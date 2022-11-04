Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
The cost to replace a windshield may be less than you’d expect, with many windshield replacements costing only a few hundred dollars. However, costs can vary widely when it comes to auto glass repair and replacement, depending on several factors like the type of car you drive, the technology built into your windshield, and more.
To help you get a better idea of what it could cost to replace your car’s windshield, we took an in-depth look at the auto glass industry. Our team examined pricing from top providers, as well as what goes into the cost of replacing a windshield. Here’s what we learned.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace A Windshield?
The average cost to replace a windshield in 2022 is between $200 and $500, according to our research. However, this average should only serve as a guide since costs can vary so widely. Windshield replacement costs depend on several key factors, which means what you pay may fall outside this range as well.
Windshield Replacement Cost Factors
There are a few variables that determine the cost of replacing a windshield. These are some of the most impactful:
- Damage: The size, shape, and extent of the damage can affect how difficult and time-consuming it is to remove an old windshield.
- Type of vehicle: The year, make, and model of your vehicle determine the cost of the replacement auto glass needed for the job. For instance, the replacement windshield cost for a Honda or Toyota is typically cheaper than it is for luxury vehicles such as a BMW or Mercedes-Benz.
- Windshield technology: Windshields equipped with safety features and other technology like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and rain sensors cost more to replace than standard auto glass.
- Location of damage: There is typically a large price difference between replacing your front windshield and your rear windshield.
- Replacement glass type: The quality and type of glass used in your replacement can affect its cost. In general, you’ll pay more for an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement than one from a third-party manufacturer.
Aftermarket Vs. OEM Auto Glass
Depending on your vehicle and other factors, you may have a choice in where your replacement windshield comes from. Some repair shops use OEM components that are the same as your factory windshield, while others may opt for aftermarket auto glass. Others offer a choice between the two.
Aftermarket windshield replacements can be significantly cheaper than OEM ones. But when it comes to something as important as your windshield, you’ll want to consider more than just cost. Cheaper replacements can sometimes have significant downsides, including:
- Lower durability: Third-party manufacturers may not use the same quality glass as the OEM part. Lower-quality glass may break more easily, meaning you could end up paying more overall.
- Wrong fit: An OEM windshield has been designed and tested to fit on your specific vehicle. Some aftermarket windshields may not offer the same precise fit and can develop leaks or start to come loose.
- Less clarity: Cheaper windshield glass can bend or warp over time. This can reduce visibility, creating an annoying situation for the driver at best and a dangerous one at worst.
Does Auto Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?
Your car insurance company may cover a windshield replacement, depending on what coverage you have. There are two types of coverage that will reduce or eliminate your out-of-pocket costs for windshield replacement and repair – minus your deductible:
- Collision coverage: Allows you to submit insurance claims if your windshield is damaged in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers the cost to replace your windshield if it’s damaged from a non-accident source, such as extreme weather, vandalism, or theft.
Having both of these coverages included in your auto insurance policy is known as having full coverage. Such policies cover your vehicle in most circumstances, hence the name. If you don’t already have full coverage, speak to your insurance provider to see how adding collision and comprehensive insurance to your policy would affect your premium.
When Should You Replace Your Windshield?
Generally speaking, you should replace your windshield as soon as possible if it’s damaged beyond repair. Driving with a dinged or cracked windshield can impair your visibility, making it more difficult to see the road. Broken windshields are also more likely to shatter in a collision, significantly increasing your risk of injury.
Can You Repair A Cracked Windshield?
Not all damaged windshields need to be replaced. Depending on the damage, you may be able to have your auto glass repaired instead – usually at a much lower cost. There are a few key factors that determine whether your windshield needs to be repaired or replaced.
Size Of Damage
The smaller the damage to your windshield is, the more likely it is that you can repair it. In general, windshields with cracks more than around three inches (7.6 cm) long will need to be replaced. Auto shops can typically repair windshields with small chips up to around an inch (2.5 cm) in diameter, or about the size of a quarter. Larger chips often require a full replacement.
Location Of Damage
Some areas of the windshield are more difficult to repair than others. For example, it can be challenging to properly repair cracks or chips in the driver’s line of sight in a way that doesn’t distort the view of the road. Damage to the edge of the windshield is also less likely to be repairable, as it varies in density and curvature.
Shape Of Damage
In general, the simpler a chip or crack is, the easier it is to repair. Auto glass professionals use a few industry terms to describe different types of damage, including:
- Straight line: Windshield cracks in a straight line are much easier to repair than jagged ones.
