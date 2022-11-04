Generally speaking, you should replace your windshield as soon as possible if it’s damaged beyond repair. Driving with a dinged or cracked windshield can impair your visibility, making it more difficult to see the road. Broken windshields are also more likely to shatter in a collision, significantly increasing your risk of injury.

Can You Repair A Cracked Windshield?

Not all damaged windshields need to be replaced. Depending on the damage, you may be able to have your auto glass repaired instead – usually at a much lower cost. There are a few key factors that determine whether your windshield needs to be repaired or replaced.

Size Of Damage

The smaller the damage to your windshield is, the more likely it is that you can repair it. In general, windshields with cracks more than around three inches (7.6 cm) long will need to be replaced. Auto shops can typically repair windshields with small chips up to around an inch (2.5 cm) in diameter, or about the size of a quarter. Larger chips often require a full replacement.

Location Of Damage

Some areas of the windshield are more difficult to repair than others. For example, it can be challenging to properly repair cracks or chips in the driver’s line of sight in a way that doesn’t distort the view of the road. Damage to the edge of the windshield is also less likely to be repairable, as it varies in density and curvature.

Shape Of Damage

In general, the simpler a chip or crack is, the easier it is to repair. Auto glass professionals use a few industry terms to describe different types of damage, including:

Straight line : Windshield cracks in a straight line are much easier to repair than jagged ones.

Bullseye chip : Circular chips that resemble targets are one of the most common forms of windshield damage. They are also one of the easiest types of damage to repair.

Starburst : Defined by several small cracks extending outward from a central point, this damage is also called a star break. Smaller star breaks can often be repaired but are likely to spread if not fixed immediately.

Spider web: Concentric circles with long cracks running through them have a web-like appearance, giving this type of damage its name. This is a sign of extensive damage and is unlikely to be repairable.

When You Need To Replace A Windshield

In situations where windshield repair isn’t possible, you’ll need to replace the entire thing. Damage that gets ignored can quickly become much worse. Replacing your windshield is typically required if:

A crack extends longer than three inches

A chip is wider than an inch in diameter

Cracks or chips are located in the driver’s line of sight

Chips or cracks are excessively dirty

Damage is located near the edges of the windshield

Damage includes multiple cracks or chips varying in size and shape

Even if your damage can be repaired, a new windshield may still be a good idea – especially if there isn’t a huge difference in cost. Repaired windshields can warp, crack, and shatter more easily than ones that have never been damaged, meaning you may still have to pay the cost to replace a windshield in the future.