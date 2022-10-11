AAA is composed of more than 50 individual businesses across the United States, and customer satisfaction is high across the board. We rated AAA 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and named the auto insurer the Best for AAA Members.
You’re probably already familiar with AAA as a roadside assistance company, but did you know that you can get AAA car insurance, too? AAA insurance reviews tell us that covering your vehicle with an auto policy may be worth the small roadside assistance fee.
As a part of our research into the best auto insurance companies in the industry, we did a little digging into what AAA offers. AAA car insurance members have good experiences according to AAA reviews and can take advantage of some unique perks.
AAA Insurance Overview
AAA started as the American Automobile Association in 1902. The association created maps and hotel guides, as well as high school driving curriculum and pedestrian safety programs. Today, it operates over 1,000 travel agencies, rates lodgings and restaurants, publishes tour guides, and provides discounts for club members at thousands of businesses.
When we talk about AAA auto insurance, we’re really talking about over 50 individual businesses under the AAA umbrella. Each state can have its own AAA car insurance company that is self-contained, and all the companies all operate under the same guidelines. However, there may be slight differences in coverage options and customer service by state. Most AAA insurance reviews, for example, are for individual locations rather than the company as a whole.
A Closer Look At AAA Auto Insurance
Since AAA is spread out over multiple car insurance companies and groups, looking at just one doesn’t give you the whole picture. However, three of AAA’s auto insurance groups appeared on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) list of the top 25 companies by insurance premiums written in 2018. Here are the stats:
- Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group: $3.4 billion in written premiums
- CSAA Insurance Group: $3 billion in written premiums
- Automobile Club MI Group: $2 billion in written premiums
If you add these three together, the total amount of AAA car insurance premiums written sits above major players like Nationwide, according to the NAIC.
Across all of the AAA’s different companies and groups, the insurance provider received an Excellent rating from AM Best for its financial strength, meaning that when it comes down to it, AAA is very likely to be able to pay out insurance claims.
AAA Car Insurance Coverage
AAA auto insurance is available to AAA members, and it doesn’t cost much to become a member. You can get a AAA membership for about $50 to $100 per year.
The provider offers full coverage for cars in line with other popular insurance companies today.
Here’s what that means:
- Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers other drivers’ medical expenses after you cause an accident
- Property damage liability (PD): Pays for damages to other people’s vehicles after an at-fault accident
- Collision insurance: Protects your own car if you end up in a car crash
- Comprehensive coverage: Takes care of damages caused by theft, vandalism, or the environment
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers some of your post-accident medical expenses in at-fault states
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Helps out with your medical costs in no-fault states
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Pays for vehicle damages and medical expenses after an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver
While you can get AAA roadside service in any location, you can’t get AAA auto insurance in every county. You have to live in a county where AAA sells direct insurance plans. The easiest way to check on that is to search online for coverage in your area.
AAA Plan Enhancements
Your local AAA club may have additional coverage options. For example, AAA car insurance plans through Auto Club South come in three varieties: Essential, Advantage, and Ultimate.
- Essential: This plan ensures your policy won’t increase for small claims – under $250 if you were at fault, and $750 if you weren’t.
- Advantage: Tacks on a full claim forgiveness option that kicks in after you’ve been insured with AAA for five years without a claim.
- Ultimate: You can have one claim forgiven from the start of your plan and get up to $50 as a credit on your renewal each policy term. At this level, your deductible also shrinks by $50 per claim-free policy term.
Additionally, you have the option to add these AAA auto insurance services:
- Enhanced total loss replacement: This option expands your collision coverage to pay for a new model car replacement if your car is totaled, instead of the market value of your car.
- Loan/lease gap: This gap insurance covers the difference in price between your totaled car and the amount you have left on your loan or lease.
- Enhanced exterior repair: With this option, exterior parts on your car will be replaced with parts from the original manufacturer, not aftermarket parts. This excludes mechanical parts – the only way to get replacement original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mechanical parts is through coverage like the factory Jeep warranty.
- Transportation Network Company: This provides rideshare insurance for people who use their cars in the gig economy.
Check your local AAA club website and AAA car insurance reviews from customers in your area to see what might be available to you.
Are There Any Perks To AAA Insurance?
One of the main perks of AAA auto insurance is that you can also enjoy AAA roadside assistance. AAA is a household name in roadside assistance, and the company offers robust coverage. That means you can get your car towed to a mechanic even if you haven’t been in an accident.
All AAA roadside assistance plans include towing, locksmith services, tire changes, jump-starts, battery charges, fuel delivery, and some trip interruption assistance. The highest plan, Premier, extends coverage for RVs and trailers. It also includes a $100 reimbursement for a home locksmith, travel accident insurance, concierge services, and one day of an emergency rental car reimbursement.
AAA Car Insurance Cost And Discounts
Each group that offers AAA car insurance coverage sets its own prices. This is because each company operates independently. However, there are several factors that can influence the overall price of your insurance premium, including:
- Age, gender, and marital status
- Vehicle make and model
- Driving history
- Driving record
Our cost research shows that the typical driver pays around $1,732 annually for a full-coverage insurance policy. The table below shows annual cost estimates for two AAA member groups. The cost estimates are based on a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit.
|AAA Car Insurance Group
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group
|$2,880
|CSAA Insurance Group
|$2,802
The cost estimates for the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group and CSAA Insurance Group are above the national average for comprehensive coverage. To provide you with a comparison, our team has compiled estimates of average car insurance prices from leading providers.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|Erie
|$1,238
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|Geico
|$1,308
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|State Farm
|$1,481
|Progressive
|$1,611
|Travelers
|$1,669
|HARTFORD FIRE & CAS GRP
|$2,135
|Farmers
|$2,140
AAA Auto Insurance Discounts
The AAA Auto Club South claims that users save $749 on average by switching to AAA, and AAA insurance reviews mention big savings too.
