customer ratings on the BBB site. These complaints make up a small percentage of the overall AARP Hartford policyholder population, so we give AARP’s auto insurance through The Hartford a standard above-average customer service rating.

Technology: 4.4 Stars

Car insurance providers stand out when they offer technology like mobile apps, telematics programs, and advanced online services. AARP caters to its members through The Hartford with a highly-rated mobile app, a usage-based driving program, and more.

Advanced online services are anything that makes life easier, and The Hartford does well with this since it offers online quotes and lets you handle claims online. With all these services given through technology, AARP’s insurance program has kept up with the times, so we give it a high rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars.

AARP Auto Insurance Quick Facts

Founded: 1958 (AARP)

Availability: 50 states and Washington, D.C.

AM Best financial strength rating: A+ (Superior)

BBB rating: A+

For about 65 years, the AARP has been addressing the needs and interests of middle-aged and older people across the country. In 1984, The Hartford backed the AARP auto insurance program. Membership is open to those 50 and older, whether currently working or retired. AARP car insurance through The Hartford is available in every state. Members can also get health and pet insurance through other AARP partner insurers.

AARP Auto Insurance Industry Ratings

As mentioned, AARP’s auto insurance through The Hartford has relatively strong ratings across car insurance industry experts.The BBB gives both AARP and The Hartford A+ ratings for the way the companies respond to customers, but neither company is accredited. AM Best’s A+ rating of The Hartford shows that the company has supreme financial strength and is more likely to pay out claims for customers.

AARP’s Auto from The Hartford has a good reputation from industry experts, but isn’t very popular to consumers when compared with bigger companies like Progressive and Allstate. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), The Hartford only takes up less than two percent of the total market share with car insurers.