- Bullseye chip: Circular chips that resemble targets are one of the most common forms of windshield damage. They are also one of the easiest types of damage to repair.
- Starburst: Defined by several small cracks extending outward from a central point, this damage is also called a star break. Smaller star breaks can often be repaired but are likely to spread if not fixed immediately.
- Spider web: Concentric circles with long cracks running through them have a web-like appearance, giving this type of damage its name. This is a sign of extensive damage and is unlikely to be repairable.
When You Need To Replace A Windshield
In situations where windshield repair isn’t possible, you’ll need to replace the entire thing. Damage that gets ignored can quickly become much worse. Replacing your windshield is typically required if:
- A crack extends longer than three inches
- A chip is wider than an inch in diameter
- Cracks or chips are located in the driver’s line of sight
- Chips or cracks are excessively dirty
- Damage is located near the edges of the windshield
- Damage includes multiple cracks or chips varying in size and shape
Even if your damage can be repaired, a new windshield may still be a good idea – especially if there isn’t a huge difference in cost. Repaired windshields can warp, crack, and shatter more easily than ones that have never been damaged, meaning you may still have to pay the cost to replace a windshield in the future.
How To Get A Windshield Replaced
Fortunately, most car owners have many options for auto glass replacement services. While some car repairs are fairly easy to do at home, replacing a windshield is not one of them. The job requires special skills, tools, and materials to do properly – and broken glass presents a serious safety risk, so it’s best to leave it to the professionals.
Replace Your Windshield At The Dealership
You can replace your glass at your car dealership. This guarantees the availability of OEM parts and technicians who specialize in your car’s manufacturer. However, this also tends to be one of the most expensive ways to replace a windshield.
Replace Your Windshield With An Auto Glass Service
Another option is to go with a company that specializes in auto glass repairs. These companies tend to have several advantages over dealerships and other general automotive repair shops, including:
- Cost: Auto glass specialists typically charge less than the dealership to replace your windshield.
- Convenience: Many auto glass companies offer mobile service, so they can come to you. That means you don’t need to disrupt your schedule and take the time to drive to and from the shop or dealership.
- Expertise: While your auto mechanic knows how to fix pretty much everything on your vehicle, a glass specialist spends all day repairing and replacing auto glass. This means they’re likely to be more proficient at these services than a more general mechanic.
- Scheduling: It can take weeks to get an appointment with the dealership, leaving you with a broken windshield while you wait. In contrast, many auto glass shops offer next-day or even same-day service.
Cost To Replace A Windshield: Conclusion
On average, the cost to replace windshield glass falls between $200 and $500, though what you pay will vary based on several factors. While you can have your windshield replaced at a dealership or local mechanic, auto glass companies may offer superior service at a cheaper price.
Recommended Windshield Replacement Providers
The best way to find the cheapest windshield replacement for your vehicle is to get quotes from multiple providers and compare them. If you have a good relationship with your mechanic or your dealership, it’s worth asking them, too. When it comes to auto glass specialists, our team recommends checking out the following providers.
Glass Doctor: Best Overall
Glass Doctor offers a wide range of auto glass services in 43 states and Canada. A unique feature that sets the company apart is its Windshield Protection Plan, which is included with windshield replacement services. The plan covers future windshield repairs or a single replacement for 12 months, with some exclusions.
Safelite AutoGlass: Best Availability
Safelite is the country’s largest auto glass repair provider, with service available in all 50 states and Canada. In addition to windshield replacement and repair, the company also offers solutions for other windows in your vehicle, including power windows. Safelite technicians use proprietary products such as its GlassHealer™ resin and TrueSeal® technology to ensure the highest-quality auto glass repair and replacement services.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of providers to formulate rankings of the best auto glass companies. We developed a standardized methodology based on the aspects that are most important to car owners to ensure detailed, accurate, and objective evaluations. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Cost: Our team pulled quotes from auto glass providers and assessed available discounts to determine each company’s cost relative to market averages.
- Services: We scored providers based on the number and variety of services they offer.
- Availability: Our researchers considered how many locations a provider serves to determine how easily drivers can access their services.
- Customer Experience: We scoured hundreds of online reviews and developed proprietary metrics to put customer review scores into context, allowing us to get a more accurate picture of the customer experience.
- Industry Reputation: Our team evaluated each company’s scores from ratings organizations such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to gauge its standing within the auto glass industry.
*Data accurate at time of publication