You can look out for the following AAA car insurance discounts:
- Member discount: You get a discount based on your years with AAA prior to purchasing auto insurance.
- Safety inspection discount: Get a safety inspection for your car by AAA and receive a discount on your insurance premium.
- AAADrive/AAA OnBoard discount: This is AAA’s mobile app that tracks your driving habits and issues discounts based on safe driving.
- Safe driver discount: When you’re a good driver, you can save up to 20 percent on your auto insurance policy. You must complete an approved defensive driver safety course.
- Multiple car discount: Save up to 27 percent on auto insurance premiums when you insure a second vehicle. It should be noted that only certain coverages are eligible for this discount, and the cars must be regularly driven by policyholders.
- Multiple policy discount: You can save money when you combine multiple policies with AAA: Bundle auto and home to save up to 15 percent, auto and condo to save up to 11 percent, auto and renters to save up to 3 percent, or home and life to save up to 19 percent.
- Pay-in-full discount: Earn this discount when you pay your entire 12-month premium upfront.
- Going paperless: You can save on AAA auto insurance by simply signing up for paperless billing.
- Loyalty: Earn up to 5 percent off after one year of continuous auto insurance coverage.
- Safety features: You can earn this discount for select coverage when you have anti-theft features, motorized seatbelts, airbags, and other safety features.
- Homeowners: Save up to 37 percent when you own a home.
- New car discount: Save up to 30 percent when you purchase a car that’s no more than 3 years old.
- Discount for professionals: AAA offers discounts for drivers in certain professions. Ask your local agent how you can get up to 7 percent off when you’re an engineer, scientist, medical professional, educator, or CPA.
Because AAA is made up of several different auto clubs in various regions, discounts vary by AAA club and location. Make sure to do your research and contact a local AAA agent near you to get the most accurate list of available discounts.
AAA Car Insurance Discounts For Students
The AAA good student discount allows students to save up to 14 percent on select coverage when they earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This discount is for eligible high school or full-time college students.
Other AAA auto insurance discounts for students include:
- Student away or distant student: This discount applies when qualified students on the policy are away at school over 100 miles from home without a car. The policyholder can get up to approximately 47 percent off their rates.
- Teen driver training: Teen drivers can save around 5 percent when they complete an AAA-approved driver training course successfully.
You can also qualify for a AAA car insurance discount if you’re a member of your college or university’s alumni association.
Getting a Quote for AAA Auto Insurance
After becoming a member of AAA’s roadside assistance program, you can apply for auto insurance either at a local office, by going online, or by calling your regional motor club. Since AAA car insurance is made up of separate businesses, the online quotes process can vary between locations. We recommend checking out local AAA insurance reviews to get a better idea of the process.
AAA Car Insurance Reviews
Now, this is the part that gets a bit tricky. Since there isn’t just one company, AAA auto insurance reviews are scattered all over the place. The company doesn’t have much of an online presence on Trustpilot, but it does have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
For simplicity, we’ll go over some AAA insurance reviews from three of the provider’s largest clubs: Auto Club of Southern California Insurance Group (ACSC), Automobile Club Group, and California State Automobile Association (CSAA) Insurance Group.
|ACSC
|Auto Club Group
|CSAA
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|Above industry average
|Below industry average
|Below industry average
|J.D. Power Customer Experience
|Above industry average
|Below industry average
|Above industry average
|BBB Rating
|D-
|A+
|A+
|BBB Complaints
|348
|12
|271
You can see here that there isn’t an equal distribution of AAA insurance reviews or complaints. This might be because people think they have AAA car insurance, and not Auto Club Group insurance or CSAA insurance. Each regional business has its own website, so there isn’t just one place online that unifies driver reviews.
Positive AAA Insurance Reviews
“They take care of your claim really quickly and make sure you have everything you need. This company goes above and beyond for you if they are your insurance carrier.”
– Christina via Trustpilot
“I guess it really does matter what agent you get to help you. My [agent] is amazing! I, my family, and friends are completely satisfied with her work ethic and customer service. We can contact her at any time, night or day, and she will respond with an answer to our situation as soon as possible.”
– Samuel B. via BBB
Negative AAA Insurance Reviews
One complaint we saw across BBB pages was AAA reviews directed at the roadside assistance service, not auto insurance.
“I’ve been a member for 43 years and I have never been treated so poorly as I have been for the past month. All that I wanted to do was to cancel my home and auto insurance… Rather than cancel the policy, it seems that AAA waits until payment is due and because no payment is made, they lapse the policy and charge you a lapsed fee. This is totally unacceptable!”
– Ed. H via BBB
Another AAA review on ACSC’s BBB page describes lacking information on the website. The customer wanted to check what their insurance premium was online, but the website didn’t contain that information. It also didn’t contain a viewable copy of the AAA auto insurance policy.
With such a large group of related businesses, it can take a long time for corporate AAA policies to be enacted everywhere. In 2022, you’d expect the insurer would provide digital copies of policies online, but it might not in certain states.
AAA Car Insurance: 4.0 Stars
We rated AAA 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and named it the Best for AAA Members. Its variety of auto insurance coverage, low prices, and positive AAA insurance reviews from customers make it a strong choice for vehicle protection beyond roadside assistance.
At the end of the day, it seems like your experience with AAA may be dependent upon where you live, so it’s important to look up local AAA car insurance reviews. Websites, quote processes, and claims can all differ between AAA companies, so doing your research on your club is important. It also makes sense to check out the provider’s auto insurance if you’re already a AAA roadside assistance cardholder.
